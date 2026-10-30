Global Medical Robotic Systems Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI And Minimally Invasive Surgery Drive 15.3% CAGR Toward USD 55.1 Billion

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Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medical Robotic Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical robotic systems market was valued at USD 16.7 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 20.3 billion in 2026 to USD 55.1 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 15.3% from 2026 to 2033. Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, continued technological innovation, and broader adoption across surgical specialties are supporting this growth.

North America led the medical robotic systems market in 2025, accounting for 46.6% of global revenue. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant investment in research and development, favorable adoption of robotic surgery, and the strong presence of medical technology companies. Growing deployment in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East is also creating opportunities for manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Imaging Accelerate Innovation

The medical robotic systems industry is characterized by a high level of innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence, machine learning, navigation, and high-definition imaging. These technologies are enhancing surgical precision, flexibility, workflow coordination, and clinical control. Ongoing research and development is also producing more sophisticated and user-friendly platforms that can support a broader range of procedures.

In April 2026, UC San Diego Health completed the West Coast's first AI robotic spine surgery using a platform that integrates artificial intelligence, 3D imaging, data-driven alignment planning, patient-specific implants, navigation, and robotic screw delivery. The procedure demonstrated the growing potential of integrated robotic platforms to improve efficiency, coordination, and patient safety in complex spine surgery.

Mergers and Acquisitions Strengthen Competitive Positioning

Mergers and acquisitions remain an important strategy in the medical robotics sector. Established healthcare and technology companies are acquiring innovative businesses to broaden product portfolios, gain specialized capabilities, and accelerate the commercialization of AI-enabled surgical technologies.

In July 2025, Zimmer Biomet announced a definitive agreement to acquire Monogram Technologies for approximately USD 177 million. The transaction is intended to expand Zimmer Biomet's robotics portfolio through semi- and fully autonomous surgical technologies while strengthening its position in AI-enabled orthopedic robotics.

Regulation Influences Product Development and Market Entry

Regulatory requirements continue to shape the development and commercialization of medical robotic systems. Approval processes administered by authorities such as the FDA, along with CE mark requirements, can extend product development timelines and increase compliance costs. However, successful regulatory approval reinforces product quality, safety, efficacy, and market credibility, helping healthcare providers make informed adoption decisions.

Product Expansion Broadens Robotic Surgery Applications

Manufacturers are introducing advanced robotic solutions for specialized surgical environments, remote procedures, mobile operating settings, and emergency care. In April 2026, SS Innovations launched next-generation technologies that included the SSi Vimana Aero drone system and SSi Avtara humanoid platform. Presented at SMRSC 2026, the technologies highlighted potential applications in remote surgery, battlefield care, and mobile robotic operating environments. The company also continues to advance its SSi Mantra surgical robotic system and telesurgery capabilities.

International Deployment Creates New Growth Opportunities

Global expansion is being supported by improving healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives, rising surgical volumes, and increased investment in emerging economies. Companies are using local partnerships and targeted investments to establish market access and respond to growing demand.

In January 2026, American Hospital Dubai deployed the da Vinci 5 robotic surgical system, completing the first installation of the platform in the region. The deployment expands access to advanced robotic surgery and supports greater precision, improved tissue handling, and wider adoption of minimally invasive procedures.

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Evaluate the medical robotic systems market across major products, applications, segments, and regions.

Competitive intelligence: Assess the market presence, strategies, innovations, and positioning of leading participants.

Market forecasts: Review historical data, revenue estimates, growth projections, and regional outlooks.

Trend analysis: Identify the technologies, clinical priorities, regulatory factors, and investment patterns shaping market development.

Strategic recommendations: Use actionable insights to identify revenue opportunities, support market entry, and guide business planning. Innovation tracking: Monitor product launches, AI-enabled platforms, partnerships, and advances in surgical robotics.

The report provides market intelligence designed to support effective decision-making, opportunity assessment, competitive strategy, and long-term planning. It includes segment and regional revenue forecasts, market share analysis, growth opportunity evaluations, and product innovation coverage for stakeholders seeking to compete in the rapidly expanding global medical robotic systems market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Type

1.3. Regional Scope

1.4. Estimates and forecasts timeline

1.5. Research Methodology

1.6. Information Procurement

1.6.1. Purchased database

1.6.2. The internal database

1.6.3. Secondary sources

1.6.4. Primary research

1.6.5. Details of primary research

1.7. Information or Data Analysis

1.7.1. Data analysis models

1.8. Market Formulation & Validation

1.9. Model Details

1.9.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.9.2. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.9.3. Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.9.4. Approach 2: Volume price analysis

1.10. List of Secondary Sources

1.11. List of Primary Sources

1.12. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Type outlook

2.3. Regional outlook

2.4. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Medical Robotic Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Medical Robotic Systems Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.1.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.1.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.1.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.1.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Economic landscape

3.3.2.3. Social landscape

3.3.2.4. Technological landscape

3.3.2.5. Environmental landscape

3.3.2.6. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Medical Robotic Systems Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Medical Robotic Systems Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.3. Medical Robotic Systems Market by Type Outlook (USD Billion)

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following

4.5. Surgical Robots

4.5.1. General Surgery

4.5.2. Gynecology

4.5.3. Urology

4.5.4. Orthopedic Surgery

4.5.5. Neurosurgery

4.5.6. Cardiac Surgery

4.5.7. Bariatric

4.5.8. Bronchoscopy/Pulmonary

4.5.9. Others

4.6. Exo-Robots

4.6.1. Upper Body

4.6.2. Lower Body

4.6.3. Full Body

4.7. Pharma Robots

4.7.1. Traditional Robots

4.7.1.1. Articulated Robots

4.7.1.2. Delta/Parallel Robots

4.7.1.3. SCARA Robots

4.7.1.4. Dual-Arm Robots

4.7.1.5. Cartesian Robots

4.7.2. Collaborative Robots

4.8. Medical Service Robots

4.8.1. Dispensing Robots

4.8.2. Disinfection Robots

4.8.3. Delivery Robots

4.8.4. Medical Telepresence Robots

4.8.5. Robotic Nurse Assistants

4.8.6. Others

4.9. Cleanroom Robots

4.9.1. Traditional Robots

4.9.1.1. Articulated Robots

4.9.1.2. Parallel Robots

4.9.1.3. SCARA Robots

4.9.1.4. Cartesian Robots

4.9.2. Collaborative Robots

Chapter 5. Medical Robotic Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Regional Dashboard

5.2. Regional Medical Robotic Systems Market movement analysis

5.3. Medical Robotic Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Type

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following

5.5. North America

5.5.1. U.S.

5.5.2. Canada

5.5.3. Mexico

5.6. Europe

5.6.1. UK

5.6.2. Germany

5.6.3. France

5.6.4. Italy

5.6.5. Spain

5.6.6. Denmark

5.6.7. Norway

5.6.8. Sweden

5.7. Asia Pacific

5.7.1. Japan

5.7.2. China

5.7.3. India

5.7.4. South Korea

5.7.5. Australia

5.7.6. Thailand

5.8. Latin America

5.8.1. Brazil

5.8.2. Argentina

5.9. Middle East & Africa

5.9.1. South Africa

5.9.2. Saudi Arabia

5.9.3. UAE

5.9.4. Kuwait

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Market Participant Categorization

6.2. Key Company Profiles

6.2.1. Intuitive Surgical

6.2.2. Medtronic

6.2.3. Stryker

6.2.4. Zimmer Biomet

6.2.5. Smith & Nephew

6.2.6. Johnson & Johnson

6.2.7. Siemens Healthineers

6.2.8. ABB

6.2.9. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

6.2.10. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

6.2.11. FANUC America Corporation

6.2.12. Denso Corporation

6.2.13. Ekso Bionics

6.2.14. CMR Surgical

6.2.15. Asensus Surgical

6.2.16. Distalmotion

6.2.17. Vicarious Surgical

6.2.18. Wearable Robotics

6.2.19. Rehab-Robotics Company Limited

6.2.20. ExoAtlet

6.2.21. MARSI BIONICS, S.L

6.2.22. ABLE Human Motion

6.2.23. Bioservo

6.2.24. Wandercraft

6.2.25. autonomyo

6.2.26. INNOPHYS CO.,LTD.

6.2.27. Universal Robots A/S

6.2.28. Omnicell, Inc.

6.2.29. Aethon, Inc.

6.2.30. Diligent Robotics (Serve Robotics)

6.2.31. UVD Robots

6.2.32. Hstar Technologies

6.3. Company Profile Coverage

6.3.1. Company overview

6.3.2. Financial performance

6.3.3. Product benchmarking

6.3.4. Strategic initiatives

List of Tables [35]

List of Figures [117]

Companies Featured



Intuitive Surgical

Medtronic

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens Healthineers

ABB

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

FANUC America Corporation

Denso Corporation

Ekso Bionics

CMR Surgical

Asensus Surgical

Distalmotion

Vicarious Surgical

Wearable Robotics

Rehab-Robotics Company Limited

ExoAtlet

MARSI BIONICS, S.L

ABLE Human Motion

Bioservo

Wandercraft

autonomyo

INNOPHYS CO.,LTD.

Universal Robots A/S

Omnicell, Inc.

Aethon, Inc.

Diligent Robotics (Serve Robotics)

UVD Robots Hstar Technologies

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