Global Cable Access Grommet Cover Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 6.1% CAGR Through 2030 Schneider Electric, Eaton, Legrand And TE Connectivity Advance Modular Systems

The global cable access grommet cover market is experiencing strong growth as businesses and consumers prioritize organized, protected and efficient cable routing across offices, homes, data centers and industrial facilities. The market is projected to increase from $1.1 billion in 2025 to $1.16 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising demand for structured workspace management solutions, continued expansion of office and commercial infrastructure, and the increasing use of electronic devices and connected equipment. Investments in data centers, industrial automation installations and advanced manufacturing processes have also strengthened demand for durable, lightweight and protective cable access grommet covers.

Looking ahead, the cable access grommet cover market is forecast to reach $1.47 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1%. Growth will be driven by the adoption of smart office organization systems, modular cable management accessories and customizable cable routing products. Commercial and residential construction activity, industrial automation investments and growing demand for visually appealing workspace accessories are also expected to create significant market opportunities.

Key cable access grommet cover market trends include rising demand for modular and adjustable systems that support flexible cable routing. Manufacturers are also developing heat-resistant covers for industrial equipment, dust-resistant products for data centers and aesthetically designed cable access solutions for contemporary furniture. These enhancements allow users to protect electrical and data cables while maintaining orderly workspaces and supporting equipment reliability.

Industrial automation remains a major growth driver for the market. Automated manufacturing systems depend on secure, organized cable networks to maintain stable connections and uninterrupted operations. Cable access grommet covers protect wiring at entry points, reduce clutter and help limit damage caused by abrasion, dust and demanding operating conditions. According to the International Federation of Robotics, industrial robot installations by manufacturing companies in the United States rose 12% to 44,303 units in 2023. Continued automation investment is expected to increase demand for reliable cable routing and enclosure accessories.

Product innovation is further shaping the competitive landscape. Manufacturers are focusing on modular cable entry and connection systems that enable fast, flexible and tool-free installation. In May 2025, South Korea-based Lutronic Corp. introduced its SmartThru product series, a modular cable entry system designed for enclosures and control cabinets. The system combines flexible configuration, sealing performance and efficient installation while supporting both pre-assembled and unassembled cables. It is intended for industrial and outdoor applications, including automation equipment, machinery and control cabinet environments.

The continued expansion of smart homes is also contributing to cable access grommet cover market growth. Connected lighting, entertainment, security and household management systems require multiple power and data connections. Grommet covers help route these cables safely through furniture, cabinetry and walls while reducing visible clutter and supporting reliable connectivity. According to SwiftBeacon, the number of smart homes worldwide reached approximately 411 million in 2024 and was projected to rise to about 470 million in 2025.

Market opportunities are expanding across residential furniture, corporate workstations, commercial buildings, industrial machinery and data center infrastructure. Adjustable and rotating grommet covers are gaining attention for their installation flexibility, while silicone and nylon products continue to serve applications requiring durability, insulation and cable protection. Demand is also shifting toward products that complement modern interiors without compromising access, safety or performance.

North America was the leading region in the cable access grommet cover market in 2025, supported by advanced commercial infrastructure, data center investment and industrial automation adoption. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Plastic Grommet Covers; Metal Grommet Covers; Rubber Grommet Covers; Other Product Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores; Specialty Stores; Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets; Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Office Furniture; Home Furniture; Industrial Equipment; Floor Routing; Wall Routing; Data Centers

4) By End User: Commercial; Residential; Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Plastic Grommet Covers: Snap In Plastic Grommet Covers; Screw Mount Plastic Grommet Covers; Adhesive Backed Plastic Grommet Covers; Modular Plastic Grommet Kits

2) By Metal Grommet Covers: Stainless Steel Grommet Covers; Aluminum Grommet Covers; Steel Grommet Covers; Powder Coated Metal Grommet Covers

3) By Rubber Grommet Covers: Flexible Rubber Grommet Covers; Silicone Rubber Grommet Covers; Heat Resistant Rubber Grommet Covers; Sealing Rubber Grommet Covers

4) By Other Product Types: Hybrid Grommet Covers; Composite Material Grommet Covers; Adjustable Grommet Systems; Customizable Grommet Kits

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

