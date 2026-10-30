Global Veterinary Cardiology Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 6.0 Billion As AI Diagnostics And Specialty Care Drive 9.3% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth opportunities center on AI-enabled diagnostics, minimally invasive care, product innovation, local partnerships, specialty hospitals, and rising pet healthcare demand.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Veterinary Cardiology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary cardiology market was valued at USD 3.0 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 3.3 billion in 2026 to USD 6.0 billion by 2033. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 9.3% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market with a 37.4% revenue share in 2025, supported by established veterinary infrastructure, strong spending on companion animal healthcare, and broad access to specialized cardiac services.

Market growth is being driven by rising companion animal ownership, a growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in animals, expansion of veterinary specialty hospitals, and greater investment in advanced pet healthcare. New product introductions, research and development programs, and initiatives focused on veterinary cardiac care are also strengthening demand for diagnostic technologies, pharmaceuticals, and specialist services.

Technology and Innovation

Innovation continues to reshape veterinary cardiology through advanced diagnostic imaging, AI-enabled cardiac assessment, minimally invasive interventions, and expanded referral networks. Echocardiography, cardiac MRI, electrocardiography, and other diagnostic platforms are improving the identification and monitoring of structural and functional heart conditions. These technologies enable veterinary professionals to evaluate disease severity and make more informed treatment decisions.

Therapeutic innovation includes continued development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, including ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers, pimobendan, spironolactone, and benazepril hydrochloride. Catheter-based interventions are also gaining adoption as veterinary specialists seek to improve clinical outcomes and reduce recovery times.

Competitive and Regulatory Landscape

The veterinary cardiology industry is experiencing moderate merger and acquisition activity as larger animal healthcare companies pursue specialized capabilities, new technologies, and broader product portfolios. Collaboration is also supporting clinical education and knowledge exchange. In March 2026, the Canadian Veterinary Cardiology Network expanded its national platform by connecting veterinarians, researchers, and technicians through education, networking, and knowledge-sharing initiatives intended to advance cardiovascular care for companion animals across Canada.

Regulatory requirements remain central to market development. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency oversee approvals for animal pharmaceuticals and medical devices, while organizations including the American Veterinary Medical Association and European Board of Veterinary Specialization influence professional and clinical standards. Compliance affects product development timelines, market entry, practitioner certification, and the delivery of advanced cardiology procedures.

Specialized veterinary cardiac diagnostics face limited substitution. General examinations and conventional auscultation may support initial assessment, but advanced technologies such as echocardiography and electrocardiography remain essential for confirming cardiovascular disease, evaluating progression, and guiding treatment.

Regional Market Outlook

North America and Europe remain leading veterinary cardiology markets due to high pet healthcare expenditure, established specialty practices, and access to advanced diagnostic equipment. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa present additional growth opportunities as pet ownership increases, awareness of animal health improves, and veterinary service networks expand. Companies are pursuing local partnerships and operational investments to address rising regional demand.

Market Segmentation

The report evaluates revenue growth and industry trends from 2021 to 2033 across the following segments:



Animal: Companion animals, including dogs, cats, horses, and others; and production animals, including cattle, poultry, and others.

Product: Pharmaceuticals, including pimobendan, spironolactone and benazepril hydrochloride, and other treatments; and diagnostics, including physical examinations, chest X-rays, electrocardiograms, and other technologies.

Indication: Congestive heart failure, myocardial disease, arrhythmias, and other cardiovascular conditions.

End use: Veterinary hospitals & clinics and other care settings.

Distribution channel: Hospital/ Clinic Pharmacy, retail, and E-Commerce. Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Country-level analysis includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides market estimates, revenue forecasts, competitive analysis, regional insights, and assessments of emerging veterinary cardiology trends. It supports effective decision-making by identifying growth opportunities, evaluating market presence, tracking product innovation, and highlighting potential revenue streams. The findings can help animal healthcare companies, veterinary service providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, diagnostic technology developers, investors, and other stakeholders strengthen business strategies in the evolving veterinary cardiology market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Animal

1.2.2. Product

1.2.3. Indication

1.2.4. End Use

1.2.5. Distribution Channel

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. The internal database

1.4.3. Secondary Sources

1.4.4. Primary Research

1.5. Information Or Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data Analysis Models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.7.2. Top-Down Analysis

1.7.3. Bottom-up Approach

1.7.4. Multivariate Analysis

1.8. List Of Secondary Sources

1.9. List Of Abbreviations

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing New Product Launches

3.2.1.2. Advancements in Research and Development

3.2.1.3. Increasing Program Launches for Veterinary Cardiac Care

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Stringent Regulations

3.3. Technology Landscape

3.4. Pricing Model Analysis

3.5. Tariff Impact Analysis

3.6. Estimated Animal Population, Key Countries & Key Species, 2025

3.7. Market Analysis Tools

3.7.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.7.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis

Chapter 4. Veterinary Cardiology Market: Animal Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Veterinary Cardiology Market, Animal: Segment Dashboard

4.2. Veterinary Cardiology Market, Animal: Movement Analysis

4.3. Veterinary Cardiology Market Estimates & Forecasts, Animal, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4. Companion Animals

4.4.1. Companion Animals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2. Dogs

4.4.2.1. Dogs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.3. Cats

4.4.3.1. Cats Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.4. Horses

4.4.4.1. Horses Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.5. Others

4.4.5.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.5. Production Animals

4.5.1. Production Animals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.5.2. Cattle

4.5.2.1. Cattle Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.5.3. Poultry

4.5.3.1. Poultry Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.5.4. Others

4.5.4.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Veterinary Cardiology Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Veterinary Cardiology Market, Product: Segment Dashboard

5.2. Veterinary Cardiology Market, Product: Movement Analysis

5.3. Veterinary Cardiology Market Estimates & Forecasts, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4. Pharmaceuticals

5.4.1. Pharmaceuticals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Pimobendan

5.4.2.1. Pimobendan Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Spironolactone and Benazepril Hydrochloride

5.4.3.1. Spironolactone and Benazepril Hydrochloride Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4.4. Others

5.4.4.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.5. Diagnostics

5.5.1. Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.5.2. Physical exam

5.5.2.1. Physical exam Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.5.3. Chest X-rays

5.5.3.1. Chest X-rays Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.5.4. Electrocardiogram (ECG)

5.5.4.1. Electrocardiogram (ECG) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.5.5. Others

5.5.5.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Veterinary Cardiology Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Veterinary Cardiology Market, Indication: Segment Dashboard

6.2. Veterinary Cardiology Market, Indication: Movement Analysis

6.3. Veterinary Cardiology Market Estimates & Forecasts, Indication, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4. Congestive Heart Failure

6.4.1. Congestive Heart Failure Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.5. Myocardial (Heart Muscle) Disease

6.5.1. Myocardial (Heart Muscle) Disease Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.6. Arrhythmias

6.6.1. Arrhythmias Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Veterinary Cardiology Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Veterinary Cardiology Market, End Use: Segment Dashboard

7.2. Veterinary Cardiology Market, End Use: Movement Analysis

7.3. Veterinary Cardiology Market Estimates & Forecasts, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.4. Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

7.4.1. Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.5. Others

7.5.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Veterinary Cardiology Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Veterinary Cardiology Market, Distribution Channel: Segment Dashboard

8.2. Veterinary Cardiology Market, Distribution Channel: Movement Analysis

8.3. Veterinary Cardiology Market Estimates & Forecasts, Distribution Channel, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4. Hospital/ Clinic Pharmacy

8.4.1. Hospital/ Clinic Pharmacy Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.5. Retail

8.5.1. Retail Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.6. E-Commerce

8.6.1. E-Commerce Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Veterinary Cardiology Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Market Dashboard

9.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

9.3. Country Analysis Framework

9.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.3.2. Competitive Scenario

9.3.3. Regulatory Framework

9.3.4. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.4. North America

9.4.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.4.2. U.S

9.4.3. Canada

9.4.4. Mexico

9.5. Europe

9.5.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.5.2. UK

9.5.3. Germany

9.5.4. France

9.5.5. Italy

9.5.6. Spain

9.5.7. Denmark

9.5.8. Sweden

9.5.9. Norway

9.6. Asia Pacific

9.6.1. Asia Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.6.2. Japan

9.6.3. China

9.6.4. India

9.6.5. Australia

9.6.6. Thailand

9.6.7. South Korea

9.7. Latin America

9.7.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.7.2. Brazil

9.7.3. Argentina

9.8. MEA

9.8.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.8.2. South Africa

9.8.3. UAE

9.8.4. Saudi Arabia

9.8.5. Kuwait

9.8.6. Qatar

9.8.7. Oman

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Key Participant Categorization

10.1.1. Market Leaders

10.1.2. Emerging Players

10.2. Market Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)

10.3. Company Profile Framework

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Companies Profiled

10.4.1. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

10.4.2. Jurox Pty Limited

10.4.3. Ceva

10.4.4. Merck & Co., Inc.

10.4.5. IDEXX

10.4.6. Apex Bio Medical

10.4.7. SOUND

10.4.8. General Electric Company

10.4.9. FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

10.4.10. ESAOTE SPA

List of Tables [282]

List of Figures [111]

Companies Featured



Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Jurox Pty Limited

Ceva

Merck & Co., Inc.

IDEXX

Apex Bio Medical

SOUND

General Electric Company

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation ESAOTE SPA

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900