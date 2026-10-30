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Surfing Tourism Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 118.93 Billion By 2033 As Experiential Travel Demand Accelerates


Date: 2026-10-30 11:16:53

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eco-conscious resorts, surf camps, wellness retreats and female-focused programs broaden demand, while social media, coastal infrastructure and conservation strengthen destination appeal.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Surfing Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, Traveler Type, Travel Style, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surfing tourism market was valued at an estimated USD 71.72 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 118.93 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.7% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for adventure tourism, experiential travel, and active lifestyle vacations.

Social media, surf-centric content, and broader exposure to surfing culture are encouraging travelers to explore established and emerging coastal destinations. The development of tourism infrastructure, government-backed destination promotion, and the expansion of surf schools, camps, resorts, and eco-resorts are also improving accessibility for novice and experienced surfers. These factors are strengthening international and domestic surfing tourism across major regions.

Sustainability has become an important influence on surfing travel decisions. Eco-conscious travelers increasingly favor destinations and accommodations that support marine conservation, renewable energy, water conservation, reef protection, and responsible coastal development. Costa Rica and Indonesia are among the countries integrating environmental initiatives into their surfing tourism strategies.

Surf resorts including Nihiwatu in Sumba, Indonesia, and Olas Verdes in Nosara, Costa Rica, demonstrate how sustainable operations can be incorporated into premium travel experiences. Their environmental practices reflect growing demand for accommodations that combine surfing, local culture, wellness, and responsible tourism.

The global surfing tourism market is also benefiting from greater diversity in available experiences. Surf retreats, wellness camps, guided expeditions, and female-focused programs are attracting a wider range of travelers. Surf With Amigas in Central America and Witch's Rock Surf Camp in Costa Rica provide programs designed for women, beginners, solo travelers, and guests seeking supportive group experiences.

This expanding range of services is broadening the market beyond professional and highly experienced surfers. Families, couples, groups of friends, wellness travelers, and millennials are increasingly choosing surf vacations as immersive lifestyle experiences. The growing availability of surf camps, accommodations, lessons, and activities through Airbnb and other digital travel platforms further indicates demand for flexible and authentic trips connected to local surf culture.

Market Segmentation and Scope

The report forecasts surfing tourism revenue at global, regional, and country levels and analyzes industry trends and growth opportunities across market segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers type, traveler type, travel style, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • Surf Tours and Expeditions
  • Surf Resorts and Accommodations
  • Surf Camps and Retreats
  • Others

Traveler Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • Domestic
  • International

Travel Style Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • Solo/Individuals
  • Friends/Groups
  • Couples
  • Families

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • UK
  • Portugal
  • France
  • Spain
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • Australia & New Zealand
  • Indonesia
  • Philippines
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Peru
  • Chile
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa

As coastal destinations invest in visitor services and sustainable development, surfing tourism is positioned for continued expansion. The combination of digital discovery, specialized travel programs, environmental awareness, and inclusive offerings is expected to support long-term market growth through 2033.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 110
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $71.72 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $118.93 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Materials & Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.4. Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Information & Data Visualization
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Type Outlook
2.3. Traveler Type Outlook
2.4. Travel Style Outlook
2.5. Regional Outlook
2.6. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Surfing Tourism Market: Industry Outlook
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Regulatory & Environmental Framework
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.4.3. Market Opportunities
3.4.4. Market Challenges
3.5. Industry Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographic Analysis
4.1.1. Age
4.1.2. Gender
4.1.3. Income
4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences
4.3. Factors Affecting Surf Tourism Participation
4.4. Consumer Service Adoption Trends
4.5. Key Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Surfing Tourism Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Surfing Tourism Market, By Type: Key Takeaways
5.2. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.3.1. Surf Tours and Expeditions
5.3.2. Surf Resorts and Accommodations
5.3.3. Surf Camps and Retreats
5.3.4. Others

Chapter 6. Surfing Tourism Market: Traveler Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Surfing Tourism Market, By Traveler Type: Key Takeaways
6.2. Traveler Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Traveler Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.3.1. Domestic
6.3.2. International

Chapter 7. Surfing Tourism Market: Travel Style Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Surfing Tourism Market, By Travel Style: Key Takeaways
7.2. Travel Style Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Travel Style, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.3.1. Solo/Individuals
7.3.2. Friends/Groups
7.3.3. Couples
7.3.4. Families

Chapter 8. Surfing Tourism Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Surfing Tourism Market: Regional Outlook
8.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways
8.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Region, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.3.1. North America
8.3.1.1. U.S.
8.3.1.2. Canada
8.3.1.3. Mexico
8.3.2. Europe
8.3.2.1. UK
8.3.2.2. Portugal
8.3.2.3. France
8.3.2.4. Spain
8.3.3. Asia Pacific
8.3.3.1. China
8.3.3.2. Japan
8.3.3.3. Australia & New Zealand
8.3.3.4. Indonesia
8.3.3.5. Philippines
8.3.4. Latin America
8.3.4.1. Brazil
8.3.4.2. Peru
8.3.4.3. Chile
8.3.5. Middle East & Africa
8.3.5.1. South Africa

Companies Featured

  • World Surfaris
  • G Adventures
  • Waterways Travel Surf Adventures
  • Wavehunters Surf Travel
  • Epic Surf Tours
  • Stoked Surf Adventures
  • Witch's Rock Surf Camp
  • Soul & Surf
  • Perfect Wave Travel
  • LUEX Surf Travel

For more information about this report visit

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