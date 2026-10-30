Surfing Tourism Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 118.93 Billion By 2033 As Experiential Travel Demand Accelerates

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Surfing Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, Traveler Type, Travel Style, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surfing tourism market was valued at an estimated USD 71.72 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 118.93 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.7% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for adventure tourism, experiential travel, and active lifestyle vacations.

Social media, surf-centric content, and broader exposure to surfing culture are encouraging travelers to explore established and emerging coastal destinations. The development of tourism infrastructure, government-backed destination promotion, and the expansion of surf schools, camps, resorts, and eco-resorts are also improving accessibility for novice and experienced surfers. These factors are strengthening international and domestic surfing tourism across major regions.

Sustainability has become an important influence on surfing travel decisions. Eco-conscious travelers increasingly favor destinations and accommodations that support marine conservation, renewable energy, water conservation, reef protection, and responsible coastal development. Costa Rica and Indonesia are among the countries integrating environmental initiatives into their surfing tourism strategies.

Surf resorts including Nihiwatu in Sumba, Indonesia, and Olas Verdes in Nosara, Costa Rica, demonstrate how sustainable operations can be incorporated into premium travel experiences. Their environmental practices reflect growing demand for accommodations that combine surfing, local culture, wellness, and responsible tourism.

The global surfing tourism market is also benefiting from greater diversity in available experiences. Surf retreats, wellness camps, guided expeditions, and female-focused programs are attracting a wider range of travelers. Surf With Amigas in Central America and Witch's Rock Surf Camp in Costa Rica provide programs designed for women, beginners, solo travelers, and guests seeking supportive group experiences.

This expanding range of services is broadening the market beyond professional and highly experienced surfers. Families, couples, groups of friends, wellness travelers, and millennials are increasingly choosing surf vacations as immersive lifestyle experiences. The growing availability of surf camps, accommodations, lessons, and activities through Airbnb and other digital travel platforms further indicates demand for flexible and authentic trips connected to local surf culture.

Market Segmentation and Scope

The report forecasts surfing tourism revenue at global, regional, and country levels and analyzes industry trends and growth opportunities across market segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers type, traveler type, travel style, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Surf Tours and Expeditions

Surf Resorts and Accommodations

Surf Camps and Retreats Others

Traveler Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Domestic International

Travel Style Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Solo/Individuals

Friends/Groups

Couples Families

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Portugal

France

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

Philippines

Latin America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Middle East & Africa South Africa

As coastal destinations invest in visitor services and sustainable development, surfing tourism is positioned for continued expansion. The combination of digital discovery, specialized travel programs, environmental awareness, and inclusive offerings is expected to support long-term market growth through 2033.

Key Attributes:

