Main Street Economics Warns America's Debt Burden Is Far Worse Than Washington Admits

Economic Education for the American Public

Leslie A. Rubin, Founder and President, Main Street Economics

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- Les RubinWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The United States is racing toward a fiscal cliff that could arrive sooner and with greater consequences than many Americans realize, as Washington continues to finance historically large deficits with ever-growing amounts of debt, according to Les Rubin, founder and president of Main Street Economics a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to providing economic education to the American public.It was widely reported that the federal publicly held debt reached 100% of the nation's gross domestic product, marking a dangerous milestone in America's deteriorating fiscal outlook. But according to Rubin, the figure understates the true scale of the problem. The 100% number is based on publicly held debt, but about $8 trillion is real debt owed by the Treasury to Social Security, Medicare, and other agencies. The Treasury Department must pay interest on these and pay them as they mature, just like any debt.“Washington is celebrating, debating, and analyzing the wrong number,” Rubin said.“The gross federal debt has exceeded $40 trillion, while annual GDP is approximately $32.4 trillion. That puts our total debt at roughly 125% of GDP. We are in far worse fiscal shape than the headline figure suggests.”“Whether you use 100% or 125%, the message is the same. We have a spending problem that Washington refuses to confront,” Rubin said.“We are borrowing trillions of dollars we don't have, adding to a debt that future generations will be expected to service. This is not a sustainable way to run a government, a business, or a household.” We are living beyond our means by borrowing and giving the debt to our children. That is unconscionable and immoral. It must stop before we become effectively bankrupt.Annual interest costs are projected to rise from approximately $1.2 trillion in 2026 to nearly $2.5 trillion by 2036, or roughly $200 billion per month. And it will probably be worse than projections as the debt will likely rise faster than projected, and the interest rate assumptions are much lower than the current trends.“And what do we get for all that interest? Nothing!” Rubin said.“And the more we borrow, the more interest we must pay. The more interest we pay, the more we have to borrow. We are caught in a vicious cycle, a 'doom loop' and Washington continues to act as if there will never be a reckoning.”Rubin warned that the consequences extend well beyond federal budget spreadsheets. The continued high deficits lead to higher inflation and higher interest rates.“The federal government does not get a free pass because it can print money when investors stop buying our debt,” Rubin said.“That is pure inflation with devastating consequences for all of us. Skyrocketing prices and interest rates will tear our economy apart.”Economic growth is essential. It creates jobs, raises incomes, encourages investment and generates tax revenue. A good job is the best anti-poverty program there is. But solid, sustainable growth comes from good economic policy. Smaller government and fiscal responsibility are the main factors for growth. And the United States is failing badly on this, Rubin says.“We are using up our financial flexibility at precisely the time we should be preserving it,” Rubin said.“What happens when the next recession hits? What happens when we face another major national emergency? We should strengthen our capacity to respond, not making ourselves more vulnerable by piling up debt.”“Our politicians understand the problem, but they respond to voters. If voters do not demand fiscal responsibility, there is little incentive for elected officials to make difficult decisions,” Rubin said.“Every election brings promises, spending proposals and arguments about who should pay. What is missing is an honest accounting of what these policies cost, how they will be financed and what they mean for the country's future.”“The American people must take ownership of this problem. We cannot expect the politicians who created it, or who continue to ignore it, to solve it without pressure from the people they represent.”Rubin said Main Street Economics is working to help ordinary Americans understand the federal government's finances and the economic consequences of current economic policy so they can make informed decisions and hold elected officials accountable.“People do not need to be economists to understand that you cannot continually spend more than you earn, borrow the difference and expect the bill never to come due. Families understand that. Businesses understand that. Somehow, Washington believes the rules do not apply, but in reality, the rules do apply.”“The economy should be at the center of every serious conversation about America's future. We will have no future if we continue down our path to the fiscal cliff and go over it.” We have become complacent and believe nothing can harm us. Wrong!” Rubin said.“America remains an extraordinarily wealthy and productive nation. We have the resources, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit to address this challenge,” Rubin said.“But prosperity is not a blank check – it will be lost if we continue to ignore reality.”“The clock is ticking. We can take responsibility for our finances now, while we still have choices, or wait until the debt burden crushes us – then we will be out of choices. Our children and grandchildren deserve better than a government that borrows against their future and leaves them to pay the bill or worse yet, a bankrupt country.”###About Main Street EconomicsMain Street Economics was formed to provide Economic Education for the American public. We focus on explaining the fiscal problems we face and basic economics in easy-to-understand language by laymen for laymen without formal education in economics. For more information on Main Street Economics and its initiatives, please visitTo schedule an interview with Les Rubin, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or....

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The national debt has now surpassed 40 trillion dollars. We are going over the fiscal debt cliff, and this will cause dire consequences.

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Main Street Economics Warns America's Debt Burden Is Far Worse Than Washington Admits News Provided By Dan Rene Communications October 30, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Politics, U.S. Politics



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