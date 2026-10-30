Vadzo Imaging Introduces Innowave-1335CRA: Onsemi AR1335 13MP Autofocus Gige Wifi Camera With Onboard Storage

13MP Autofocus GigE WiFi Camera

The Innowave-1335CRA is a 13MP Autofocus GigE WiFi Camera with onboard storage, dual-band Wi-Fi, ROI autofocus, and iHDR for flexible embedded vision solutions.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vadzo Imaging, a provider of embedded vision camera products for OEMs and system integrators, today introduces the Innowave-1335CRA, a 13MP Autofocus GigE WiFi Camera built on the Onsemi AR1335 sensor with onboard storage. Combining Gigabit Ethernet and dual-band Wi-Fi, it features VCM autofocus, ROI-based focus and exposure, digital PTZ, and onboard dewarping for lenses up to 200° DFOV. It is designed for smart city, medical, robotics, and retail systems. As a 13MP ONVIF GigE WiFi Camera, it supports deployment across wired and wireless networks.

Why a 13MP Autofocus GigE WiFi Camera Needs Flexible Networking and ROI Autofocus

Fixed installations, such as poles and ceilings, often benefit from wired Ethernet, while temporary or hard-to-wire locations may require Wi-Fi. Combining both interfaces gives integrators deployment flexibility and an alternative connection when network conditions change. Gigabit Ethernet provides consistent bandwidth and low latency, whereas Wi-Fi performance varies with distance, interference, and traffic. Integrators should assess coverage, access point placement, and channel conditions before choosing a wireless setup. Multicast is better suited to managed wired networks because wireless multicast can consume airtime and reduce performance.

Autofocus and region-of-interest controls address changing scene conditions. A fixed-focus lens may not keep subjects at different distances sharp. VCM autofocus supports adjustment, while ROI-based focus and exposure prioritize a selected area instead of distracting objects or bright backgrounds. Operators can reposition the region as the scene changes.

The 13MP resolution captures detail, while digital pan, tilt, and zoom lets operators inspect image areas without a motorized mount. Wide-angle lenses can introduce distortion, so in-camera dewarping corrects the image before it reaches viewing software.

How the Innowave-1335CRA Combines Connectivity, Autofocus, and Dewarping

The Innowave-1335CRA uses the Onsemi AR1335 13MP color rolling shutter sensor, delivering 4208 × 3120 resolution, a 1/3.2-inch optical format, and 1.1 μm pixels. Its voice coil motor autofocus assembly supports a 100mm-to-infinity range, with continuous, one-shot, and manual modes.

Connectivity includes Gigabit Ethernet with 100Base-T and 1000Base-T modes, plus dual-band Wi-Fi supporting 802.11a/b/g/n/ac. The 2.4GHz band offers broader coverage, while 5GHz can provide faster connections where signal conditions permit.

ONVIF compliance supports integration with video management software. IEEE 1588 PTP synchronizes camera clocks with a network time source, helping align footage from multiple cameras. Onboard storage preserves recordings during network interruptions for later retrieval. Unicast provides separate streams to viewers, while multicast distributes one stream to multiple viewers; switches should be configured to manage multicast traffic.

The onboard dewarping engine corrects distortion from lenses up to 200° DFOV. ROI-based autofocus and exposure prioritize important image areas, while digital PTZ enables navigation across the frame. iHDR helps balance scenes containing bright and dark areas, such as entrances with strong backlighting.

The onboard ISP handles demosaicing, color and contrast correction, gamma adjustment, denoising, and lens correction, alongside auto exposure and auto white balance. As a rolling shutter camera, it reads images row by row and may show skew during very fast motion. Integrators should evaluate lens selection, lighting, network bandwidth, and compression under operating conditions for reliable deployment.

Product Overview

The Innowave-1335CRA is a 13MP color network camera built on the Onsemi AR1335 sensor with Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi in one unit. As a 13MP PTP Synchronization GigE WiFi Camera, it aligns frames across several camera units, and as a 13MP Onboard Storage GigE WiFi Camera, it keeps recording locally when a link drops. The 13MP Unicast Multicast GigE WiFi Camera designation covers both streaming modes, and the 13MP Onboard Dewarping Engine GigE WiFi Camera designation covers lenses up to 200 DFOV. The camera also serves as a 13MP Ethernet GigE WiFi Camera, an AR1335 GigE WiFi Camera, an AR1335 Ethernet WiFi Camera, and an AR1335 Autofocus GigE WiFi Camera for designs that need both links. Its 4K video mode also makes it a 4K GigE WIFI Camera, a 4K Ethernet WIFI Camera, a 4K Autofocus GigE WIFI Camera, and a 4K Autofocus Ethernet WIFI Camera.

Key specifications: 13MP (4208 × 3120) maximum resolution | Onsemi AR1335 1/3.2-inch sensor | 1.1-micron pixels | Color rolling shutter | Gigabit Ethernet (100Base-T and 1000Base-T) | Dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac) | VCM autofocus from 100mm to infinity.

Key Capabilities of the 13MP Autofocus GigE WiFi Camera

Gigabit Ethernet and Dual-Band Wi-Fi Connectivity

One camera supports both wired and wireless installations. Ethernet provides 100Base-T and 1000Base-T modes, while dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac. Installers can commission the camera wirelessly before switching to a cable, or retain Wi-Fi where cabling is impractical. Wireless connectivity can also provide an alternative connection if a cable fails.

A 13MP Autofocus Ethernet WiFi Camera simplifies mixed-site deployments by using one camera model, spare-parts inventory, and configuration approach. Vadzo can advise on allocating network traffic across both interfaces.

ONVIF Compliance for Network Video Integration

ONVIF compliance allows compatible video management and recording software to discover the camera and access its video without requiring custom integration. An AR1335 ONVIF Autofocus Ethernet WiFi Camera helps maintain a consistent discovery method across wired and wireless installations. Integrators should verify that the ONVIF features required for their system are supported.

IEEE 1588 PTP for Multi-Camera Time Synchronization

IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) synchronizes camera clocks with a network time source, helping recordings from multiple cameras share a common time base. Wired Ethernet generally provides more consistent timing than Wi-Fi because wireless delays can vary. Integrators should test PTP on their intended network switches before deployment.

Onboard Recording During Network Interruptions

Onboard storage allows the camera to continue recording locally when a network connection is interrupted. Footage can be retrieved after connectivity returns, reducing the risk of losing important recordings. An AR1335 Onboard Storage Ethernet WiFi Camera is suitable for sites with inconsistent connectivity and mobile platforms moving between coverage areas. Storage capacity and footage-retention requirements should be considered during system design.

Unicast and Multicast Streaming for Different Network Setups

Unicast sends a separate video stream to each viewer, while multicast distributes one stream that the network can deliver to multiple viewers. Multicast can reduce bandwidth use when several clients access the same camera, but requires compatible network switches and configuration. Since wireless multicast may operate at lower data rates and consume significant airtime, Vadzo recommends using it primarily on wired networks. An AR1335 Multicast Streaming GigE WiFi Camera should be tested with the actual switches and access points.

Onboard Dewarping for Ultra-Wide Lenses up to 200° DFOV

The onboard dewarping engine corrects distortion from compatible lenses up to 200° DFOV before images reach the viewing system. This provides a more usable image without requiring separate correction on every client. Lens selection and dewarping profiles should be planned together, as correction can reduce the usable field of view and detail near the edges. Integrators should validate image quality with their selected lens.

ROI-Based Autofocus and Exposure Control

Whole-frame autofocus can select the wrong subject in a busy scene. ROI-based autofocus instead measures focus within a selected region, helping keep the important subject sharp. ROI-based exposure similarly prioritizes the selected area when bright windows, signs, or other light sources affect the scene.

The camera supports continuous, one-shot, and manual autofocus modes. Integrators can position the region over the subject and adjust it as the scene changes, including when an operator moves a digital zoom window.

Digital PTZ for Detailed Views from a 13MP Frame

Digital pan, tilt, and zoom allows operators to navigate a high-resolution image without a motorized camera mount. A 1080p view requires 1920 pixels across, while the sensor captures 4208 pixels horizontally. This supports approximately 2.2× digital zoom while retaining 1080p-level detail. Combined with ROI autofocus, digital PTZ allows a fixed camera to provide multiple viewing angles. Operators can also retain the full-frame recording while viewing a zoomed area.

Intelligent HDR for Scenes with Bright and Dark Areas

Intelligent HDR (iHDR) helps balance scenes containing both bright and dark regions, such as entrances, shop windows, and backlit subjects. Its effectiveness depends on the lighting conditions and scene contrast, so integrators should evaluate the mode using their own environments.

As a 13MP GigE WiFi Camera Manufacturer, Vadzo supports lens matching, firmware customization, and enclosure design for volume programs.

“Customers asked us for one camera that works on a cable or over Wi-Fi, keeps recording when the network drops, and stays sharp on whatever is in front of it. The Innowave-1335CRA combines Gigabit Ethernet and dual-band Wi-Fi, onboard storage, and voice coil autofocus from 100mm to infinity. ROI-based focus and exposure, along with digital pan, tilt, and zoom, let a fixed camera serve several views from one 13MP frame. We also help customers plan around network limitations, lens dewarping, and image quality, and encourage testing with their own network and lens before volume orders.” - Alwin Vincent, Product Manager, Vadzo Imaging

Applications of Dual-Interface Imaging and Autofocus

Smart City Monitoring with Flexible Network Connectivity

City surveillance systems combine permanently wired poles with locations requiring temporary or wireless installations. The Innowave-1335CRA works as a Smart City Solution GigE WiFi Camera, providing wide-area coverage and digital zoom for detailed viewing. At controlled access points, it can also serve as a Biometric GigE WiFi Camera, where autofocus and 13MP resolution support face-image capture. Biometric recognition accuracy depends on the software, optics, and installation environment, while privacy and regulatory responsibilities remain with the solution provider.

Medical and Laboratory Imaging with Flexible Connectivity

Medical and laboratory equipment requires detailed color images and suitable connectivity. The camera can serve as a Pathology GigE WiFi Camera for specimen and label imaging with appropriate optics, or as a Retina Imaging GigE WiFi Camera module in devices using specialized ophthalmic optics. Device manufacturers should validate focus range, field of view, illumination safety, and regulatory requirements for the finished system. Ethernet suits fixed instruments, while Wi-Fi can support mobile carts.

Industrial Inspection and Mobile Robotics Imaging

The camera's resolution and ROI autofocus support industrial inspection tasks that require clear views of small features. It can function as an Industrial Inspection GigE WiFi Camera in production environments, a Robotics GigE WiFi Camera on robotic arms and cells, or an AGV GigE WiFi Camera on vehicles moving between wired docks and wireless factory floors.

It can also serve as a UAV GigE WiFi Camera or Drone GigE WiFi Camera in compatible network-connected payloads. Integrators should assess weight, vibration, connectivity, and operating conditions for mobile deployments.

Retail Shelf and Aisle Monitoring with Digital PTZ

Retail layouts change frequently, making wireless installation useful for temporary or repositionable camera locations. As a Retail Analysis GigE WiFi Camera, the Innowave-1335CRA can capture wide shelf and aisle views, correct lens distortion, and digitally zoom into selected areas. Wired connectivity can be used for fixed installations requiring consistent video bandwidth.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why would a camera need both Ethernet and Wi-Fi?

A: Fixed installations generally suit Ethernet, while temporary, mobile, or difficult-to-wire locations may need Wi-Fi. A camera supporting both interfaces allows one model to serve different installation types and provides an alternative connection if a cable fails. Vadzo recommends using Ethernet for the primary high-bandwidth stream where possible.

Q: What does ROI-based autofocus do that normal autofocus does not?

A: Whole-frame autofocus evaluates the entire image and may focus on an unintended object. ROI-based autofocus prioritizes a selected area, helping keep the main subject sharp. ROI-based exposure also prioritizes that area when bright backgrounds affect the image.

Q: How does digital PTZ work on a 13MP camera?

A: Digital PTZ moves and enlarges a selected window within the captured image. Since a 4208-pixel-wide frame can provide a 1920-pixel-wide 1080p view, it supports approximately 2.2× digital zoom while retaining 1080p-level detail. This provides closer views without physically moving the camera.

Q: Is it safe to use multicast over Wi-Fi?

A: Multicast can reduce bandwidth on compatible wired networks, but wireless multicast often uses lower data rates and can affect overall Wi-Fi performance. Vadzo recommends multicast primarily on the wired interface and unicast where appropriate for wireless connections. Integrators should test their actual network equipment.

Q: Why choose Vadzo Imaging as a 13MP GigE WiFi Camera Manufacturer?

A: Vadzo combines camera hardware with integration support, including lens selection, firmware customization, and enclosure design. The Innowave-1335CRA brings Ethernet, Wi-Fi, ONVIF, PTP, onboard storage, autofocus, and dewarping into one camera platform. Evaluation kits allow teams to test the camera in their own environments before volume production.

Availability

The Innowave-1335CRA 13MP Autofocus GigE WiFi Camera, built on the Onsemi AR1335 sensor, is available for evaluation and production orders. Evaluation kits include the camera, a lens, and platform documentation, with no minimum order requirement. Teams can test both network interfaces, autofocus and ROI behavior, ONVIF discovery, and PTP synchronization in their intended environments before finalizing a production bill of materials. Integrators requiring a different lens or dewarping profile can contact Vadzo to discuss configuration requirements.

About Vadzo Imaging

Vadzo Imaging is a global provider of embedded vision solutions, offering camera technologies and imaging platforms for robotics, industrial automation, UAVs, edge AI, and medical systems. Its products are designed for integration with leading embedded platforms. Vadzo supports customers through hardware customization, firmware development, and module-level drivers across GigE, USB, MIPI, Wi-Fi, and SerDes camera interfaces.

Alwin Vincent

Vadzo Imaging

+1 817-678-2139

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Vadzo Imaging Introduces Innowave-1335CRA: Onsemi AR1335 13MP Autofocus GigE WiFi Camera with Onboard Storage News Provided By Vadzo Imaging October 30, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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