2026 NYX Game Awards Crowns Season 2 Game Of The Year And Special Recognition Winners

2026 NYX Game Awards S2 Full Results Announcement

2027 NYX Game Awards Call for Entries

The 2026 NYX Game Awards, presented by IAA has announced its Season 2 winners, led by the newly named NYX Game of the Year and Special Recognitions of the Year.

- Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 2026 NYX Game Awards, presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), has announced its Season 2 winners, led by the newly named NYX Game of the Year and Special Recognitions of the Year.

Season 2 received hundreds of entries from over 20 countries, bringing together released and in-development titles from major publishers, established studios, independent developers, agencies, and creative teams across the international gaming industry.

2026 Season 2 NYX Game of the Year

Leading this season's results is CONTROL Resonant, developed by Remedy Entertainment named the 2026 NYX Game of the Year.

Reserved for the highest-scoring entry within the game categories, the title recognizes CONTROL Resonant for its ambitious approach to supernatural action and immersive world-building. Set in a reality-warped Manhattan, the game combines dynamic combat, extraordinary abilities, and a shapeshifting weapon with expansive environments that challenge conventional physics, delivering a distinctive experience shaped by Remedy Entertainment's creative vision.

The achievement places the title at the forefront of the Season 2 results, representing how creative vision, gameplay systems, production, and technology can come together as one complete experience.

Special Recognitions of the Year

The Special Recognitions of the Year spotlight titles that achieved distinction in defining areas of game creation and player experience:

1 Game of The Year - Denshattack! by Undercoders

2 Game of the Year - Scary Baboon by ENVER

3 Game of the Year - Pokémon GO by Scopely Explore

4 Game of the Year - The First Berserker: Khazan by Nexon

Across the wider results, the award also recognizes NYX Grand, Gold, and Silver recipients working across console, PC, mobile, online, and virtual reality games, as well as game advertising, audio, video, design, and promotional campaigns. Featured winners include Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days, DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Cost of Hope, MONOPOLY GO! x The Simpsons Integration, Capcom Resident Evil Requiem Launch Campaign, Invincible VS, and many more.

“Games reach players as complete experiences, but each one is built through thousands of decisions across design, engineering, art, writing, sound, and production,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“The Game of the Year, Special Recognitions, and all winners demonstrate what becomes possible when those decisions support a clear creative vision. Their achievements can be felt through every mechanic, environment, character, and moment created for the player.”

The complete list of Season 2 winners is available at winner.

Industry Expertise Behind the Results

The international jury brought together professionals with experience across game development, publishing, production, creative direction, art, technology, and player engagement.

Among the jurors were Maximiliano Gonzalez of Naughty Dog, Juha Vainio of Remedy Entertainment, Magali Stretton of Respawn Entertainment, Linda Tiger of Arrowhead Game Studios, Steve Durst of Bungie, Oindrila Mandal of Electronic Arts, Lena Machul of Insomniac Games, Alexander Karpazis of Ubisoft, and many others.

Their combined experience provided multiple industry perspectives when assessing how effectively each entry brought together its concept, gameplay, visual presentation, functionality, technical execution, and overall player experience.

Entries Open for the 2027 NYX Game Awards

The 2027 NYX Game Awards is now open to game developers, independent and AAA studios, publishers, agencies, organizations, creative teams, and individual creators worldwide.

Eligible submissions include released and in-development games across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, mobile, online, and virtual reality, together with gaming-related campaigns and creative work.

Early Bird entries will be ending on December 3, 2026, followed by the Regular Deadline on January 6, 2027, Final Deadline on February 3, and Final Extension Deadline on March 4. The 2027 winners will be announced on April 30, 2027.

Entry categories, eligibility requirements, and submission guidelines are available at game-awards.

About the NYX Game Awards

The NYX Game Awards is an international competition recognizing achievements across game development, storytelling, design, audio, technology, marketing, and interactive experiences. Presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the program welcomes independent creators, established studios, publishers, agencies, and creative teams developing games and gaming-related work for audiences worldwide.

Joe. H.

International Awards Associate Inc.

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2026 NYX Game Awards Crowns Season 2 Game of the Year and Special Recognition Winners News Provided By International Awards Associate Inc October 30, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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