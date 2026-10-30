Baltimore Pike Cemetery Joins Everstory Partners Family

Baltimore Pike Cemetery is situated on approximately 100 acres in western Cincinnati, with views of the Clifton area and downtown Cincinnati.

Founded in 1853, this historic cemetery has served generations of families in the area and remains one of the region's exemplary memorial parks.

It also features Tranquility Gardens, a landscaped area for above-ground cremation memorialization with columbarium niche spaces and an ossuary.

Memorial Planning network to include historic Cincinnati cemetery

- Lawrence Michael, senior vice president of operations, Memorial PlanningALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Everstory Parent Corp., one of the nation's largest owners and operators of funeral homes, cemeteries, and crematories, has acquired Baltimore Pike Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio, from The Baltimore Pike Cemetery Association. The cemetery will be managed and operated under the Memorial Planning brand.Baltimore Pike Cemetery represents the company's fifth location in the Cincinnati area and its 14th location in Ohio. Founded in 1853, this historic cemetery has served generations of families in the area and remains one of the region's exemplary memorial parks."This is a special property with deep meaning for the community it serves," said Lawrence Michael, senior vice president of operations, Memorial Planning, Everstory Partners. "We appreciate the trust placed in Everstory to carry that responsibility forward. Our priority is to care for Baltimore Pike Cemetery with respect for its history, its natural beauty and the families who rely on it as a place of remembrance."Baltimore Pike Cemetery is situated on approximately 100 acres in western Cincinnati, with views of the Clifton area and downtown Cincinnati. The property includes burial and mausoleum options, including the well-appointed Chapel Mausoleum, which offers 240 traditional casket spaces and 72 exterior cremation niches. It also features Tranquility Gardens, a landscaped area for above-ground cremation memorialization with columbarium niche spaces and an ossuary.Everstory was selected because of its commitment to caring for families and its experience preserving the legacy of cemeteries, said Dean Lutz, president of The Baltimore Pike Cemetery Association."Baltimore Pike Cemetery has been a place of peace, prayer and remembrance for Cincinnati families for generations,” Lutz added.“As we looked to the future, it was important to find an organization that would preserve the cemetery's character while continuing to serve families with dignity and compassion. We believe Everstory Partners brings the stewardship, resources and respect needed to support Baltimore Pike Cemetery for years to come."As Baltimore Pike Cemetery joins the Everstory family of properties, the company will provide operational support, service standards and resources to help ensure families continue to receive compassionate, consistent care.“We want families to feel that Baltimore Pike Cemetery is cared for with the same compassion and respect they expect during life's most difficult moments,” Michael said.“The support we bring through Everstory's network will help us preserve the cemetery's character while continuing to serve families and the Cincinnati community for generations.”###About Everstory PartnersEverstory Partners' mission is to create supportive spaces where individuals and families can find solace, meaning, and hope in the midst of loss. Since 1999, the network has grown to include more than 460 cemetery, funeral, and crematory locations operated by affiliates of Everstory Partners who serve more than 66,000 families a year across the United States (including Puerto Rico) on both a pre-need and at-need basis.Everstory is our brand promise, created in April 2023, to destigmatize deathcare with a unique blend of long-standing traditions of caring for the deceased with a fresh perspective that death is a natural and beautiful part of the human experience that should be planned and celebrated. Visit everstorypartners to learn more and memorialplanning for a list of properties and contact information.

Alan Byrd

Evok Advertising Representing Everstory Partners

+1 407-415-8470

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Baltimore Pike Cemetery Joins Everstory Partners Family News Provided By Evok Advertising October 30, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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