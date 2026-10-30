Guestcentric Boosts Hotel AI Search Visibility With 91% Faster Data Extraction

Data from 800 hotel websites shows that GuestCentric-powered websites enable AI systems to extract hotel information 91% more efficiently.

- Sérgio Serra, CTO at GuestCentricLISBON, PORTUGAL, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GuestCentric has released benchmark data from 800 independent hotel websites in its portfolio, proving that websites built on the GuestCentric platform enable AI systems to extract hotel information 91% more efficiently.As travellers increasingly turn to conversational AI to research and plan trips, GuestCentric data shows that those who interact with AI to plan their travel show significantly higher booking intent, converting at up to 11% compared with the 2% industry average for traditional web traffic. For hoteliers, ensuring their properties are discoverable through AI is an increasingly important opportunity to capture this high-intent demand and drive direct bookings.For years, hotel websites focused on creating visually inspiring digital experiences with rich photography, video, interactive content, and engaging booking journeys. Those components still remain essential for converting high-intent guests once they arrive on a property website. However, today's AI-powered search environment introduces a parallel requirement: hotel information must also be effortless for AI systems such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude etc to find, understand, and extract in milliseconds.GuestCentric's dual-layer approach is designed to support both priorities - combining a rich, visual experience for travellers with lightweight hotel information that's easy for AI systems to scan and process. A comparative analysis of 20 hotel websites-10 powered by GuestCentric and 10 powered by competing providers-found that GuestCentric websites achieved twice the measured AI accessibility of competitor websites.Together, the results highlight a clear strategy for hoteliers: build a website that is compelling for the guest in front of the screen and effortlessly readable for the AI systems operating behind it. As AI becomes a central driver of travel discovery, GuestCentric remains focused on keeping independent hotels and their direct booking channels at the center of the guest journey.Of the study, GuestCentric CTO, Sérgio Serra said,“We've always built websites for people. Now we need to build them for people and for AI, and we don't want to degrade the experience for either of these two audiences. As humans we like rich visual content; machines, not so much. So it's easy to state what we've done: beautiful websites for humans that are also readable for the AI agent sitting between the guest and the booking. Every trip will start with a conversation. If your hotel isn't readable to AI, you're not losing bookings. You simply never existed."

Melissa Rodrigues

Guestcentric

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GuestCentric Boosts Hotel AI Search Visibility with 91% Faster Data Extraction News Provided By Guestcentric October 30, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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