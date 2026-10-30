The Second Trauma: Zinda Law Group Explains How Civil Court Can Retraumatize Sexual Assault Survivors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The firm outlines common pressure points in civil cases and the protections survivors can ask the court to put in place.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For many survivors of sexual assault, coming forward is only the first hard step. When a survivor files a civil lawsuit seeking accountability from an abuser, or from an organization that failed to protect them, the legal process itself can bring the trauma back. Zinda Law Group is outlining how that happens and what survivors can do about it.Defendants have a legal right to defend themselves, and defending a claim is a normal part of civil litigation. But survivors and their advocates often describe parts of the litigation process as a second trauma. A survivor is usually asked to recount the assault in detail during a lengthy deposition, sometimes in the same room as the accused and his or her attorney. Defendants may request broad sets of medical, counseling, school, employment, and social media records. Questions about a survivor's past relationships, clothing, or behavior that they will use to infer accountability. These cases often stretch across months or years, sometimes preventing survivors from the ability to get past the initial trauma and rebuilding their life.The defendant's response can add to that weight. Denying the allegations is a standard part of the process, and in some states, including Texas, a general denial is a routine procedural filing that simply requires the plaintiff to prove the claim. Even so, a survivor who has just found the courage to speak may read a flat denial as being called a liar. Defenses that question a survivor's memory, motives, or credibility, or that characterize the encounter as consensual, can compound the harm. A denial is not evidence of anything, and the allegations in a civil case remain unproven until a court or jury decides them. Still, the lawyers' language can land hard on the person it describes.“A survivor is not on trial in a civil case, but it can feel that way, especially when the response is a denial of what they lived through,” said Jack Zinda, Lead Trial Attorney and CEO at Zinda Law Group.“We prepare our clients for what the process looks like so a denial in a filing does not feel like a verdict on their story.”Courts have tools to reduce that harm, though availability varies by state and by case. Depending on the court, a survivor's attorney may ask for a protective order that limits who can see sensitive records, request permission to proceed under a pseudonym, challenge overbroad discovery requests, and ask that a deposition be limited in scope, held remotely, or paused for breaks. A support person can often attend. Whether a judge grants these requests depends on the facts and the law in that jurisdiction.The firm also shares general guidance for survivors considering legal action. Medical care and emotional support come first. Messages, photos, and other records should be preserved. A civil case is separate from any criminal case, and filing deadlines vary by state and can be short, so speaking with an attorney early helps survivors understand what to expect. Because counseling records can sometimes be requested in litigation, an attorney can explain how that works without discouraging anyone from getting care.“Nobody should have to choose between seeking justice and protecting their own wellbeing,” Jack Zinda said.“Anyone thinking about taking this step deserves to know what the process looks like before it begins, including how the other side may respond, and what protections exist along the way.”Anyone in immediate danger should call 911. Free, confidential support is available through the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).About Zinda Law GroupFounded in 2008 by John C.“Jack” Zinda, Zinda Law Group is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices across Texas, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, and Florida. The firm has recovered more than $400 million for clients harmed by the negligence of others. Zinda Law Group works on contingency, so clients pay nothing unless the firm wins. This release is for informational purposes only, is provided as general information and not a legal opinion, and should not be construed as a commentary on merit or value of any case.

Samantha Grey

Zinda Law Group, PLLC

+1 800-863-5312

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Second Trauma: Zinda Law Group Explains How Civil Court Can Retraumatize Sexual Assault Survivors News Provided By Zinda Law Group, PLLC October 30, 2026, 15:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.