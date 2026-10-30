Prepared Canada Corp. Releases October 2026 Monthly Updated Videos And Articles

October 2026 Long Form Videos

October 2026 Short Form Videos

October 2026 Articles

The content is Prepared Canada's ongoing effort to provide independent analysis and commentary on current events and systemic challenges.

- Alex Vezina, Prepared Canada CEO

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prepared Canada Corp.. has released its October 2026 content update, outlining new video, short-form, and written materials published across its digital platforms.

New Video Content

As part of its weekly publishing schedule, Prepared Canada released multiple long-form videos addressing topics related to Current Events and Disaster Management:

● The EU Kids Act Was Leaked. It Could Undermine Stop Killing Games.

watch?v=fw0PYtQojWg

Legislation in the EU has drafted“The EU Kids Act”, prompting review from policymakers and petitioners alike. One particular movement impacted by it is the“Stop Killing Games” initiative. This video looks into the new act and analyzes the potential impacts.

● First Aid: Triage (Helping Multiple People)

watch?v=x6XXl1xFoXc

Triage is the answer to the question;“What do you do when you have limited resources and limited time?”. This video provides a tutorial and example of Triage.

● What is The REAL Risk Behind the France Riots?

watch?v=HcIgpvXFyeo

In October, riots broke out in France. We analyze the situation and reasons behind the protests.

Short-Form Video Releases

In addition to long-form videos, Prepared Canada published multiple YouTube Shorts throughout the month. These short-form videos include highlights from the organization's initial platform launch as well as the newly released long-form content.

The full collection of short-form videos is available at:

@PreparedCanada/shorts

@preparedcanada

Continuity 101 Course

In addition to their newer videos, Prepared Canada has released short-form content related to the contents of their“Continuity 101” course that you can watch for free: playlist?list=PLztR81kV5TnwsMxo3PRIWTE2zJ_1rMigV

This playlist is a FREE Master's-level course condensed and simplified so that anyone can use it to improve their business strategies.

Website Articles

Prepared Canada also published several articles on its website and Substack page during the month:

●Nuremburg Code



A few times over the years, especially during the height of the Covid-19 Pandemic, people wrote in asking for a discussion about the Nuremburg Code. This article provides some context as to what this convention is, the most common claims from people about it, and some thoughts on those claims.

● Challenges with Stop the Bleed and training civilians in wound packing



Is a paramedic or police officer allowed to teach the public a medically controlled act that they do themselves regularly in their job? What about a first aid instructor? The short answer is: No, not unless a medical professional has explicitly authorized them to do so. This article goes into several interacting parts which need to be laid out to explain.

● Defining Emergency Disaster and Catastrophe



When one searches up these words and tries to get the working definition for them, AI and search engines will often get this wrong. This article properly defines the two and outlines what separates them.

● The France Riots of 2026



In October 2026, over 500,000 people protested in France. This protest comprised over 100 organized marches nationwide and primarily was focused on cost of living and issues with the education system.

Prepared Canada Corp. continues releasing new video and written content on a weekly basis. Our monthly updates aim to educate and inform Canadians on important topics related to emergency preparedness, risk and continuity. With a focus on providing valuable and relevant information, the update serves as a valuable resource for individuals, families, businesses, and communities to stay prepared for any emergency.

For more information, visit Prepared Canada's website at

For weekly updates please subscribe to Prepared Canada's YouTube channel at @PreparedCanada

Alex Vezina

Prepared Canada Corp.

+1 905-501-8180

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What is The REAL Risk Behind the France Riots?

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Prepared Canada Corp. Releases October 2026 Monthly Updated Videos and Articles News Provided By Alex Vezina, Prepared Canada Corp. October 30, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Emergency Services, Natural Disasters, Politics



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