'Crown Prince Treats J&K As An Estate': Aga Ruhullah Blasts Abdullah Family

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Srinagar, Oct 30 (IANS) National Conference (NC) MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Friday blasted the Abdullah family of Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the family has treated J&K as an“estate” and never fulfilled their promises made to the people.

“The crown prince and his cabal treat J&K as an estate passed down through the family. They expect the people to vote, then know their place,” Aga Ruhullah posted on X, while reiterating that he will resign from NC and his Lok Sabha seat on November 3.

Aga Ruhullah said that the Abdullah family take people for fools who cannot tell a broken promise from a political necessity.

“Ask them to honour their own manifesto, and they lecture us on how little we understand realpolitik,” he said.

He also reiterated his demands for the restoration of Article 370, the release of prisoners and the protection of our rights.

“They (Abdullahs) sought power on those promises, then treated us as fools for expecting them to deliver. We refuse to lend our name to this humiliation. There is no fixing this rot from within,” he said.

Lambasting Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Srinagar MP also quoted verse 17: 24 of Surah Al Isra from the Holy Quran.“Honour your pledges, for you will surely be accountable for them,” Aga Ruhullah tried to remind the Abdullahs.

He added that his Srinagar seat was won on a promise to the people.

“I will surrender it (Srinagar seat) rather than make myself an accomplice to that promise's betrayal,” he said.

The NC MP said that he will address the people at Behshit-e-Zehra Park, Budgam, on November 3, and ask people to join his programme.

The rift between NC and Aga Ruhullah stems from his stance against the abrogation of Article 370, which clashed with the party leadership's pragmatism.

Ruhullah disassociated from NC's silence after August 2019, resigning as chief spokesperson in 2020.

Tensions intensified post-2024 elections as Ruhullah openly accused the NC of abandoning the fight for constitutional rights and“begging” New Delhi for mere statehood.

The feud peaked when Farooq Abdullah dared him to resign.

Ruhullah further snubbed the party by refusing to campaign in the Budgam bypoll, culminating in his decision to quit the NC and the Lok Sabha on November 3.