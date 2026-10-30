Over 52 Lakh Gujarat Farmer Families Get Rs 1,051 Crore 'PM-KISAN' Aid As Celebrations Held At 2,100 Locations

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 30 (IANS) More than 52 lakh farmer families in Gujarat received over Rs 1,051 crore under the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Friday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi released over Rs 18,680 crore to more than 9.34 crore farmer families across the country.

The instalment was released at a national-level 'PM Kisan Utsav Day' programme held at Bhildi in Banaskantha district, where PM Modi was present.

The amount was transferred directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The event was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani, Minister of State for Agriculture, Ramesh Katara and other Cabinet members, MPs, MLAs and senior officials.

Parallel programmes were organised at more than 2,100 locations across Gujarat at district, taluka and village levels. Lakhs of farmers watched the live telecast of the main event in the presence of ministers, MPs, MLAs, district panchayat presidents and local representatives.

Among the districts, Dahod recorded assistance of Rs 54.84 crore to 2,74,201 farmers, while Anand saw Rs 52.43 crore credited to more than 2.61 lakh beneficiaries.

In Mehsana, Rs 50 crore was transferred to 2.49 lakh farmers, while Bhavnagar's 2.10 lakh-plus beneficiaries received Rs 42.08 crore. In Panchmahal, more than 2.02 lakh farmers received Rs 40.61 crore, while 1.95 lakh farmers in Rajkot received Rs 39 crore.

In Patan, Rs 37.70 crore was credited to 1,88,524 farmers, and in Bharuch, 1.70 lakh farmers received Rs 34.54 crore. Surendranagar recorded transfers of Rs 32.10 crore to more than 1.60 lakh farmers, while Junagadh saw Rs 30.82 crore credited to 1.53 lakh beneficiaries.

In Kutch, 1.19 lakh farmer families received Rs 23.91 crore, and 1.16 lakh farmers in Surat received Rs 23.20 crore. In Jamnagar, Rs 21.57 crore was transferred to 1.07 lakh farmers.

Devbhoomi Dwarka recorded assistance of more than Rs 13 crore to over 68,000 farmer families, while Botad's 66,063 beneficiaries received Rs 13.21 crore. In Sabarkantha, 2.23 lakh farmers benefited from the instalment.

District-level events were also organised in Morbi, Surendranagar and other districts. In Morbi, around 25 minority citizens who had migrated from Pakistan were also presented with Indian citizenship certificates at the programme held at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Gor Khijadiya.

The district-level events included felicitations for progressive farmers and those practising natural farming. Approval letters for assistance under agricultural schemes and farm equipment were also distributed.

Exhibition stalls were set up, while experts provided guidance on natural farming, modern agricultural technology, drip irrigation, farm mechanisation and government schemes.

In Surat, the district-level programme was held at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Panaas in the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, with events organised at 72 locations across the district.

In Kutch, the main event was held at Kotda Ugamna in the presence of Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Kanti Amrutiya, and MP Vinod Chavda, alongside programmes at 75 other locations.

Other district-level events were held at Khambhalia APMC in Devbhoomi Dwarka, Motibaug Open Air Theatre in Bhavnagar, Botad APMC yard, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Town Hall in Surendranagar, the Police Parade Ground in Mehsana, Bilkha in Junagadh, Godhra in Panchmahal, Bedi APMC in Rajkot, the Vegetable Market Yard in Patan and Jambusar in Bharuch.

Speaking at the events, ministers and other representatives said: "DBT mechanism had eliminated the role of middlemen in the transfer of assistance under the PM-KISAN scheme."

They added that the money is reaching beneficiaries' bank accounts directly and that the financial support helped farmers meet seasonal expenses and requirements during the sowing period.