AAP Reviewing Performance Of Half Of Legislators: Punjab BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 30 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab General Secretary Anil Sarin on Friday questioned the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) governance record amid reports that the party is reviewing the performance of its sitting MLAs ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with discussions suggesting that nearly 45 legislators could be denied tickets.

Sarin said that if the AAP leadership is dissatisfied with the performance of nearly half of its sitting MLAs, it raises serious questions about the overall functioning of the state government during its nearly five-year tenure.

He said that the AAP came to power in Punjab on the promise of bringing change and made several commitments to the people.

However, if the government believes that its performance has been satisfactory, why are there now discussions about replacing such a large number of sitting legislators? Does this not indicate that the party itself has concerns about its elected representatives' inability to meet public expectations?

Sarin further recalled that during the election campaign, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann had repeatedly promised that dedicated party volunteers from ordinary backgrounds would be given opportunities to become MLAs.

He questioned whether the party had now lost confidence in the very volunteers-turned-legislators whose hard work and dedication had helped bring it to power.

He said that the Aam Aadmi Party must come forward with clear answers for the people of Punjab on the performance of its MLAs, the fulfilment of its electoral promises and its commitment to the party workers and volunteers who contributed to its rise to power.

Sarin added that the people of Punjab deserve accountability, not excuses, from a government that came to power promising a new political culture and better governance.