Abu Dhabi Department Of Energy To Showcase Latest Regulatory Initiatives To Strengthen Energy Sector Efficiency And Sustainability At ADIPEC 2026

ABU DHABI, UAE – October 2026: The Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi DoE has announced its participation in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference ADIPEC 2026, taking place from 2 to 5 November 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The Department will showcase its latest initiatives to develop energy sector policies and regulatory frameworks, strengthen security and reliability of supply, and improve resource efficiency and sustainability to meet growing energy and water demand and support Abu Dhabi's economic and industrial development. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DoE's participation reflects its central role in developing an integrated regulatory framework for Abu Dhabi's energy sector, built on proactive planning, stronger governance, operational efficiency and service continuity in accordance with the highest standards of safety and reliability. It also forms part of the Department's ongoing efforts to align policies and regulations with economic development priorities and the evolving requirements of the energy sector, strengthening infrastructure readiness, supporting efficient resource utilisation and providing a stable regulatory environment that encourages investment and innovation.

At Stand A305, DoE will showcase a range of initiatives and projects supporting the development of a more efficient, resilient and sustainable energy sector. These include updated regulatory frameworks for petroleum products and gas activities, improved infrastructure planning, and the development of regulatory services and customer experience. The Department will also highlight its efforts to strengthen energy and water supply security and enhance coordination among relevant entities to maintain reliable and continuous services while meeting the requirements of Abu Dhabi's vital economic sectors.

DoE is increasingly integrating artificial intelligence and advanced digital technologies into its regulatory activities, using data and analytics to support decision-making, improve operational efficiency and enhance the quality of services provided to customers. During ADIPEC 2026, the Department will showcase its approach to adopting technologies that strengthen regulatory oversight, improve planning and monitoring, and support the development of a more intelligent and responsive energy system.

ADIPEC 2026 provides a platform for DoE to strengthen engagement with government entities, companies and international organisations operating across the energy sector, and to exchange expertise on developments in governance, regulation and advanced technologies. Through its participation, the Department aims to expand collaboration with partners and explore opportunities to develop practical solutions that improve energy system efficiency, encourage innovation and investment in infrastructure and services, and support Abu Dhabi's sustainable development priorities.

The Department's participation also highlights the importance of integrating regulatory policy with long-term infrastructure planning to strengthen security of supply and service sustainability. This includes closer coordination among regulators, operators and project developers to improve investment efficiency, strengthen energy network readiness and enhance the sector's ability to respond to future changes and growing demand driven by urban and industrial expansion.

DoE's leadership will also participate in several strategic engagements. His Excellency Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, will attend and participate in the ENACT Majlis on 1 November 2026, alongside a ministerial session titled“Beyond Borders: Can National Energy Strategies Build Interconnected Global Systems?” His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of DoE, will participate in a leadership discussion titled“Innovating Energy Systems for the Next Phase of Growth”, while His Excellency Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Obaidli, Director General of Regulatory Affairs at DoE, will participate in a session titled“Governing Resilience: Securing Energy Systems Without Closing Markets”.

These engagements will address issues shaping the energy sector, including strengthening security of supply, developing regulatory frameworks that respond to global developments, and ensuring infrastructure readiness to support economic and industrial growth. They will also highlight the importance of regional and international cooperation, and the role of governance and proactive planning in balancing supply reliability, market efficiency and resource sustainability, supporting Abu Dhabi's competitiveness and position in the energy sector.

DoE's participation in ADIPEC 2026 reaffirms its commitment to developing an integrated, secure and sustainable energy and water system through updated regulatory frameworks, improved resource efficiency, advanced technologies and stronger partnerships. These efforts support Abu Dhabi's vision for a resilient and reliable energy sector capable of meeting future requirements, strengthening the national economy's competitiveness and advancing sustainable development objectives.

About the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi (DoE) was established in 2018, guided by a vision to create a prosperous economy, a sustainable society, and a safe environment. The DoE is tasked with setting the policies, regulations, and strategies that underpin the transformation of the Emirate's energy sector, developing national talent and capabilities, and achieving a highly efficient energy ecosystem. The Department also focuses on protecting consumer interests, mitigating the environmental effects of the energy sector, and ensuring reliable, secure, and affordable energy services are provided through the adoption of latest smart and innovative technologies.