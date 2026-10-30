DFSA And C:>DIR Publish New Paper On Cyber Resilience Implications Of Frontier And Agentic AI
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Insights paper explores AI-related cyber resilience in financial services. The paper will be discussed at the Dubai FinTech Summit on 2 November 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, United Arab Emirates,October 2026: The Dubai Financial Services Authority DFSA, the independent banking, financial services, and markets regulator of Dubai International Financial Centre DIFC, has published a new insights paper examining how frontier and agentic artificial intelligence (AI) could change the practical conditions under which financial institutions achieve cyber resilience. Frontier and agentic AI: cyber resilience in the financial sector was developed by the DFSA in collaboration with the Cambridge Digital Innovation and Regulation Initiative (C:>DIR), an initiative of Financial Innovation for Impact. The paper examines how frontier AI may accelerate selected cyber activities and how agentic systems can combine AI capability with the ability to use connected tools and take actions under delegated authority. It considers the implications for established approaches to cybersecurity, operational resilience, and third-party risk where AI-enabled activity becomes faster, more adaptive, and harder to trace and establish what happened after an incident. The analysis examines AI-related cyber resilience through four connected dimensions:
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Speed: whether institutions can safely reduce significant cyber exposure before it has serious consequences;
Reach: whether institutions understand the shared technology and services they depend on, including those beyond their direct suppliers;
Authority: whether consequential actions by AI-enabled systems remain within their intended mandates; and
Trust: whether institutions can establish what happened, bring unfinished activity under control, and continue or restore critical operations reliably.
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