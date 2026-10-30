ARMOTORS BRINGS UAE AUTOMOTIVE ENTHUSIASTS TOGETHER FOR THE 1000 MIGLIA EXPERIENCE UAE 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dedicated community initiative brings together customers and automotive enthusiasts interested in participating in the iconic driving experience across all seven Emirates, with access to a special discounted rate. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, UAE – ARMotors, a UAE-based specialist in luxury and supercar servicing and repairs and part of the CGTG Group, is bringing together customers and automotive enthusiasts interested in participating in the upcoming 1000 Miglia Experience UAE 2026, taking place in Dubai from 29 November to 3 December 2026.

The initiative builds on the heritage of the original 1000 Miglia, which was first held in Italy in 1927. Its UAE edition brings together classic cars, collector vehicles and modern automotive icons, and offers the UAE automotive community the opportunity to take part in one of the region's most distinctive driving events during a four-day driving experience across all seven Emirates.

The 2026 event will welcome up to 120 teams, and combines driving, automotive heritage, competition and hospitality. The programme begins with an opening day at Emirates Golf Club on 29 November, followed by the rally stages from 30 November to 3 December. The route will include some of the UAE's most distinctive roads and landscapes, with participants travelling through locations including Jebel Hafeet, Jebel Jais, Khorfakkan and Ras Al Khaimah.

The event's eligible vehicles are divided into three categories: The 1000 Miglia Class, which is reserved for cars produced between 1927 and 1957 that are recognized as eligible for the original 1000 Miglia, the Classic Icons Class is for vehicles manufactured up to 1985, while the contemporary Icons Class is dedicated to significant modern classics and supercars produced after 1985.

The event package includes rally participation, five-star accommodation, dining throughout the programme, a comprehensive rally pack, luggage handling, technical emergency and recovery support, vehicle handling before and after the rally, registration and technical scrutineering, driver orientation and rally training. Participants will also have access to the opening day VIP lounge, an opening night gala dinner and the closing trophy ceremony.

“Many of our customers are passionate about exceptional cars and the experiences built around them.” said Alexander Renner, Managing Director of ARMotors.“The 1000 Miglia Experience UAE offers a rare opportunity to combine those interests across some of the UAE's most memorable roads. Our role is to bring interested people together, share the relevant information and help them explore the participation opportunity through our dedicated group.”

About ARMotors:

ARMotors (Alex Renner Motors) is part of CGTG Group and provides specialist automotive services for luxury and performance vehicles in the UAE. Its services span vehicle servicing, diagnostics, performance and motorsport preparation, luxury car storage and related automotive sport.