DHCBA Urges Exemption For Lawyers From New Delhi Emission Norms Rules

DHCBA Seeks Exemption from Vehicle Restrictions

The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) has written to the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, seeking intervention with the Delhi government to exempt judges, lawyers and court staff from the proposed restrictions on the movement of vehicles that do not conform to BS-VI emission standards, scheduled to come into effect from November 1. In a letter dated October 30, DHCBA President N Hariharan said a large number of lawyers commute to Delhi from neighbouring cities, including Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, as housing in the national capital has become expensive and unaffordable for many members of the legal fraternity.

The Bar Association said judges, lawyers and court staff are engaged in the essential service of administering justice and, therefore, should be exempted from the restrictions. Requesting the Acting Chief Justice's intervention, Hariharan urged him to take up the matter with the Delhi government to ensure that the members of the judiciary and legal fraternity are allowed to commute without facing the proposed restrictions.

Details of GRAP and Emission Norms

The letter comes in the wake of the Delhi Traffic Police's announcement of restrictions on the entry of vehicles into the national capital under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which will come into effect from November 1. Under the announced restrictions, BS-VI-compliant vehicles, CNG vehicles, electric vehicles and exempted vehicles will be allowed entry, subject to applicable rules. Vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards and those without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will face restrictions. Non-compliant interstate buses will also be restricted from entering Delhi. Trucks not destined for the national capital will be required to use peripheral expressways instead of entering the city.

The DHCBA has pointed out that the BS-VI emission standards were introduced in Delhi in 2020, while vehicles conforming to earlier emission standards were permitted to operate for specified periods, including up to 10 years for diesel vehicles and 15 years for petrol vehicles, subject to applicable rules and court orders. (ANI)

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