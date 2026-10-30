IFL 2026/27: Mohammedan SC Start Against Shillong Lajong, Debutants Samaleswari Take On Gokulam Kerala

MENAFN - IANS) Kalyani/Kozhikode, Oct 30 (IANS) Mohammedan SC will begin their Indian Football League (IFL) 2026–27 campaign against last season's runners-up Shillong Lajong FC, while debutants Samaleswari SC will take on two-time champions Gokulam Kerala FC in a double-header on Saturday.

The match between Mohammedan SC and Shillong Lajong FC will be played at the Kalyani Football Stadium, while later in the evening, Gokulam Kerala FC will host Samaleswari SC at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

Mohammedan SC will begin their new season in a competition they know well. The Black Panthers last played in it in 2023–24, when they were crowned champions and earned promotion. They return with a familiar face in the dugout and a squad built on continuity.

Head Coach Saheed Ramon, who previously took charge of the club in 2019–20, has kept faith with a group of players who have played together in the Calcutta Football League this season, including captain Mahitosh Roy, Fardin Ali Molla, Israfil Dewan and Hira Mondal.

Speaking ahead of the match, Assistant Coach Sudhir Mishra said,“Even though we haven't had a long preparation window, the squad is focused, and we will try to play good football. Our target for tomorrow's match is clear; we want to fight for all three points and start the campaign on a positive note.”

Roy believes that familiarity will carry the side through a short pre-season, stating,“We last played a competitive fixture on September 19, and despite the break and the challenges in between, everyone is in good condition to play. This group has been playing together as a team for a long time, so our chemistry is strong, and we don't have any difficulties.”

“We are motivated to show what we can do on the pitch tomorrow,” the midfielder added.

Shillong Lajong FC arrive in Naihati as one of the sides to watch this season. Last season, Head Coach Birendra Thapa guided an all-Indian squad to a historic runners-up finish on 28 points, one behind champions Diamond Harbour FC. Lajong ended the campaign in style with a 3-0 win over the champions in their final match.

Phrangki Buam scored in that win. It was his eighth goal of the season, and he was later named the league's Most Valuable Player. He returns as Lajong's leading attacking threat, alongside Everbrightson Sana, who opened the scoring that day. The Meghalaya side have also added overseas experience to their core, including Brazilian defender Arthur Pangaro and fellow Brazilian Jota. Both featured in the Durand Cup, where Jota helped create the opening goal for Sana in a 2-0 win over Nongkseh.

Speaking ahead of the match, Head Coach Birendra Thapa said,“The preparation has been solid. We have been waiting for this moment since the Durand Cup. Finally, the league is starting, and the boys are thoroughly prepared and ready to get going.”

Assessing the opposition, Thapa said:“Mohammedan is a quality side. Even without foreigners, their all-Indian lineup features players with serious pedigree like Lalremsanga, Samad Ali Mallick, Nikhil Deka and Mahitosh Roy. It is going to be a tough contest, but our target is unequivocal: we have travelled here to take all three points.”

Lajong captain Kenstar Kharshong reflected the mood in the camp, stating,“The dressing room is happy and in high spirits. Everyone is ready, motivated and excited for our first match tomorrow.”

Focus on Gokulam

For Gokulam Kerala FC, Saturday is a chance to draw a line under one of the most testing campaigns in the club's history. Last season, the Malabarians went through three head coaches. They finished the league phase ninth with two wins from nine matches and were drawn into the relegation round.

Their survival came down to the final night. Gokulam went into their last match on May 12 bottom of the relegation group on nine points, one behind Namdhari SC, who needed only a draw to stay up. At the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, Trijoy Savio Dias reacted first to a loose ball in the eighth minute of added time. The 1-0 win kept Gokulam in the league and sent Namdhari down.

Goalkeeper Shibinraj Kunniyil acknowledged the need for a new beginning, stating,“Last season did not go well for us in many aspects, and we want to make a fresh start. Ultimately, it is not about any individual; it is about the team, the backing from the management, and how well we execute the coach's plan.”

The summer has brought change on a large scale. Brazilian Head Coach Carlos Eduardo Parreira, who was appointed in July, has coached in Brazil, Thailand and Indonesia and has worked with Brazil's youth national sides. He has a reshaped squad to work with. Brazilian forward Crislan, 34, arrives with 73 goals in 294 career appearances across six countries. Ghanaian striker Denny Antwi returns to Kozhikode, where he scored 11 goals in 15 league matches during the 2020–21 title-winning season. Midfielder Lalchungnunga Chhangte joins from Sreenidi Deccan FC.

Speaking ahead of the match, Head Coach Carlos Eduardo Parreira said,“The tournament in Sikkim was really important because it was an official competition that gave our players real match time to get fit and showed the quality of our squad. Over the past few weeks, we have fine-tuned things based on what we saw in Sikkim, and now we are ready for our opening match.”

Parreira stressed the importance of a winning start, with five consecutive away matches to follow.“It is vital to start well in this league. We cannot afford to drop points at home, especially with a very tough sequence of five consecutive away games coming up right after this,” he said.“Our big ambition is to be the champions of this league, and tomorrow it is time to go out, do our best and bring home all three points.”

Gokulam are not underestimating the debutants.“We have been following them closely and tracking the players they have signed. We know they are putting together a good plan and taking this league very seriously, so we are prepared to face a very strong opponent tomorrow,” Parreira said.

Shibinraj echoed his coach, adding,“On paper they may look like a new team in the league, but the squad they have assembled already carries solid experience across the I-League and top domestic divisions. We are not treating them as newcomers; they are an experienced side, we respect them, and we will go all out for the three points.”

Samaleswari SC will play their first-ever Indian Football League match on Saturday. It is a significant step for a club founded in Sambalpur, Odisha, in 2006, which will host its home matches at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium in Rourkela this season.

Speaking ahead of the match, Head Coach Abdul Azim Siddique said,“It is a great pleasure and a historic moment for Samaleswari Sporting and for Odisha to be a part of the IFL for the first time. Our pre-season was excellent because we confirmed our participation early and prepared very well. The boys are disciplined and dedicated, and 10 players in our squad are from Odisha.”

Siddique's side have already shown they are not daunted by a big occasion. During their debut Durand Cup campaign, they beat Mohammedan SC 3-2 in Kolkata on August 2. Captain Basit Ahmed Bhat opened the scoring that evening with a near-post finish from a corner.

Assessing the opposition, Siddique said,“Gokulam Kerala is a legendary club that has won the I-League twice. Their preparation has been good; they have a fantastic coaching staff and some excellent international players. We are not talking too much about the game; we are professional, and we will see what we can do best in the next 90 minutes.”

The Samaleswari coach also welcomed the prospect of a big crowd in Kozhikode, stating,“We don't want to tackle the crowd pressure; in fact, we want more fans so our players can perform in front of them. While thousands of Gokulam fans will come, we also hope the Odia community living in Kerala will turn up in good numbers to support us.”

Samaleswari's Roshan Panna added,“We have practised very well during the pre-season, and we are ready for tomorrow's game.”

With Mohammedan SC and Shillong Lajong FC both eager to make an early statement, Gokulam Kerala FC beginning a new era, and Samaleswari SC set to make history, Saturday's double-header promises a compelling start to the weekend.