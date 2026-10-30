Global Satellite Reconnaissance Market Size, Trends And Forecast Report 2026 Capitalize On AI And SAR As Market Hits $28.74B By 2030 With Boeing, Airbus, ICEYE And Maxar

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Satellite Reconnaissance Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global satellite reconnaissance market is experiencing rapid expansion, supported by rising defense expenditure, growing demand for Earth observation, increased border surveillance, military modernization programs, and the expanding use of satellite imagery in disaster management. The market is projected to grow from $16.53 billion in 2025 to $18.50 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.

Strong momentum is expected to continue through the end of the decade. The satellite reconnaissance market is forecast to reach $28.74 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.6%. Growth during the forecast period will be driven by greater investment in intelligence capabilities, increased deployment of small satellites, rising demand for real-time satellite imaging, expansion among commercial satellite operators, and broader use of satellite data for environmental monitoring.

Technology innovation is reshaping the competitive and operational landscape. Key satellite reconnaissance market trends include advances in remote sensing, higher-performance satellite imaging systems, artificial intelligence-based image analytics, small-satellite constellations, hyperspectral imaging, and synthetic aperture radar (SAR). These technologies are helping defense, government, and commercial users collect more detailed information, improve image analysis, shorten response times, and maintain surveillance across larger geographic areas.

National security and defense intelligence requirements remain central to market growth. Increasing geopolitical tensions and global conflicts are prompting governments to direct more resources toward surveillance, threat monitoring, and space-based intelligence. Satellite reconnaissance systems support these priorities by delivering timely imagery and signals that strengthen situational awareness and strategic decision-making. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, global military expenditure rose by 9.4% in real terms in 2024 to a record $2.7 trillion. Average military spending represented 7.1% of total government expenditure during the year, highlighting the growing emphasis on defense preparedness.

Market participants are also investing in high-resolution platforms that combine detailed imagery with broader operational coverage. In March 2025, Finland-based Earth observation company ICEYE launched four new SAR satellites, including its Generation 4 model with 25-centimeter resolution. The platform doubles antenna size and transmit power, expands high-resolution swath coverage from 150 kilometers to 400 kilometers, and increases information density by approximately 30%.

Enhanced orbit control and greater imaging capacity allow the platform to monitor congested and high-priority areas more effectively during a single pass. Its capabilities are designed to improve the detection and classification of vessels, vehicles, and aircraft, supporting faster decisions and stronger mission performance for defense, intelligence, and other users. Such developments demonstrate how high-resolution SAR satellite technology is becoming increasingly important to persistent monitoring and all-weather observation.

Strategic acquisitions are further strengthening satellite reconnaissance and space systems capabilities. In August 2024, Lockheed Martin acquired Terran Orbital for approximately $450 million. The transaction combines Lockheed Martin's defense and aerospace capabilities with Terran Orbital's experience in modular satellites, satellite buses, mission services, small-satellite manufacturing, and constellation deployment. The acquisition is expected to support more responsive and resilient space missions while improving data availability for defense, intelligence, government, and commercial applications.

North America was the largest region in the satellite reconnaissance market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Optical Reconnaissance Satellites; Radar Reconnaissance Satellites; Electronic Reconnaissance Satellites; Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Satellites; Other Satellite

2) By Platform: Earth Observation Satellites; Reconnaissance Drones

3) By Orbit: Low Earth Orbit (LEO); Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO); Medium Earth Orbit (MEO); Other Orbits

4) By Application: Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance (ISR); Earth Observation and Mapping; Signal Intelligence (SIGINT); Electronic Intelligence (ELINT); Communications Intelligence (COMINT); Other Applications

5) By End User: Defense and Intelligence Agencies; Government and Civil Agencies; Commercial Enterprises

Subsegments:

1) By Optical Reconnaissance Satellites: High Resolution Imaging Satellites; Multispectral Imaging Satellites; Hyperspectral Imaging Satellites; Infrared Imaging Satellites; Panchromatic Imaging Satellites

2) By Radar Reconnaissance Satellites: Synthetic Aperture Radar Satellites; Side Looking Airborne Radar Satellites; Interferometric Radar Satellites; Moving Target Indicator Radar Satellites

3) By Electronic Reconnaissance Satellites: Electronic Signal Interception Satellites; Radar Signal Monitoring Satellites; Electronic Emission Mapping Satellites; Electronic Threat Detection Satellites

4) By Signals Intelligence Satellites: Communication Signal Interception Satellites; Signal Monitoring Satellites; Command and Control Signal Analysis Satellites; Frequency Analysis Satellites

5) By Other Satellites: Early Warning Satellites; Measurement and Signature Intelligence Satellites; Multisensor Fusion Satellites; Special Purpose Reconnaissance Satellites

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

