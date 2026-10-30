Point-Of-Care International Normalized Ratio (INR) Testing Market Report 2026 Secure 10.1% CAGR Gains As Abbott, Roche, Danaher And Siemens Healthineers Scale Home Monitoring

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Point-of-Care International Normalized Ratio (INR) Testing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global point-of-care International Normalized Ratio (INR) testing market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increased use of anticoagulant therapies and growing demand for faster coagulation testing. The market is projected to grow from $1.58 billion in 2025 to $1.75 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the increasing incidence of atrial fibrillation, wider adoption of long-term anticoagulation therapy and the expansion of outpatient and home healthcare settings. Healthcare providers are increasingly using point-of-care INR testing to obtain rapid coagulation results and make timely treatment decisions without depending exclusively on centralized laboratory services.

The point-of-care INR testing market is forecast to reach $2.56 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be supported by rising demand for home-based INR monitoring, an expanding geriatric population requiring long-term anticoagulation and greater emphasis on personalized treatment management. The continued development of decentralized healthcare models and broader adoption of INR testing in primary care clinics will also contribute to market expansion.

Technological innovation is reshaping the market through advances in portable coagulation analyzers, biosensors, microfluidic systems and high-accuracy test strips. Wireless connectivity, cloud-based data integration and smartphone-enabled INR testing are improving access to test results and supporting communication between patients and healthcare professionals. These developments are expected to strengthen remote anticoagulation management and increase testing frequency in home care environments.

The growing burden of cardiovascular disease remains a major market driver. Point-of-care INR testing supports cardiovascular care by providing rapid assessments of blood coagulation and helping clinicians adjust anticoagulant therapy promptly. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 919,032 people died from cardiovascular disease in 2023, accounting for about one in every three deaths. The need to manage patients at risk of clotting or bleeding complications is therefore increasing demand for accessible and accurate INR testing solutions.

Product development is increasingly focused on portable patient self-monitoring analyzers that enable testing outside conventional clinical facilities. In March 2024, Universal Biosensors launched the Xprecia Prime 4U Coagulation Analyzer for patient self-monitoring. The handheld system delivers rapid PT/INR results from a capillary blood sample and uses an electrochemical test-strip format. The product received regulatory clearances for the U.S. market, including 510(k) clearance and a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments waiver. Its launch reflects the industry's broader shift toward convenient home monitoring, increased test frequency and recurring consumable use.

Strategic partnerships are also expanding access to portable INR monitoring technology. In September 2025, Una Health Ltd. partnered with iLine Microsystems Pvt. Ltd. to broaden the distribution of INR monitoring solutions for patients receiving blood-thinning therapies. The collaboration aims to improve access to portable testing devices, facilitate more frequent self-monitoring and support better anticoagulation outcomes.

The point-of-care INR testing market includes devices, consumables and software based on electrochemical, optical and other testing technologies. Products are distributed through direct sales, retail pharmacies, online channels and other networks. Key settings include hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and home care, with healthcare professionals and patients representing the principal end-user groups.

North America was the largest point-of-care INR testing market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries assessed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Devices; Consumables; Software

2) By Technology: Electrochemical; Optical; Others

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Retail Pharmacies; Online Or E-Commerce; Others

4) By Application: Hospitals; Clinics; Home Care; Diagnostic Centers; Others

5) By End-User: Healthcare Professionals; Patients

Subsegments:

1) By Devices: Portable Testing Devices; Handheld Testing Devices; Desktop Testing Devices

2) By Consumables: Test Strips; Cartridges; Control Solutions

3) By Software: Data Management Software; Remote Monitoring Software; Analytical Software

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

