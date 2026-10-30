INVL Baltic Real Estate Interim Unaudited Information For 9 Months Of 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For 9 months of 2026, the unaudited consolidated net profit of the INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter –) group was EUR 1.11 million, revenue was EUR 3 million (for 9 months of 2025 consolidated net profit was EUR 3.25 million, revenue was EUR 3 million). The unaudited net profit of Company itself amounted to EUR 1.11 million for 9 months of 2026 and EUR 3.25 million for 9 months of 2025.

Additional information:

Consolidated revenue of the real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate for the first three quarters stood at EUR 3 million and was virtually unchanged compared to the same period last year. Consolidated net operating income from owned properties fell by 1.5% in the comparative period to EUR 1.9 million.

“The results for the nine months of this year reflect the growing demand for our properties. We are particularly pleased with the Vilniaus Street 37 building, where rental income jumped by more than 50 per cent, and the Žygio Business Centre, which reached full occupancy. Although the overall financial result this year is lower than last year, when property revaluation gains were exceptionally high, the company's key operational metrics-rental income and occupancy rates-remain fairly stable. Looking ahead, we see clear growth potential: at the start of 2027, the second Talent Garden Vilnius space will open its doors in the former Pramogų bankas building, adding 3,500 sq. metres of prime space to our portfolio and strengthening the company's revenue streams,” says Vytautas Bakšinskas, real estate fund manager at INVL Asset Management, which manages INVL Baltic Real Estate.

Consolidated net profit for the three quarters stood at EUR 1.11 million, down 66% compared to EUR 3.25 million earned a year earlier. The decline in profit was mainly driven by slower real estate value growth than last year.

The company's key properties continued to secure stable rental income. For the largest managed property-the office building at Palangos Street 4, home to the Talent Garden Vilnius co-working space-net rental income for the nine months reached EUR 1.06 million, down 7.1% compared to the corresponding period last year. At the end of September, the property's occupancy rate stood at 83%.

Rental income from the building at Vilniaus Street 37 reached EUR 0.69 million over the same period, up 54% compared to the corresponding period in 2025. At the end of September, occupancy stood at 98%.

The Žygio Business Centre recorded EUR 0.31 million in rental income, up 10% compared to the corresponding period in 2025. At the end of September, occupancy stood at 100%.

The company is completing the major renovation works of the former Pramogų bankas building in Vilnius-in January 2027, the second Talent Garden Vilnius co-working space will open its doors here, occupying the building's entire area of 3,500 sq. metres. Even ahead of the opening, 43% of this space has already been leased.

The value of real estate managed by INVL Baltic Real Estate stood at EUR 52.3 million at the end of September 2026, which was 9.6% higher than at the end of last year.

The company's consolidated equity at the end of September 2026 amounted to EUR 28.53 million. This corresponded to EUR 3.60 per share, with annual growth, including dividends, reaching 5.5%.

About INVL Baltic Real Estate

INVL Baltic Real Estate manages real estate in Vilnius and Riga, including office buildings in the Old Town of Lithuania's capital and in Šiaurės miestelis, as well as 52 hectares of land plots in the Dommo Logistics and Industrial Park, situated near the intersection of the A8 motorway and Riga's A5 bypass. As of the end of September 2026, the occupancy rate of the company's properties ranged from 83 to 100 per cent.

At present, the total area of real estate managed by INVL Baltic Real Estate amounts to 19.6 thousand square metres, and the value of the properties reached EUR 52.3 million at the end of September 2026.

Since beginning operations as a collective investment undertaking on 22 December 2016, INVL Baltic Real Estate has been one of the Baltic real estate funds open to retail investors that generates the highest stable returns. Since 2016, INVL Baltic Real Estate has paid its investors a total of EUR 2.47 per share in dividends.

INVL Baltic Real Estate operates as a closed-ended investment company (UTIB) managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltic States. Under its status as a UTIB, the company will continue operating until 2046, with an option to extend this term by a further 20 years.

About INVL Asset Management

INVL Asset Management is the leading Baltic alternative asset manager. We strive to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors while positively impacting our region's economic development.

We are part of the Invalda INVL group with a track record spanning over 30 years. Our group manages or has under supervision EUR 2.3 billion of assets across multiple asset classes, including private equity, forests and agricultural land, renewable energy, real estate as well as private debt. Our scope of activities also includes family office services in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, managing pension funds in Latvia, and investing in global third-party funds. For further information, visit .

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

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