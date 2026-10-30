Electronics Recycling - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On 14.8% CAGR To Secure The $108.3B Market By 2030 As Aurubis, Boliden, Sims Metal, Stena Metall And Umicore Reshape E-Waste

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electronics Recycling - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronics recycling market was valued at US$47.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$108.3 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. Market growth is being supported by rising electronic waste volumes, increasingly stringent environmental regulations, greater consumer awareness, and continued investment in advanced recycling and material recovery technologies.

The electronics recycling industry plays an essential role in recovering valuable metals, plastics, and other materials while reducing environmental contamination associated with discarded electronic products. Rapid innovation cycles, shorter device replacement periods, and expanding global use of consumer electronics and IT and telecommunications equipment are increasing demand for efficient collection, dismantling, sorting, processing, and recovery services.

Government policies are also reshaping the global e-waste recycling market. Extended producer responsibility requirements, product take-back programs, recycling targets, and restrictions on improper disposal are encouraging manufacturers, retailers, recyclers, and consumers to participate in more structured recovery systems. At the same time, circular economy strategies are promoting longer product life cycles, improved recyclability, component reuse, and increased use of recovered materials in manufacturing.

Technological advances are improving the scalability and commercial viability of electronics recycling operations. Automated sorting, shredding, magnetic separation, sensor-based identification, and advanced material recovery processes enable recyclers to handle larger waste volumes while increasing the purity and value of recovered commodities. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important as electronic products incorporate more complex material combinations.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Metals: The metals material segment is forecast to reach US$61.2 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 16%.

Plastics: The plastics material segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. electronics recycling market was valued at US$8.5 billion in 2024.

China: China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 17.8%, reaching US$21.9 billion by 2030. Additional Markets: The report examines growth trends across Canada, Japan, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global electronics recycling market by value in U.S. dollars. Market segmentation covers materials, including metals, plastics, and other materials, as well as equipment categories comprising consumer electronics, IT and telecommunications equipment, and other equipment types.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other major markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Global Tariff, Trade, and Economic Analysis

This edition incorporates the latest global tariff developments and evaluates their impact on the electronics recycling market. Coverage includes tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries, supply chain disruptions, sourcing changes, trade-related cost pressures, and the geographic realignment of manufacturing and recycling activity.

Global and regional forecasts through 2030 have been revised to reflect tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural shifts in globalization. The analysis also includes historical market data from 2015 through 2023, updated regional outlooks, and major economic indicators such as population growth and urbanization.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks emerging electronics recycling technologies, process innovations, regulatory developments, trade patterns, and competitive strategies affecting the industry. Commentary from economists, trade specialists, and domain experts provides context for changing market conditions and identifies potential growth opportunities associated with material recovery, circular economy initiatives, and regional recycling infrastructure.

Competitive Intelligence and Featured Companies

The study provides competitive intelligence on 197 companies, including updated global market share estimates, geographic presence, strategic positioning, and assessments of leading brands and core market participants. Featured companies include:



Aurubis AG

Boliden Group

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.

Clean Earth, Inc.

Exitcom Recycling GmbH

Good Point Recycling

MBA Polymers, Inc.

Sims Metal Management Limited

Stena Metall AB

Umicore N.V.

Universal Recycling Technologies (URT), LLC Zak Enterprises LLC

Key Report Benefits



Independent annual market data and forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed analysis of electronics recycling market trends, drivers, restraints, and revenue opportunities.

Segment-level forecasts for materials and equipment categories.

Regional analysis covering established and emerging recycling markets.

Evaluation of global tariffs, economic uncertainty, and supply chain realignment.

Competitive profiles and positioning assessments for major industry participants. One year of complimentary updates covering significant market developments.

The report supports strategic planning by examining how regulatory requirements, e-waste generation, consumer participation, technological innovation, commodity recovery economics, and international trade policies may influence the global electronics recycling market through 2030.

Key Attributes:

