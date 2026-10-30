Singapore Last-Mile Delivery Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 E-Commerce And Express Demand Propel Market To USD 1.14 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automation, AI routing, lockers and micro-fulfillment cut costs, while express and cold-chain services support premium yields amid surging cross-border e-commerce.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Singapore Last-Mile Delivery - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Singapore Last-Mile Delivery Market to Reach USD 1.14 Billion by 2031

The Singapore Last-Mile delivery market is projected to expand from USD 664.24 million in 2025 to USD 747.72 million in 2026, before reaching USD 1.14 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to register an 8.92% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, supported by rising e-commerce activity, stronger demand for rapid fulfillment, cross-border social commerce, and increased logistics automation.

E-commerce Growth Expands Last-Mile Delivery Volumes

Singapore's high level of e-commerce adoption continues to generate substantial parcel volumes. Close to 55% of online purchases originate from overseas merchants, placing additional pressure on delivery capacity during major shopping festivals and promotional periods. Social-commerce channels, including TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, account for 59% of cross-border purchases, accelerating the movement of smaller and more frequent shipments.

Seller initiatives are also contributing to sustained delivery demand. Shopee's International Platform recorded an eightfold increase in seller orders during pilot programs, demonstrating how free cross-border shipping incentives can significantly increase parcel flows. In response, carriers are investing in multi-modal customs clearance hubs, regional distribution capabilities, and advanced small-parcel sorting systems.

Same-Day and Express Delivery Redefine Customer Expectations

Faster fulfillment has become a key competitive factor in the Singapore Last-Mile delivery market, with 52% of shoppers expecting orders to arrive within 24 hours across a growing range of product categories. Express delivery services are forecast to record an 11.1% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, outpacing overall market growth as retailers use delivery speed to strengthen customer loyalty and differentiate their offerings.

Demand is particularly strong for premium electronics, urgent B2B inventory replenishment, healthcare products, and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments. Healthcare and medical supply deliveries are projected to grow at a 9.6% CAGR, supported by an aging population and greater use of telemedicine. Automated storage and retrieval systems capable of operating from -35 C to ambient conditions help maintain cold-chain integrity while reducing labor requirements.

Value-added capabilities such as secure handling, cold-chain transportation, scheduled delivery, and white-glove furniture installation are widening the revenue potential of express services. Same-day courier platforms can now complete island-wide deliveries in as little as 45 minutes, while super-app networks such as GrabExpress use shared driver pools for food and parcel distribution.

Automation Addresses Labor and Cost Pressures

Singapore's tight labor market is accelerating technology adoption across the logistics sector. Approximately 89% of logistics employers report recruitment challenges, while industry revenue growth continues to exceed workforce expansion. Sector revenue has risen by 8.7%, compared with a 1.2% annual increase in labor supply.

Carriers are deploying autonomous mobile robots, AI-powered route optimization, automated sorting equipment, and digital dispatch platforms to handle higher parcel volumes without a proportional increase in headcount. Solutions such as A*STAR SIMTech's Last-Mile Logistics Management platform can improve vehicle utilization, routing accuracy, and delivery productivity. Rising wages further strengthen the return on investment for automation.

Market Infrastructure and Operational Constraints

Government-backed parcel locker networks provide an important foundation for more efficient delivery and collection. Asset-light micro-fulfilment facilities located near residential and retail districts also reduce delivery distances and support faster order processing. Locker drop-offs, scheduled pick-ups, and autonomous delivery systems are becoming increasingly relevant as urban curb-space limitations and traffic congestion restrict conventional delivery operations.

Standard delivery accounted for 52.34% of the Singapore Last-Mile delivery market in 2025, reflecting continued demand for economical 1-to-3-day services. However, premium delivery formats are gaining ground as customers prioritize speed, reliability, secure handling, and delivery visibility. Compliance with GDP pharmaceutical standards and HACCP requirements creates additional operating barriers, favoring providers with certified quality systems and specialized logistics infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 E-commerce penetration surge

4.2.2 Rising same-day / express demand

4.2.3 Government-backed nationwide locker network

4.2.4 Cross-border micro-shipments via social-commerce platforms

4.2.5 Cold-chain B2B restocking opportunities

4.2.6 Availability of Grade-A urban logistics real estate

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Urban curb-space & traffic congestion

4.3.2 Tight labour market & rising manpower costs

4.3.3 Phasing-out of shipping subsidies by e-commerce platforms

4.3.4 High COE & EV-charging costs for fleet electrification

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Reverse / Return Logistics Insights

4.9 Impact of Geo-Political Events on Supply Chain Shifts

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Standard Delivery

5.1.2 Same-day

5.1.3 Express Delivery

5.2 By Business Model

5.2.1 Business-to-Business (B2B)

5.2.2 Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

5.2.3 Customer-to-Consumer (C2C)

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 E-commerce Retail

5.3.2 Fashion & Lifestyle

5.3.3 Beauty, Wellness & Personal Care

5.3.4 Home & Furniture

5.3.5 Consumer Electronics & Appliances

5.3.6 Healthcare & Medical Supplies

5.3.7 Others

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products & Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Ninja Van

6.4.2 Singapore Post

6.4.3 J&T Express

6.4.4 GrabExpress

6.4.5 DHL Express

6.4.6 Lalamove

6.4.7 Pickupp

6.4.8 Roadbull

6.4.9 uParcel

6.4.10 GoGoX

6.4.11 DSV

6.4.12 FedEx

6.4.13 UPS

6.4.14 Aramex

6.4.15 YCH Group

6.4.16 EVFY

6.4.17 Locad

6.4.18 BEST Inc

6.4.19 Citywide Express Logistics Pte. Ltd.

6.4.20 Fastbee Logistics

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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