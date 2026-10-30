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Salmar - Invitation To Presentation Of The Third Quarter 2026 Results


Date: 2026-10-30 11:01:38

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SalMar will present its results for the third quarter of 2026 on Tuesday 3 November 2026 at 08:00 CET. The presentation will be held at Hotel Continental in Oslo.

CEO Frode Arntsen and CFO Ulrik Steinvik will be representing the company.

The presentation will also be available via a Norwegian-language webcast on from 08:00 CET. It will be possible to submit questions during the presentation. A recorded English-language webcast will be available on from 10:00 CET.

A lunch presentation will be held at 12:00 CET following the morning presentation. To attend, please register through SEB.

The results will be published at 06:30 CET on the company's website,, and on Oslo Stock Exchange' news service,

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email:...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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