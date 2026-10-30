Recycled Carbon Fiber - Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) EV Demand And Circular-Economy Mandates Propel Market To USD 427 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI gains stem from lower-cost recycled fiber, closed-loop scrap sourcing, tax-backed recycling capacity, and lightweight EV applications that reduce tooling and material costs.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Recycled Carbon Fiber - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Recycled Carbon Fiber Market to Reach USD 427 Million by 2031 as Automotive and Aerospace Demand Accelerates

The global recycled carbon fiber market was valued at USD 197.53 million in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 224.62 million in 2026 to USD 427 million by 2031. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 13.71% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by circular-economy regulations, automotive net-zero targets and growing supplies of aerospace and wind-energy scrap.

Circular-Economy Regulations Strengthen Market Growth

Extended Producer Responsibility directives in Europe and the United States are requiring composite manufacturers to support take-back and recycling programs. The EU Waste Framework Directive, revised in 2024, requires a 30% recycling rate for carbon-fiber composites by 2030. Germany's VerpackG also imposes a EUR 120 per-ton levy on non-compliant products.

In the United States, California Senate Bill 54 requires manufacturers to close the loop on 25% of carbon-fiber content by 2028. At the same time, landfill tipping fees have reached EUR 95 per ton in Western Europe, improving the economic case for certified recycling. These regulatory and cost pressures contributed to a 40% increase in long-term scrap-supply contracts from Q4 2025.

Electric Vehicle Programs Increase Recycled Carbon Fiber Adoption

Automotive manufacturers are integrating recycled carbon fiber into battery enclosures, underbody shields and body-in-white components to reduce vehicle weight and support Scope 3 emissions targets. BMW's iX incorporates 15% recycled carbon fiber, reducing embodied carbon by 2.3 kg CO?-eq per vehicle. Mercedes-Benz plans to use 40% recycled composite content across its EQ models by 2030, while Tesla's Berlin facility has begun underbody shield trials using chopped recycled carbon fiber derived from aerospace scrap.

Recycled grades are priced at approximately USD 18 per kilogram, representing a 35% discount to virgin tow. This pricing can make recycled carbon fiber competitive with aluminum extrusions when weight reduction and tooling consolidation are considered.

Alternative Lightweight Materials Remain a Key Restraint

Aluminum, magnesium and glass fiber continue to compete with recycled carbon fiber in cost-sensitive automotive applications. Aluminum 6000-series extrusions were priced at USD 4.20 per kilogram in 2025, while glass-fiber sheet-molding compounds averaged USD 2.80 per kilogram. Magnesium die-castings also recorded 18% growth in North America, capturing EV battery-enclosure programs previously considered for composites.

Recycled carbon fiber remains most attractive in applications where its approximately 40% density advantage justifies the price premium. Competition from substitute materials is particularly strong in Asian markets, where lifecycle-carbon performance can carry less influence in sourcing decisions.

Product and Feedstock Trends

Chopped fiber accounted for 61.65% of recycled carbon fiber market revenue in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a 13.91% CAGR. Its compatibility with injection and compression molding supports broad use in automotive components. Most pyrolysis systems produce fibers measuring 3-12 mm, enabling manufacturers to reduce component weight by 15-20% compared with glass-fiber alternatives without major retooling.

Milled fiber serves specialized applications in coatings, adhesives and 3D-printing filaments. Future growth will depend on additive-manufacturing demand and advances in solvolysis that retain longer fibers for semi-structural components. Successful production of 15-25 mm fibers could expand opportunities in battery-enclosure ribs and other higher-modulus applications.

Aerospace scrap represented 45.82% of feedstock in 2025 and is projected to advance at a 14.44% CAGR through 2031. Aircraft retirements in Asia-Pacific and production waste from Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 programs are increasing the availability of high-quality material. Aerospace prepregs can deliver fiber yields above 92% after pyrolysis, supporting a 25-30% price premium.

Automotive and wind-energy scrap provide larger volumes but often require additional pre-processing to remove contaminants. End-of-life wind-turbine blades are expected to create substantial supply, although smaller recyclers may struggle to process this material without high-temperature pyrolysis or solvolysis capacity. Sporting goods remain a dispersed, small-batch source, but brand-led take-back programs could improve collection efficiency.

Regional Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Outlook

North America led the global market with a 38.15% revenue share in 2025. Regional growth is supported by aerospace manufacturing hubs, federal tax incentives and investments in recycling infrastructure. Boeing diverted 68% of its composite waste to recycling companies, while the US Department of Energy awarded USD 85 million to co-fund pyrolysis and solvolysis projects. Canada is advancing recycled carbon fiber battery trays, and Mexico's aerospace sector is supplying production off-cuts to US processors.

Europe is forecast to record a 14.99% CAGR, driven by Extended Producer Responsibility requirements and wind-turbine blade decommissioning. Germany expanded pyrolysis capacity to 18,000 t per year, France developed closed-loop supply chains for EV components and the UK demonstrated solvolysis fiber for Airbus cabin partitions.

Asia-Pacific combines rapidly expanding scrap generation with rising industrial demand. China is developing standards for recycled carbon fiber in automotive and rail applications, Japan has increased capacity by 35% and South Korea has qualified recycled grades for the Ioniq 6. However, fragmented collection networks and limited processing capacity in Southeast Asia and India continue to constrain large-scale adoption.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Circular-economy mandates in the Europe and America

4.2.2 OEM net-zero targets boosting rCF content in EVs

4.2.3 End-of-life wind-turbine blades creating high-grade scrap

4.2.4 Accelerating aircraft retirements in Asia-Pacific unlocking aerospace scrap

4.2.5 Break-even cost parity as energy-positive pyrolysis plants scale

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Availability of substitute light-weight materials (Al, Mg, GF)

4.3.2 Fragmented scrap-collection logistics

4.3.3 Variable fiber-length distribution impacting quality control

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Degree of Competition

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Volume)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber

5.1.2 Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber

5.2 By Source

5.2.1 Aerospace Scrap

5.2.2 Automotive Scrap

5.2.3 Other Sources

5.3 By Recycling Process

5.3.1 Pyrolysis

5.3.2 Solvolysis / Chemical Recycling

5.3.3 Mechanical Shredding and Milling

5.4 By Matrix Compatibility

5.4.1 Thermoset Composites

5.4.2 Thermoplastic Composites

5.5 By End-user Industry

5.5.1 Automotive

5.5.2 Aerospace and Defense

5.5.3 Wind Energy

5.5.4 Sporting Goods

5.5.5 Others

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 Asia

5.6.1.1 China

5.6.1.2 Japan

5.6.1.3 India

5.6.1.4 South Korea

5.6.1.5 Southeast Asia

5.6.1.6 Rest of Asia

5.6.2 North America

5.6.2.1 United States

5.6.2.2 Canada

5.6.2.3 Mexico

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 Germany

5.6.3.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3.3 France

5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 Spain

5.6.3.6 Nordic Countries

5.6.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.6.4 South America

5.6.4.1 Brazil

5.6.4.2 Argentina

5.6.4.3 Rest of South America

5.6.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.6.5.3 South Africa

5.6.5.4 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share(%)/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Alpha Recyclage Composites

6.4.2 Carbon Conversions

6.4.3 Carbon Fiber Recycling

6.4.4 Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing

6.4.5 Carbon Nexus

6.4.6 ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd.

6.4.7 Gen 2 Carbon Limited

6.4.8 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

6.4.10 Procotex

6.4.11 RECARBON

6.4.12 ReFiber ApS

6.4.13 SGL Carbon

6.4.14 Shockercomposites

6.4.15 Sigmatex

6.4.16 TEIJIN LIMITED

6.4.17 TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

6.4.18 Vartega Inc.

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

7.2 Increasing Potential Demand from Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing Sectors

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