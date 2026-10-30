Europe Metal Precision Turned Product Manufacturing Market Size And Forecast, 2026-2031 CNC, EV, And Medical Demand Propel Growth To USD 25.52 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with multi-axis and Swiss-type CNC, targeting high-value EV, medical and aerospace parts through automation, nearshoring and traceable quality.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Metal Precision Turned Product Manufacturing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe metal precision turned product manufacturing market was valued at USD 18.97 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 19.94 billion in 2026 to USD 25.52 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a 5.11% CAGR during 2026-2031, supported by automotive electrification, rising medical and dental component demand, advanced CNC adoption, and the nearshoring of critical European supply chains.

Automotive Electrification Reshapes Precision-Turned Component Demand

Battery-electric vehicle production is changing component requirements across the European metal precision-turned parts market. Although demand for some traditional ferrous powertrain components is declining, new opportunities are emerging for motor shafts, battery-module end caps, e-axle housings, power-electronics substrates, and related components. The VDA reported that electric vehicles represented 40% of cars manufactured in Germany in 2025.

These applications require stronger machining, measurement, and process-control capabilities. Copper-alloy bus bars need carefully controlled surface quality, while aluminum motor housings must retain accurate interference fits during thermal cycling. Suppliers that previously concentrated on manual-transmission components are therefore investing in technology and expertise that can support repeatable production for electric vehicle platforms. Companies able to convert new vehicle designs into stable machining processes before production volumes increase will be well positioned for growth.

Medical and Dental Manufacturing Supports High-Value Growth

Expanding medical, dental, and implant manufacturing is strengthening demand for precision-turned components with consistent geometry, material traceability, and validated production processes. Activity remains concentrated in established precision engineering centers, including Switzerland's Jura Arc and southern Germany. Eurostat reported that people aged 65 and older represented more than 22% of Europe's population in 2025, supporting long-term demand for orthopedic revisions, dental replacements, and implant procedures.

Medical and dental components are forecast to grow at an 8.84% CAGR through 2031. Products such as root implants, gingiva formers, dental abutments, and orthopedic screws commonly use titanium components with strict concentricity requirements. ISO 13485 standards and EU Medical Devices Regulation obligations create significant qualification requirements, favoring manufacturers with established quality systems, validated processes, reliable inspection, complete batch records, and robust material controls.

Skills Shortages Remain a Key Market Constraint

A shortage of experienced CNC programmers and metrology specialists continues to limit capacity across the Europe metal precision turned product manufacturing market. Manufacturers require employees who can program multi-axis machines, interpret dimensional data, and manage process changes without affecting component quality. Retirement among experienced workers is also creating replacement needs that apprenticeship programs may not address quickly enough.

Automation can reduce manual handling, but it also increases demand for mechatronics, programming, and process-control expertise. These staffing pressures are particularly significant for companies serving aerospace, medical, and other regulated industries, where production quality depends on advanced programming judgment and accurate measurement analysis. High energy expenses, compliance obligations, and equipment-conversion costs also remain barriers to expansion.

CNC Operations Lead European Production

CNC operations accounted for 82.37% of the European metal precision-turned product manufacturing market in 2025 and are forecast to expand at a 6.28% CAGR through 2031. Their leading position reflects widespread use in automotive, medical, aerospace, and industrial applications requiring repeatable tolerances. Manual operations remain relevant for repair work, legacy components, bespoke orders, and limited-volume production, but most new capacity is being developed around programmable equipment.

CNC systems reduce setup times for repeat orders, improve first-article inspection consistency, and allow production programs to be stored, reviewed, and reused. They also support traceable records that connect tooling data, inspection results, and production history with individual orders. New manufacturing facilities in Poland, Czechia, and Romania are adopting advanced CNC equipment as regional capacity expands.

CNC lathes and turning centers represented 48.26% of the market in 2025. Horizontal and vertical turning centers continue to support automotive shafts, housings, and general industrial components, while Swiss-type machines serve smaller and more complex parts. CNC multi-axis turning machines are projected to record an 8.47% CAGR through 2031 as customers increasingly request components completed with fewer production handoffs.

Multi-axis equipment can combine turning, milling, drilling, and finishing within one controlled cycle, improving consistency between related features and reducing additional setups. This capability is particularly valuable in aerospace and medical manufacturing, where complex geometries, high-performance materials, and demanding tolerances are common. Automatic screw machines and rotary transfer machines will remain important for standardized, high-volume components.

Bushings and Sleeves Maintain the Largest Product Share

Bushings and sleeves accounted for 24.18% of the European metal precision-turned product manufacturing market in 2025, supported by recurring demand from hydraulic systems, vehicles, machinery, and industrial equipment. Screws and bolts remain major high-volume products, although common steel grades face strong price competition. Shafts, pins, axial components, threaded inserts, hydraulic and pneumatic parts, and turned-milled components also serve aerospace, energy, rail, transportation, and industrial customers.

Market purchasing priorities vary significantly by application. Standardized products emphasize output reliability and cost control, while medical, dental, and aerospace programs prioritize validated capabilities, documented quality assurance, and long-term production consistency. Rising adoption of multi-axis and Swiss-type CNC turning, combined with European supply chain nearshoring, is expected to create additional opportunities for manufacturers capable of matching process technology with component complexity.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Automotive Electrification and Lightweight Component Demand

4.2.2 Expansion of Medical, Dental, and Implant Manufacturing

4.2.3 Rising Adoption of Multi-Axis and Swiss-Type CNC Turning

4.2.4 Aerospace Production and Tight-Tolerance Component Requirements

4.2.5 Digital Product Passports and Traceable Material Provenance

4.2.6 Nearshoring of Critical Components Within European Supply Chains

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Scarcity of Skilled CNC Programming and Metrology Talent

4.3.2 High Energy, Compliance, and Equipment-Conversion Costs

4.3.3 Volatility in Aluminum, Steel, Brass, and Titanium Input Costs

4.3.4 Long Validation Cycles for Regulated Medical Components

4.4 Value and Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value (USD))

5.1 By Operation

5.1.1 Manual Operation

5.1.2 CNC Operation

5.2 By Machine Type

5.2.1 Automatic Screw Machines

5.2.2 Rotary Transfer Machines

5.2.3 CNC Lathes and Turning Centers

5.2.3.1 Horizontal Turning Centers

5.2.3.2 Vertical Turning Centers

5.2.3.3 CNC Swiss-Type or Sliding-Headstock Lathes

5.2.3.4 CNC Multi-Axis Turning Machines

5.2.3.5 CNC Multi-Spindle Turning Machines

5.2.4 Other Machine Types

5.3 By Product Type

5.3.1 Screws and Bolts

5.3.2 Bushings and Sleeves

5.3.3 Shafts, Pins, and Axial Components

5.3.4 Threaded Inserts and Fastening Components

5.3.5 Hydraulic and Pneumatic Components

5.3.6 Turned-Milled Complex Components

5.3.7 Medical and Dental Components

5.3.8 Other Metal Precision Turned Products

5.4 By Material

5.4.1 Steel and Stainless Steel

5.4.2 Aluminum and Aluminum Alloys

5.4.3 Brass and Copper Alloys

5.4.4 Titanium and Titanium Alloys

5.4.5 Nickel-Based and High-Temperature Alloys

5.4.6 Engineering Plastics and Other Materials

5.5 By End User

5.5.1 Automotive

5.5.2 Industrial Machinery and Automation

5.5.3 Electronics and Electrical Engineering

5.5.4 Medical and Dental

5.5.5 Aerospace and Defense

5.5.6 Hydraulics and Pneumatics

5.5.7 Energy and Power Equipment

5.5.8 Rail, Maritime, and Transportation Equipment

5.5.9 Appliances and Consumer Products

5.5.10 Other End Users

5.6 By Technology

5.6.1 CNC Turning

5.6.2 Swiss Machining

5.6.3 Multi-Axis Turn-Mill Machining

5.6.4 Multi-Spindle Machining

5.6.5 Manual Turning

5.6.6 Hybrid Additive-Subtractive Machining

5.7 By Production Scale

5.7.1 Prototype and One-Off Production

5.7.2 Small-Batch Production

5.7.3 Medium-Series Production

5.7.4 High-Volume Production

5.8 By Country

5.8.1 Germany

5.8.2 France

5.8.3 United Kingdom

5.8.4 Italy

5.8.5 Spain

5.8.6 Switzerland

5.8.7 Netherlands

5.8.8 Belgium

5.8.9 Austria

5.8.10 Poland

5.8.11 Czechia

5.8.12 Romania

5.8.13 Hungary

5.8.14 Russia

5.8.15 Rest of Europe

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration Analysis

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 DMG MORI CO., LTD.

6.4.2 Xometry Europe GmbH

6.4.3 Protolabs, Inc.

6.4.4 Grieshaber GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.5 PREFAG Carl Rivoir GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.6 Zannini S.p.A.

6.4.7 Schuler Prazisionstechnik AG

6.4.8 Decovi SA

6.4.9 Neida Bartschi AG

6.4.10 Benoit Jolivet SAS

6.4.11 SABNER Sp. z o.o.

6.4.12 Hardy's Precision Engineering Ltd

6.4.13 Bulmac Engineering Ltd

6.4.14 INDUSTRUM GROUPE

6.4.15 VASCHUK LTD.

6.4.16 ELIRI SA

6.4.17 DANI 151 LTD

6.4.18 UAB Kiruna

6.4.19 Sargasas UAB

6.4.20 GMO Precision Turned Parts GmbH

6.4.21 J. E. Gerhardt GmbH

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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