United Kingdom Hospital Supplies Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 NHS Investment And Infection Control Propel 4.80% CAGR To USD 10.32 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through life-cycle costing, hybrid reusable-disposable kits, faster sterilization and certified infection-control products that improve tender success.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United Kingdom Hospital Supplies - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom Hospital Supplies Market to Reach USD 10.32 Billion by 2031

The United Kingdom hospital supplies market is estimated to reach USD 8.16 billion in 2026, up from USD 7.79 billion in 2025. The market is forecast to grow at a 4.80% CAGR during 2026-2031, reaching USD 10.32 billion by 2031. Growth is supported by an aging population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, stronger infection-control requirements, NHS investment, and expanding digital-ward initiatives.

Aging Population and Chronic Disease Burden Drive Demand

The increasing number of United Kingdom residents aged 65 and over is accelerating demand for mobility aids, wound-care products, patient examination devices, and multi-parameter monitors. The Royal Society projects that the 85-plus population will double to 5.1 million by 2066, increasing the need for hospital equipment that supports patients with complex comorbidities.

Acute-care wards are prioritizing bariatric beds, lifting devices, and low-profile mattresses designed to reduce fall risk and ease manual handling pressures on healthcare professionals. Suppliers that demonstrate measurable ergonomic and patient-comfort benefits are gaining stronger positions on national procurement frameworks. Rehabilitation units are also increasing purchases of multifunction wheelchairs and walking aids for patients with arthritic, neurological, and age-related mobility conditions.

Infection-Control and Antimicrobial-Resistance Policies Support Market Expansion

The 2024-2029 UK antimicrobial-resistance action plan is strengthening requirements for proactive surveillance, sterilization, and infection prevention. Hospitals are upgrading autoclaves and UV-C disinfection systems that provide faster cycle times and verifiable log-reduction performance. Single-use gowns, drapes, masks, and minimally-invasive procedure kits remain in high demand, particularly in isolation rooms and high-risk clinical settings.

Demand is especially strong among London teaching hospitals, where antimicrobial stewardship committees closely monitor product usage and infection-control practices. Manufacturers that secure recognized microbiological cleanliness certifications can improve their prospects in tenders issued across integrated-care systems. Growing public awareness of hospital-acquired infections is also encouraging healthcare providers to strengthen procurement standards for sterile and disposable hospital supplies.

Regulatory Requirements Create Market Challenges

The transition from CE to UKCA marking is increasing documentation requirements and extending certification timelines for hospital supply manufacturers. The Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency requires expanded technical files and enhanced post-market surveillance, adding to the administrative and financial burden faced by suppliers.

Smaller manufacturers may risk missing procurement opportunities as recertification timelines extend to 2028 for high-risk devices. Upcoming environmental-impact disclosure requirements could create additional barriers for niche innovators considering product launches in the United Kingdom. At the same time, suppliers with robust regulatory, quality assurance, and sustainability capabilities are expected to gain a competitive advantage in NHS and private hospital procurement.

Disposable Hospital Supplies Maintain the Largest Market Share

Disposable hospital supplies accounted for 42.31% of United Kingdom hospital supplies market revenue in 2025. Infection-control committees continue to favor single-use masks, gowns, and procedure packs because they reduce reprocessing risks and help improve operating-room efficiency.

However, the Design for Life roadmap is encouraging an 84% reduction in waste through greater use of reusable textiles and instrument trays. This initiative is shifting procurement decisions toward life-cycle costing and products that balance infection prevention, operational performance, and environmental impact.

Sterilisation and disinfectant equipment is forecast to record a 7.31% CAGR through 2031 as healthcare facilities invest in low-temperature plasma systems, advanced autoclaves, UV-C units, and traceability software. These technologies help hospitals strengthen compliance while improving the monitoring and documentation of sterilization processes.

Sustainability Reshapes Hospital Procurement

Suppliers are introducing hybrid procedure kits that combine reusable trays with single-use inserts. Pilot studies at South-Tees Hospitals reported a 66% reduction in carbon emissions when laparoscopic-instrument handles were reprocessed and paired with disposable tips.

Larger hospital trusts are increasingly issuing multiphase tenders that divide procurement volumes between disposable and reusable product lines. This trend creates opportunities for specialized SMEs that can demonstrate washing-cycle durability, consistent clinical outcomes, and lower environmental impact. NHS capital investment, digital-ward development, and the continued expansion of hospital-at-home care models will further influence purchasing patterns across the United Kingdom hospital supplies market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Aging Population & Chronic Disease Burden

4.2.2 Stringent Infection-Control & AMR Policies

4.2.3 NHS Capital Investment & Digital Ward Initiatives

4.2.4 Growing Public Awareness about Hospital Acquired Infections

4.2.5 Growth in Surgical Procedures & Emergency Care

4.2.6 Medical Tourism & International Patient Influx

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

4.3.2 Hospital-at-Home Model Lowering Inpatient Supply Usage

4.3.3 Budget Constraints & NHS Cost Pressures

4.3.4 Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry Intensity

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value in USD)

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Patient Examination Devices

5.1.2 Operating Room Equipment

5.1.3 Mobility Aids & Transportation Equipment

5.1.4 Sterilisation & Disinfectant Equipment

5.1.5 Disposable Hospital Supplies

5.1.6 Syringes & Needles

5.1.7 Other Products

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 NHS Acute Care Hospitals

5.2.2 Private Independent Hospitals

5.2.3 Specialty & Teaching Hospitals

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 3M

6.3.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.3.3 Baxter International Inc.

6.3.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.3.5 Cardinal Health Inc.

6.3.6 Medtronic

6.3.7 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

6.3.8 Johnson & Johnson

6.3.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.3.10 Smith & Nephew plc

6.3.11 Stryker Corporation

6.3.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

6.3.13 Molnlycke Health Care AB

6.3.14 Steris plc

6.3.15 Convatec Group plc

6.3.16 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

6.3.17 Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

6.3.18 Terumo Europe NV

6.3.19 Cook Medical LLC

6.3.20 K-Med

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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