Lost Money On Pathward Financial, Inc. Stock? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Continues Investigating Possible Securities Fraud After 6.25% Share Price Drop

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation follows the July 22, 2026 disclosure regarding Pathward Financial, Inc.; investors who lost money may have claims to recover their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who lost money on Pathward Financial, Inc. ("Pathward Financial" or the "Company") stock may have claims to recover their losses. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") continues its securities fraud investigation on behalf of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH ) investors into whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation follows the July 22, 2026 disclosure regarding Pathward Financial, Inc.

Investors who lost money on Pathward Financial, Inc. securities can submit their Pathward Financial, Inc. loss information to learn about potentially pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Key facts in the Pathward Financial, Inc. investigation



Disclosure date: July 22, 2026

Stock price decline: $5.55 per share, or 6.25% Closing price after the decline: $83.12 on July 23, 2026

What happened?

On July 22, 2026, Pathward Financial reported fiscal third-quarter 2026 results, recognizing a provision for credit losses of $28.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $9.3 million in the comparable prior-year period. CEO Brett Pharr stated the increased provision was due in part to the Company having "identified a working capital loan that we believe involves a sophisticated fraud." The Company also reported nonperforming assets of $277.5 million, or 3.79% of total assets, compared to $74.7 million, or 1.03% of total assets, in the same period the prior year.

On this news, Pathward's stock price fell $5.55, or 6.25%, to close at $83.12 on July 23, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

"The price of Pathward Financial, Inc. shares fell 6.25% following the July 22, 2026 disclosure that Pathward's provision for credit losses had roughly tripled year over year. Investors who suffered losses deserve to know whether they were given complete and accurate information prior to the disclosure, and our investigation seeks to answer that question," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy is investigating potential claims on behalf of Pathward Financial, Inc. investors. Investors who lost money can contact Glancy about the Pathward Financial, Inc. investigation, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who bought Pathward Financial, Inc. securities and lost money may have claims, and can contact Glancy to learn whether they are affected by the Pathward Financial, Inc. investigation.

What is a securities fraud investigation? In the Pathward Financial, Inc. investigation, Glancy is reviewing whether the Company or its executives may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Has a lawsuit been filed? This release announces Glancy's investigation, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed against Pathward Financial, Inc., investors may have the opportunity to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this investigation? Glancy represents Pathward Financial, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Pathward Financial, Inc. investigation? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Pathward Financial, Inc. investigation. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Whistleblower notice

Persons with non-public information about Pathward Financial, Inc. should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information that leads to a successful SEC enforcement action may receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224, or email....

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Pathward Financial, Inc. investigation page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

press release

Pathward Financial, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Email:...

Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

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