Lost Money On Alignment Healthcare, Inc. Stock? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Continues Investigating Possible Securities Fraud After 16.7% Share Price Drop

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation follows the July 8, 2026 disclosure regarding Alignment Healthcare, Inc.; investors who lost money may have claims to recover their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who lost money on Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ("Alignment Healthcare" or the "Company") stock may have claims to recover their losses. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") continues its securities fraud investigation on behalf of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC ) investors into whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation follows the July 8, 2026 disclosure regarding Alignment Healthcare, Inc.

Investors who lost money on Alignment Healthcare, Inc. securities can submit their Alignment Healthcare, Inc. loss information to learn about potentially pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Key facts in the Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investigation



Disclosure date: July 8, 2026

Stock price decline: $4.02 per share, or 16.7% Closing price after the decline: $20.03 on July 8, 2026



What happened?

On July 8, 2026, reports emerged that a former Alignment executive had filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that the Company manipulated its finances to boost its stock price and executive compensation. The lawsuit alleges that the Company deliberately misclassified $8 million to $10 million in routine operating expenses, such as routine software maintenance and production support, as capital expenditures within its technology function, thereby artificially inflating the Company's adjusted EBITDA and enabling Alignment to report its first full year of positive adjusted EBITDA as a public company.

On this news, Alignment's stock price fell $4.02, or 16.7%, to close at $20.03 per share on July 8, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

"The price of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. shares fell 16.7% following the July 8, 2026 disclosure that a former Alignment executive had filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging the Company manipulated its finances. Investors who suffered losses deserve to know whether they were given complete and accurate information prior to the disclosure, and our investigation seeks to answer that question," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy is investigating potential claims on behalf of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investors. Investors who lost money can contact Glancy about the Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investigation, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who bought Alignment Healthcare, Inc. securities and lost money may have claims, and can contact Glancy to learn whether they are affected by the Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investigation.

What is a securities fraud investigation? In the Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investigation, Glancy is reviewing whether the Company or its executives may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Has a lawsuit been filed? This release announces Glancy's investigation, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed against Alignment Healthcare, Inc., investors may have the opportunity to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this investigation? Glancy represents Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investigation? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investigation. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Whistleblower notice

Persons with non-public information about Alignment Healthcare, Inc. should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information that leads to a successful SEC enforcement action may receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224, or email....

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investigation page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

whistleblower lawsuit report

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Email:...

Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

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