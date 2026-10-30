Lost Money On Firstcash Holdings, Inc. Stock? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Continues Investigating Possible Securities Fraud After 14.75% Share Price Drop

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation follows the October 22, 2026 disclosure regarding FirstCash Holdings, Inc.; investors who lost money may have claims to recover their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who lost money on FirstCash Holdings, Inc. ("FirstCash" or the "Company") stock may have claims to recover their losses. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") continues its securities fraud investigation on behalf of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCFS ) investors into whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation follows the October 22, 2026 disclosure regarding FirstCash Holdings, Inc.

Investors who lost money on FirstCash Holdings, Inc. securities can submit their FirstCash Holdings, Inc. loss information to learn about potentially pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Key facts in the FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investigation



Disclosure date: October 22, 2026

Stock price decline: $31.97 per share, or 14.75% Closing price after the decline: $184.78 on October 22, 2026



What happened?

On October 22, 2026, the Company reported third quarter financial results earnings, including that the Company's American First Finance (“AFF”) segment operating income fell approximately 28% year over year to $33 million,“due primarily to the loss of earnings from previously reported merchant partner bankruptcies,” referring primarily to Conn's and American Freight, which filed for bankruptcy in 2024. The Company further reported gross transaction volume of lease and loan originations during the third quarter decreased 15% compared to the prior-year quarter, due in part to an alleged“increased strategic focus on merchant quality.”

On this news, FirstCash shares fell $31.97 per share, or 14.75%, to close at $184.78 on October 22, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

"The price of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. shares fell 14.75% following the October 22, 2026 disclosure that FirstCash's American First Finance segment operating income fell approximately 28% year over year to $33 million and its third quarter lease and loan origination volume decreased 15%. Investors who suffered losses deserve to know whether they were given complete and accurate information prior to the disclosure, and our investigation seeks to answer that question," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy is investigating potential claims on behalf of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investors. Investors who lost money can contact Glancy about the FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investigation, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who bought FirstCash Holdings, Inc. securities and lost money may have claims, and can contact Glancy to learn whether they are affected by the FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investigation.

What is a securities fraud investigation? In the FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investigation, Glancy is reviewing whether the Company or its executives may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Has a lawsuit been filed? This release announces Glancy's investigation, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed against FirstCash Holdings, Inc., investors may have the opportunity to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this investigation? Glancy represents FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investigation? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investigation. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Whistleblower notice

Persons with non-public information about FirstCash Holdings, Inc. should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information that leads to a successful SEC enforcement action may receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224, or email....

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investigation page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

FirstCash Q3 Report

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Email:...

Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

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