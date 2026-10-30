Lost Money On The Cooper Companies, Inc. Stock? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Continues Investigating Possible Securities Fraud After 14.67% Share Price Drop

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation follows the September 9, 2026 disclosure regarding The Cooper Companies, Inc.; investors who lost money may have claims to recover their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who lost money on The Cooper Companies, Inc. ("CooperCompanies" or the "Company") stock may have claims to recover their losses. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") continues its securities fraud investigation on behalf of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: COO ) investors into whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation follows the September 9, 2026 disclosure regarding The Cooper Companies, Inc.

Investors who lost money on The Cooper Companies, Inc. securities can submit their The Cooper Companies, Inc. loss information to learn about potentially pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Key facts in the Cooper Companies, Inc. investigation



Disclosure date: September 9, 2026

Stock price decline: $9.31 per share, or 14.67% Closing price after the decline: $54.17 on September 10, 2026



What happened?

On September 9, 2026, Cooper Companies announced third quarter 2026 results. Among other things, the Company "reported revenue of $717 million, essentially flat year-over-year" and stated that "the results in the Americas reflected CooperVision's U.S. channel inventory reductions." The Company further stated that it "proactively reduced U.S. channel inventory that weighed on our results and will continue to impact Q4." Cooper also lowered its full-year guidance, explaining that "the entire reason for the reduction in the revenue guidance for CooperVision was tied to just channel inventory." Revenue guidance was reduced by approximately 1.4%, or $59.5 million at the midpoint, to $4.24 billion, while EPS guidance was reduced by approximately 1.8%, or $0.09 at the midpoint, to a range of $4.51 to $4.55.

On this news, Cooper Companies shares declined $9.31 or 14.67% per share, to close at $54.17 on September 10, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

"The price of The Cooper Companies, Inc. shares fell 14.67% following the September 9, 2026 disclosure that Cooper Companies' revenue was flat and it had cut its full-year guidance due to U.S. channel inventory reductions. Investors who suffered losses deserve to know whether they were given complete and accurate information prior to the disclosure, and our investigation seeks to answer that question," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy is investigating potential claims on behalf of The Cooper Companies, Inc. investors. Investors who lost money can contact Glancy about the Cooper Companies, Inc. investigation, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who bought The Cooper Companies, Inc. securities and lost money may have claims, and can contact Glancy to learn whether they are affected by the Cooper Companies, Inc. investigation.

What is a securities fraud investigation? In the Cooper Companies, Inc. investigation, Glancy is reviewing whether the Company or its executives may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Has a lawsuit been filed? This release announces Glancy's investigation, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed against The Cooper Companies, Inc., investors may have the opportunity to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this investigation? Glancy represents The Cooper Companies, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Cooper Companies, Inc. investigation? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Cooper Companies, Inc. investigation. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Whistleblower notice

Persons with non-public information about The Cooper Companies, Inc. should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information that leads to a successful SEC enforcement action may receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224, or email....

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



The Cooper Companies, Inc. investigation page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

CooperCompanies Q3 2026 Results

The Cooper Companies, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Email:...

Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

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