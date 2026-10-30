VILNIAUS BALDAI AB Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For The Twelve Months Of FY2026 Ended August 31, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The consolidated revenue of Vilniaus baldai AB and its subsidiaries (the“Group”) for the twelve-month period of the 2026 financial year (September–August) amounted to EUR 110,993 thousand, compared to EUR 104,219 thousand in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The Group's net profit for the twelve-month period of the 2026 financial year (September–August) amounted to EUR 768 thousand, compared to EUR 4,438 thousand in the corresponding period of the previous year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 7,425 thousand, compared to EUR 11,143 thousand a year earlier.

The Group's revenue for the fourth quarter of the 2026 financial year (June–August) amounted to EUR 32,777 thousand, compared to EUR 28,020 thousand in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The Group recorded a net profit of EUR 132 thousand for the fourth quarter of the 2026 financial year (June–August), compared to a net loss of EUR 398 thousand in the same period last year. EBITDA amounted to EUR 2,125 thousand, compared to EUR 1,346 thousand a year earlier.





Additional information:

Head of Finance

Egidijus Žvaliauskas

Phone No: +370 5 2525700

Attachments



Interim condensed consolidated financial statement for the twelve months of FY2026 ended August 31, 2026 Responsible persons confirmation_30-10-2026