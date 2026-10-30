Lost Money On Enova International, Inc. Stock? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Continues Investigating Possible Securities Fraud After 23.43% Share Price Drop

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation follows the September 14, 2026 disclosure regarding Enova International, Inc.; investors who lost money may have claims to recover their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who lost money on Enova International, Inc. ("Enova" or the "Company") stock may have claims to recover their losses. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") continues its securities fraud investigation on behalf of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE: ENVA ) investors into whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation follows the September 14, 2026 disclosure regarding Enova International, Inc.

Investors who lost money on Enova International, Inc. securities can submit their Enova International, Inc. loss information to learn about potentially pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Key facts in the Enova International, Inc. investigation



Disclosure date: September 14, 2026

Stock price decline: $53.11 per share, or 23.43% Closing price after the decline: $173.61 on September 15, 2026



What happened?

On September 14, 2026, Enova announced it had withdrawn its Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Reserve applications for its proposed acquisition of Grasshopper Bancorp, a deal that would have made Enova a bank holding company. The Company stated, among other things that "Bank regulatory guidelines and attitudes have not kept pace with the realities of" consumers and "Regulators do not have clear standards for nonbanks that want to become banks and that serve customers whose credit needs today are met mostly outside of the banking system. Without clearly articulated standards, the process is susceptible to political pressure and outside advocacy, rather than being guided strictly by the statutory factors that should govern it."

On this news, Enova shares are down as much as $53.11 or 23.43%, to close at $173.61 on September 15, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

"The price of Enova International, Inc. shares fell 23.43% following the September 14, 2026 disclosure that Enova had withdrawn its applications to acquire Grasshopper Bancorp and become a bank holding company. Investors who suffered losses deserve to know whether they were given complete and accurate information prior to the disclosure, and our investigation seeks to answer that question," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy is investigating potential claims on behalf of Enova International, Inc. investors. Investors who lost money can contact Glancy about the Enova International, Inc. investigation, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who bought Enova International, Inc. securities and lost money may have claims, and can contact Glancy to learn whether they are affected by the Enova International, Inc. investigation.

What is a securities fraud investigation? In the Enova International, Inc. investigation, Glancy is reviewing whether the Company or its executives may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Has a lawsuit been filed? This release announces Glancy's investigation, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed against Enova International, Inc., investors may have the opportunity to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this investigation? Glancy represents Enova International, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Enova International, Inc. investigation? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Enova International, Inc. investigation. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Whistleblower notice

Persons with non-public information about Enova International, Inc. should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information that leads to a successful SEC enforcement action may receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224, or email....

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Enova International, Inc. investigation page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Enova Press Release

Enova International, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Email:...

Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

Follow Glancy on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.