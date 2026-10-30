Global Genetic Counseling Services Market Report 2026 Capitalize On AI And Telehealth As Market Hits $4.67 Billion By 2030: Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics, Natera, Genedx

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Genetic Counseling Services Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global genetic counseling services market is experiencing rapid growth, supported by greater awareness of genetic testing, advances in genome sequencing and rising demand for personalized healthcare. The market is projected to increase from $2.59 billion in 2025 to $2.91 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%.

Historical market growth has been driven by the increasing prevalence of inherited genetic disorders, wider availability of hospital-based genetic counseling services and declining genome sequencing costs. Expanding applications for genetic testing in oncology have also strengthened demand for professional support that helps patients and healthcare providers interpret test results, evaluate hereditary risks and determine appropriate care pathways.

The genetic counseling services market is forecast to reach $4.67 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.6% between 2026 and 2030. Key growth factors include the increasing adoption of precision medicine, integration of artificial intelligence into genomic interpretation, expansion of telehealth services and rising demand for preventive and predictive healthcare. Population-wide genetic screening programs are also expected to create new opportunities for genetic counseling providers.

Major genetic counseling services market trends include the expansion of tele-genetic counseling and remote care, which can improve access for patients in underserved or geographically dispersed communities. Pharmacogenomic counseling is increasingly being incorporated into routine healthcare, while demand continues to rise for prenatal counseling, carrier screening and hereditary cancer risk assessment. Direct-to-consumer genetic counseling, multi-gene panel testing and cancer risk stratification programs are also expected to influence the market's development through 2030.

Growth in personalized medicine remains a significant driver of the global genetic counseling services industry. Increased use of genetic and molecular profiling is supporting more targeted treatment decisions, improving clinical effectiveness and helping reduce adverse effects. Genetic counselors contribute to this process by interpreting complex test results, assessing inherited health risks and supporting informed decisions about treatment, disease prevention and long-term care.

Evidence of this shift can be seen in the growing number of personalized therapies reaching patients. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the US Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare diseases in 2023, compared with six in 2022. Continued innovation in personalized treatments is expected to increase the need for genetic testing interpretation and associated counseling services.

Healthcare organizations are also expanding phenotype-based clinical assessment capabilities to support earlier diagnosis, more accurate risk assessment and preventive care for inherited disorders. In April 2026, RM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre launched a specialized genetic clinic in Tamil Nadu, India. The clinic provides genetic risk assessment, prenatal and preconception counseling, carrier screening, chromosomal analysis, molecular diagnostics and guidance for patients and families affected by rare or inherited conditions. It also supports personalized treatment planning through specialist consultations, genetic test interpretation and family-based disease management.

Merger and acquisition activity is further reshaping the competitive landscape. In February 2025, Tempus AI, Inc. acquired Ambry Genetics Corporation for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expanded Tempus AI's genetic testing capabilities in hereditary disease and oncology diagnostics while strengthening its data-driven precision medicine, clinical and research offerings. Ambry Genetics provides clinical genetic testing and counseling support for interpreting results and assessing hereditary risk factors.

North America was the leading region in the genetic counseling services market in 2025, supported by established genomic testing infrastructure, precision medicine investment and broad adoption of hereditary disease and oncology testing. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest expansion during the forecast period as healthcare systems increase access to genetic screening, diagnostics and specialized counseling. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Service Type: Prenatal; Pediatric; Adult; Cancer; Other Service Types

2) By Mode Of Delivery: In Person; Telehealth Or Online

3) By Application: Risk Assessment; Disease Management; Preventive Care; Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals; Clinics; Diagnostic Centers; Research Institutes; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Prenatal: Preconception Genetic Counseling; Carrier Screening Counseling; Fetal Risk Assessment Counseling; Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Counseling; Prenatal Diagnostic Testing Counseling; Reproductive Genetics Counseling; Pregnancy Loss Genetic Counseling; High Risk Pregnancy Counseling

2) By Pediatric: Newborn Screening Counseling; Developmental Disorder Counseling; Rare Genetic Disorder Counseling; Congenital Disorder Counseling; Inherited Metabolic Disorder Counseling; Pediatric Neurological Disorder Counseling; Autism Spectrum Disorder Counseling; Pediatric Cardiovascular Genetic Counseling

3) By Adult: Cardiovascular Genetic Counseling; Neurological Genetic Counseling; Reproductive Health Counseling; Pharmacogenomic Counseling; Predictive Genetic Testing Counseling; Chronic Disease Risk Counseling; Inherited Disorder Counseling; Wellness And Preventive Genetic Counseling

4) By Cancer: Hereditary Breast Cancer Counseling; Ovarian Cancer Genetic Counseling; Colorectal Cancer Genetic Counseling; Prostate Cancer Genetic Counseling; Pancreatic Cancer Genetic Counseling; Multi Cancer Panel Counseling; Cancer Risk Assessment Counseling; Post Test Cancer Counseling

5) By Other Service Types: Direct To Consumer Genetic Counseling; Tele Genetic Counseling; Nutrigenomic Counseling; Fertility Genetic Counseling; Adoption Genetic Counseling; Precision Medicine Counseling; Genomic Data Interpretation Counseling; Family History Assessment Counseling

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

