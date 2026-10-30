Global Clinical Knowledge Graphs For Genomics Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 20.7% CAGR As Microsoft, IBM, Illumina And Genomenon Scale AI, Cloud And Precision Medicine

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Clinical Knowledge Graphs for Genomics Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical knowledge graphs for genomics market is experiencing rapid expansion as healthcare providers, researchers, and life sciences organizations seek more effective ways to integrate and analyze complex genomic and clinical data. The market is projected to grow from $1.46 billion in 2025 to $1.76 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%.

Historic market growth has been supported by increasing genomic research initiatives, the early adoption of clinical knowledge graph platforms, rising demand for precision medicine, continued development of bioinformatics tools, and the expansion of clinical research datasets. These technologies connect genomic, biomedical, and clinical information, helping organizations identify relationships among genes, variants, diseases, phenotypes, drugs, and treatment guidelines.

The clinical knowledge graphs for genomics market is forecast to reach $3.74 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.7%. Key growth drivers include the integration of artificial intelligence-driven analytics, wider use of cloud-based deployment models, growing demand for personalized medicine solutions, expansion of genomic data annotation services, and increased adoption in drug discovery and development.

Prominent clinical knowledge graph market trends include rising adoption of cloud-based platforms, greater demand for genomic data integration software, and increased investment in variant interpretation and annotation tools. Visualization solutions, network analytics, consulting services, and custom knowledge modeling are also becoming increasingly important as organizations seek to generate actionable insights from large and diverse datasets.

The increasing adoption of precision medicine is expected to remain a major catalyst for market growth. Advances in genomic technologies, declining sequencing costs, and a stronger focus on targeted therapies are accelerating the use of patient-specific genomic information in clinical care. Clinical knowledge graphs organize and connect relevant evidence, enabling clinicians and researchers to evaluate personalized treatment options, predict drug responses, and identify potential therapeutic targets more efficiently.

Evidence of this shift can be seen in the growing number of personalized therapies receiving regulatory approval. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized treatments for patients with rare diseases in 2023, compared with six in 2022. This increase highlights the expanding role of genomic intelligence and integrated clinical evidence in treatment development and decision-making.

Market participants are advancing AI-powered genomic variant interpretation platforms to improve disease diagnosis, support personalized treatment recommendations, and accelerate drug discovery. In December 2024, Genomenon Inc. launched the Genomenon Genomic Graph (G) knowledgebase, an AI-driven platform that consolidates clinically relevant empirical genomics evidence within a searchable graph. The platform combines patient and biological data from published scientific and medical studies, uses curated datasets to improve the accuracy of its underlying large language models, and provides natural-language search and structured generative AI insights. It is also designed to reveal clinical and genomic relationships that may be difficult to identify through conventional literature review methods.

Strategic acquisitions are further shaping the competitive landscape. In May 2025, John Snow Labs acquired WiseCube for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to strengthen John Snow Labs' medical AI capabilities by incorporating WiseCube's healthcare and life sciences knowledge graph technology. The integration is expected to enhance data relationships, reasoning capabilities, model reliability, and clinical decision support.

North America was the largest region in the clinical knowledge graphs for genomics market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries analyzed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based

3) By Application: Drug Discovery; Disease Diagnosis; Personalized Medicine; Clinical Research; Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics; Research Institutes; Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Knowledge Graph Construction Platforms; Genomic Data Integration Software; Ontology and Semantic Mapping Tools; Variant Interpretation and Annotation Software; Visualization and Network Analytics Tools

2) By Services: Implementation and System Integration Services; Data Curation and Annotation Services; Consulting and Custom Knowledge Modeling Services; Maintenance and Technical Support Services; Training and Education Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

