Global Molecular Breeding Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2035 Capitalize On Genomic Selection As Bayer, Syngenta, Corteva And BASF Drive A $21.55 Billion Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI via value-based tiered pricing; prioritize SNP platforms, genomic selection, partnerships, digital promotion and livestock breeding.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Molecular Breeding Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global molecular breeding market is set for sustained expansion as agricultural producers, researchers and breeding organizations increase their use of advanced genomic technologies to improve crop and livestock performance. A comprehensive molecular breeding market report examines historical developments from 2020 to 2025, provides forecasts from 2025 to 2030 and presents long-term projections through 2035. The analysis covers major market segments, regional growth patterns and leading economies within each region.

The molecular breeding market reached approximately $4.79 billion in 2025 after recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4% from 2020. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 17.3%, rising to $10.64 billion by 2030. Continued adoption of genomic breeding technologies is expected to support further growth at a CAGR of 15.2% between 2030 and 2035, taking the global market value to approximately $21.55 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Historical market growth was supported by mounting food security concerns, more frequent pest and disease outbreaks, increasing attention to food safety and regulatory compliance, and the need for climate-resilient crop varieties. However, high research and development costs, complex technology requirements and shortages of qualified professionals constrained broader adoption in some markets.

Future growth is expected to be driven by increased investment in livestock farming and meat production, greater awareness of sustainable agricultural practices, rising global food demand and growing requirements for high-yield crops. Potential barriers include strict regulatory frameworks, limited laboratory and digital infrastructure in developing markets, and uncertainty associated with trade disputes and tariffs.

Key molecular breeding market trends include the integration of artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, advances in biotechnology and genomics, and increased use of cloud platforms, big data analytics and cybersecurity solutions. Sustainability initiatives, climate technology, circular economy practices, intelligent manufacturing and Industry 4.0 capabilities are also influencing research programs and commercial breeding operations.

By process, the market is segmented into marker-assisted selection, genomic selection, quantitative trait loci mapping, marker-assisted backcrossing and other processes. Marker-assisted selection was the largest process segment in 2025, accounting for 35.9% of the market, or approximately $1.72 billion. Genomic selection is forecast to be the fastest-growing process segment from 2025 to 2030, with a projected CAGR of 23.5%.

By marker type, the molecular breeding market includes single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP), single sequence repeats (SSR) and other marker types. SNP accounted for 62.6% of the global market in 2025, representing approximately $3.0 billion. The SNP segment is also expected to record the fastest growth through 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 22.3% as demand for high-throughput genotyping increases.

Based on application, the market is divided into crop breeding and livestock breeding. Crop breeding led the market in 2025 with a 65% share, valued at approximately $3.11 billion. Livestock breeding is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment between 2025 and 2030, achieving a CAGR of 26.7% as producers pursue improved animal health, productivity and genetic performance.

North America was the largest regional molecular breeding market in 2025, accounting for 39.3% of global revenue, or approximately $1.88 billion. Western Europe and Asia Pacific followed, along with other global regions. Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region through 2030, with a CAGR of 21.1%, followed by Eastern Europe at 18.8%. Western Europe and South America are expected to grow at CAGRs of 18.4% and 16.7%, respectively.

Markets Covered:

By Process: QTL Mapping; Marker-Assisted Selection; Marker-Assisted Backcrossing; Genomic Selection; Other ProcessesBy Marker Type: Single Sequence Repeats (SSR); Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP); Other Marker TypeBy Application: Crop Breeding; Livestock Breeding

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; molecular breeding indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Companies Featured



Bayer AG

Syngenta Group

Corteva Agriscience

BASF SE

Groupe Limagrain

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

Rijk Zwaan

Sakata Seed Corp.

Genus plc

DanBred P/S

Origin Agritech Limited

China Golden Marker Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Beijing Academy of Agriculture & Forestry Sciences

Shanghai Academy of Agricultural Sciences

Huazhi Rice Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

Sanatech Seed Co., Ltd.

Sakata Seed Corporation

NongWoo Bio Co.Ltd.

SGS Italy

Eurofins Genomics Ltd.

Smolice Plant Breeding Ltd.

Maize Research Institute Zemun Polje

Biogranum d.o.o

Confluence Genetics

Corteva Inc.

Pairwise Plants Services, Inc.

Benson Hill, Inc.

NRGene Green

KWS Canada Ltd.

Advanta Seeds Canada Inc.

Nuseed Canada Inc

Bioceres Crop Solutions

Embrapa

Illumina Thermo Fisher Scientific

Syngenta Limagrain Nirit Seeds

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900