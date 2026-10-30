Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor-Natural Killer (CAR-NK) Cell Therapy Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2035 Capitalize On Ipsc Scale With Fate, Nkarta And Immunitybio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI via off-the-shelf iPSC CAR-NK platforms, closed-system GMP production, partnerships, value-based pricing, and hospital, solid-tumor and emerging-market expansion.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Chimeric Antigen Receptor-Natural Killer (CAR-NK) Cell Therapy Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR-NK) cell therapy market is positioned for substantial expansion as research advances, manufacturing capabilities improve and demand for innovative cancer treatments increases. A comprehensive market report analyzes industry performance during the 2020-2025 historical period and provides forecasts through 2030 and 2035. The analysis covers major market segments, geographic regions and leading national economies.

The global CAR-NK cell therapy market is projected to reach $475 million in 2028 before increasing to approximately $983.5 million by 2030. From 2030 to 2035, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.4%, reaching $4.47 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Market growth is expected to be supported by demographic changes, rising healthcare needs and broader adoption of advanced therapeutic technologies. Continued investment in oncology research, clinical development and scalable cell therapy production is also expected to strengthen the market outlook. However, reimbursement challenges, limited standardization and the effects of trade disputes and tariffs could restrict commercial growth. Addressing affordability, regulatory consistency, supply chain resilience and manufacturing scalability will remain important for long-term market development.

Key CAR-NK cell therapy market trends include increased use of precision genetic engineering, induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived NK platforms and multi-target CAR constructs. Developers are also prioritizing digitally governed engineering and quality-control workflows to improve consistency across research and production.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are gaining importance in CAR-NK therapy development, particularly through in silico screening and machine learning-guided receptor optimization. At the same time, manufacturers are investing in automated, connected and closed-system production infrastructure. In-process monitoring, controlled shipment readiness and automation-enabled good manufacturing practice operations are expected to support more reliable and scalable production.

By type, the CAR-NK cell therapy market is segmented into adoptive NK cell therapy, genetically engineered NK cell therapy and other therapy types. Genetically engineered NK cell therapy is forecast to be the fastest-growing type segment, with a CAGR of 42.3% between 2030 and 2035. Growth in this category reflects the industry's focus on engineered platforms designed to improve targeting, persistence and therapeutic performance.

By cell source, the market includes peripheral blood-derived NK cells, cord blood-derived NK cells, iPSC-derived NK cells and NK cell lines. The iPSC-derived NK cell segment is expected to record the strongest growth, expanding at a CAGR of 51.9% from 2030 to 2035. The segment's outlook is supported by increasing interest in scalable, standardized and off-the-shelf cell therapy platforms.

By application, the CAR-NK cell therapy market is divided into solid tumors, hematological malignancies and other applications. Solid tumors are projected to represent the fastest-growing application segment, with a CAGR of 42.6% during 2030-2035. This growth highlights ongoing efforts to extend CAR-NK development beyond blood cancers and address more complex oncology indications.

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, cancer research institutes, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Hospitals are expected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment, registering a CAGR of 39.3% between 2025 and 2030. Expanding clinical capabilities and the anticipated adoption of advanced cellular therapies are expected to support hospital-based demand.

North America is forecast to remain the largest regional CAR-NK cell therapy market, reaching $743 million in 2030, followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions. The Middle East and Asia-Pacific are projected to be the fastest-growing regional markets, with respective CAGRs of 59.2% and 49.7%. Western Europe and North America are expected to follow, expanding at CAGRs of 38% and 30.3%, respectively.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Adoptive Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy; Genetically Engineered Natural Killer Cell Therapy; Other Types

2) By Cell Source: Peripheral Blood-Derived Natural Killer Cells; Cord Blood-Derived Natural Killer Cells; Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC)-Derived Natural Killer Cells; Natural Killer Cell Lines

3) By Application: Solid Tumors; Hematological Malignancies; Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals; Cancer Research Institutes; Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR-NK) cell therapy indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Companies Featured



ImmunityBio Inc.

PersonGen Biomedicine

Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Nkarta Therapeutics Inc.

Senti Biosciences, Inc.

Artiva Biotherapeutics

Century Therapeutics

Catamaran Bio

Wugen Therapeutics Inc.

Acepodia

Glycostem Therapeutics Ltd.

GICELL Co. Ltd

Nuwacell Biotechnologies Co. Ltd.

NKGen Biotech Inc.

HekaBio K.K.

GC Cell Corporation

Cell Therapies Pty Ltd

ENCell Co., Ltd

Miltenyi Biotec Korea Co., Ltd.

CHA Biotech

Daewoong group

Hangzhou Rongze Biotechnology Group Co., Ltd

PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd

Allife Medical Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited

Fate Therapeutics

Beijing Gene MiNK Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Immuneel Therapeutics Private Limited

East Ocyon Bio

NKure Therapeutics

Eyestem

Aurigene Oncology

CiRA Foundation

CytoMed Therapeutics (GDTC)

Cordlife Group Limited Genepeutic Bio Co., Ltd.

SCG Cell Therapy Pte Ltd

NK BioCell

Auxi Therapeutics Sdn Bhd

Cordlife Vietnam

Ophelos Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics

OmniaBio Inc.

Ankarys Therapeutics Inc.

BioCanRx

Kiadis Pharma

Affimed N.V.

Innate Pharma SA

Kuur Therapeutics

T&L Biotechnology

Celluris

SOTIO Biotech

SCTbio

Niba Labs

NatiVita

Enzym Group

Celularity, Inc. Takeda Pharma

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