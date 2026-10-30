Global Spray-Induced Gene Silencing (SIGS) Carrier Adjuvant Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 9% CAGR Through 2030 As BASF, Bayer, Corteva And Greenlight Advance RNA Delivery

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Spray-Induced Gene Silencing (SIGS) Carrier Adjuvant Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global spray-induced gene silencing (SIGS) carrier adjuvant market is experiencing strong growth as agricultural producers, researchers, and crop protection specialists increase their focus on targeted RNA-based technologies. The market is projected to rise from $1 billion in 2025 to $1.09 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $1.54 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

Historical market growth has been supported by increasing reliance on chemical pesticides, advances in plant molecular biology and gene regulation, early agricultural applications of RNA interference, rising pest resistance to conventional agrochemicals, and continued development of agrochemical formulation technologies. Together, these factors have strengthened demand for carrier adjuvants that improve the stability, delivery, uptake, and performance of RNA-based crop protection products.

Future growth in the spray-induced gene silencing carrier adjuvant market will be driven by demand for sustainable and residue-free crop protection, wider adoption of precision agriculture, innovation in RNA-based biopesticides, expansion of climate-resilient farming, and advances in nanoscale agricultural delivery systems. Key market trends include RNA stabilization technologies, bio-based carrier adjuvants, nano-encapsulation systems that protect RNA molecules under field conditions, polymer-based formulations that improve foliar uptake, and precision application methods designed to increase treatment efficiency.

Precision agriculture is expected to be a major market driver. Data-supported farming technologies allow growers to apply RNA-based sprays to selected crops, plants, or field zones with greater accuracy. This targeted approach can improve gene-silencing performance while reducing unnecessary chemical use, application losses, and operating costs. According to the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, 28% of farms adopted precision farming techniques in 2022-2023, an increase of three percentage points from the previous year. Continued investment in agricultural sensors, positioning systems, analytics, and automated equipment is likely to create additional opportunities for SIGS carrier adjuvant solutions.

The transition toward sustainable farming practices is also accelerating market development. Farmers and food producers are under increasing pressure to protect crop productivity while lowering chemical inputs and minimizing environmental effects. SIGS carrier adjuvants support this transition by enhancing the protection and delivery of RNA molecules used to target specific pests and pathogens. Their potential to complement or provide alternatives to conventional pesticides aligns with the agricultural sector's focus on resource conservation, soil health, and environmentally responsible food production.

Organic and low-input farming trends further reinforce this outlook. In May 2025, the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs reported that the country had 503,000 hectares of land under organic farming in 2024, up 1% from 2023. As organic acreage and sustainable production programs expand, demand is expected to grow for crop protection technologies that offer targeted activity and improved environmental compatibility.

The increasing prevalence of crop diseases represents another significant growth factor for the spray-induced gene silencing carrier adjuvant market. Changing temperatures, rainfall patterns, and humidity levels can support the spread and survival of plant pathogens, placing additional pressure on crop yields. Carrier adjuvants can improve RNA stability, delivery, and uptake, enabling targeted silencing of genes associated with pathogen growth and virulence. These capabilities position SIGS technologies as an emerging component of integrated crop disease management strategies.

The scale of disease-related agricultural losses highlights the need for new crop protection methods. In February 2025, the Crop Protection Network reported that crop diseases reduced corn yields by 6% in the United States and 3.7% in Ontario during 2024. The combined impact resulted in losses of approximately 963.4 million bushels. Such losses are encouraging investment in highly specific crop protection systems that can address pathogens while supporting yield stability and reducing dependence on broad-spectrum treatments.

Product development is expected to concentrate on formulations that protect RNA from environmental degradation and improve adhesion, penetration, and retention on plant surfaces. Bio-based materials, lipid encapsulation platforms, nanoparticles, surfactant-enhanced additives, and polymer carriers are among the technologies likely to shape future innovation. Commercial success will depend on field performance, formulation scalability, regulatory progress, cost efficiency, and compatibility with existing agricultural spraying equipment.

North America was the largest region in the spray-induced gene silencing carrier adjuvant market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the fastest growth through 2030. The market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries included in the market analysis are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Liquid Adjuvants; Solid Adjuvants; Other Product Types

2) By Crop Type: Cereals and Grains; Fruits and Vegetables; Oilseeds and Pulses; Other Crop Types

3) By Function: Penetration Enhancers; Surfactants; Stabilizers; Other Functions

4) By Application: Agriculture; Horticulture; Forestry; Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Liquid Adjuvants: Oil Based Adjuvants; Water Based Adjuvants; Emulsifiable Concentrates; Suspension Concentrates; Solution Concentrates

2) By Solid Adjuvants: Wettable Powders; Water Dispersible Granules; Soluble Powders; Dry Flowables; Granular Formulations

3) By Other Product Types: Silicone Based Adjuvants; Bio Based Adjuvants; Polymer Based Adjuvants; Organosilicon Adjuvants; Modified Vegetable Oil Adjuvants

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

