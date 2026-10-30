Global Gene Silencing Therapeutics Market Report 2026-2030 Capitalize On 16.3% CAGR As Novartis, Alnylam, Ionis, Sarepta, And Arrowhead Accelerate RNA Delivery

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Gene Silencing Therapeutics Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gene silencing therapeutics market is experiencing rapid growth, supported by advances in molecular medicine, RNA-based therapies and targeted treatment strategies. The market is projected to increase from $4 billion in 2025 to $4.64 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%.

Historic market expansion has been driven by the growing prevalence of genetic disorders, higher investment in molecular medicine research and rising demand for therapies that target specific disease mechanisms. Clinical progress involving RNA-based treatments and an increasing focus on developing therapies for rare diseases have also strengthened the outlook for the gene silencing therapeutics industry.

Looking ahead, the gene silencing therapeutics market is forecast to reach $8.49 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 16.3%. Key growth drivers are expected to include the commercialization of gene silencing therapies, a growing pipeline of precision genetic medicines and increasing regulatory approvals for novel treatments. Broader applications in oncology and neurological disorders, along with the rising adoption of personalized medicine, are also expected to create significant market opportunities.

Prominent gene silencing therapeutics market trends include increased adoption of RNA interference therapies, continued development of antisense oligonucleotide platforms and greater emphasis on regulating gene expression in rare diseases. The industry is also investing in advanced delivery technologies designed to improve tissue-specific targeting, therapeutic precision and treatment effectiveness. Clinical research into next-generation gene silencing therapies is expected to further expand the range of addressable conditions.

Personalized medicine is emerging as a major catalyst for market growth. Advances in genetic and molecular profiling are enabling treatment strategies based on individual patient characteristics. Gene silencing therapeutics contribute to this approach by selectively targeting disease-causing genes, potentially improving clinical effectiveness while reducing unwanted effects. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized treatments for patients with rare diseases in 2023, compared with six in 2022. This increase highlights the growing role of precision therapies in modern healthcare.

Innovation in RNA delivery is also reshaping the competitive landscape. Biotechnology companies are developing ligand-conjugated small interfering RNA technologies to enhance uptake in specific tissues and cell types. In June 2025, Judo Bio launched with $100 million in Series A financing to advance precision genetic medicines for kidney diseases. Its STRIKE platform is engineered to deliver small interfering RNA into targeted kidney cell types, supporting selective gene silencing in renal tissues. Initial programs focus on proximal tubule cells and the suppression of messenger RNA associated with systemic and renal diseases.

Strategic acquisitions are strengthening gene silencing therapeutics pipelines and expanding access to proprietary delivery platforms. In July 2023, Novartis acquired DTx Pharma for an undisclosed amount. The transaction added DTx Pharma's FALCON RNA delivery platform to Novartis' research capabilities, supporting the development of RNA interference therapies for neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The acquisition reflects broader industry interest in delivery systems that can improve the reach and performance of RNA-based medicines.

North America was the largest region in the gene silencing therapeutics market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries analyzed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Technology: Ribonucleic Acid Interference; Antisense Oligonucleotides; Other Technologies

2) By Delivery Method: Nanoparticles; Viral Vectors; Liposomes; Other Delivery Methods

3) By Application: Oncology; Genetic Disorders; Infectious Diseases; Neurological Disorders; Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals; Research Institutes; Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Ribonucleic Acid Interference: Small Interfering Ribonucleic Acid Therapeutics; Short Hairpin Ribonucleic Acid Therapeutics; Micro Ribonucleic Acid Therapeutics; Dicer Substrate Small Interfering Ribonucleic Acid Therapeutics

2) By Antisense Oligonucleotides: Exon Skipping Oligonucleotides; Splice Switching Oligonucleotides; Gapmer Antisense Oligonucleotides; Phosphorothioate Oligonucleotides; Peptide Conjugated Oligonucleotides

3) By Other Technologies: Aptamer Based Gene Silencing; Zinc Finger Nuclease Technologies; Transcription Activator Like Effector Nuclease Based Gene Silencing; Messenger Ribonucleic Acid Degradation Technologies; Epigenetic Gene Silencing Technologies

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

