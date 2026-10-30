Global Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Interference Technology Market Report 2026-2030 Capitalize On Precision Gene Silencing With Alnylam, Arrowhead, Silence Therapeutics, And Roche

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Profiles Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies and Silence Therapeutics, covering their RNAi technology market activities.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Interference Technology Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference technology market is experiencing rapid growth as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies expand the development of RNA-based therapeutics, precision medicine solutions, and targeted gene-silencing platforms. The market is projected to increase from $4.67 billion in 2025 to $5.29 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%.

Historic market growth has been supported by the wider use of gene knockdown techniques in research laboratories, expanding genomic sequencing capabilities, and increased funding for molecular biology research. Early adoption of small interfering RNA (siRNA)-based experimental therapies and stronger collaboration between academic institutions and life sciences companies have also accelerated gene function studies and RNA interference drug discovery.

The RNA interference technology market is forecast to reach $8.57 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.8%. Key growth drivers include increasing clinical approvals for RNA-based therapeutics, rising demand for precision medicine, and continued investment in targeted gene-silencing technologies. Improvements in delivery systems are expected to increase in vivo efficiency, while biotechnology companies are building broader development pipelines for genetic diseases, cancer, and other conditions with significant unmet medical needs.

Prominent RNA interference market trends include the expansion of therapeutics for rare genetic disorders and oncology applications. Developers are prioritizing reduced off-target effects, improved gene-silencing accuracy, enhanced RNA stability, and chemical modification of siRNA molecules. Lipid-based and non-viral delivery systems are also gaining importance because of their potential to support efficient intracellular RNA transport. In research settings, RNAi platforms are increasingly being integrated into functional genomics and high-throughput target validation workflows.

Growing demand for oncology therapeutics is expected to remain a major catalyst for RNA interference technology market growth. RNAi platforms enable the precise silencing of cancer-associated genes involved in tumor progression, metastasis, and drug resistance. This capability supports the development of targeted and personalized treatment strategies designed to improve clinical outcomes. According to the National Cancer Institute, approximately 2,041,910 new cancer cases were projected to be diagnosed in the United States in 2025, alongside an estimated 618,120 cancer-related deaths. The continued global cancer burden is increasing demand for advanced therapeutic approaches, including RNA-based medicines.

Technology developers are also advancing conditionally activated siRNA molecules to improve cell-specific targeting, therapeutic performance, and control of gene-silencing activity. In March 2023, Switch Therapeutics introduced its proprietary CASi platform following a $52 million Series A financing round. The platform combines nucleic acid nanotechnology with RNA interference science to support cell-selective gene knockdown, self-delivery, sustained therapeutic activity, and activation in specific cell types. The financing was intended to advance the company's lead central nervous system disease program and support the development of next-generation RNAi therapies.

Strategic acquisitions are further strengthening the RNA interference technology landscape. In June 2024, GSK plc acquired Elsie Biotechnologies Inc. and its oligonucleotide discovery platform for $50 million. The transaction was designed to enhance GSK's capabilities in oligonucleotide therapeutics, gene expression modulation, RNA interference technology, and precision medicine development. It also reflects growing pharmaceutical industry interest in specialized discovery platforms that can accelerate the creation of advanced RNA-based treatments.

North America dominated the ribonucleic acid interference technology market in 2025, supported by its established biotechnology sector, significant research investment, and active therapeutic development pipeline. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The geographic market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered within the RNA interference technology market include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Reagents; Kits; Services

2) By Delivery Method: Liposome Based; Viral Vector Based; Nanoparticle Based; Other Delivery Methods

3) By Technology: Gene Editing Technology; Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats Cas9 Technology

4) By Application: Gene Silencing; Transcriptional Gene Regulation; Therapeutic Development; Agricultural Biotechnology

5) By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies; Academic Research Institutions; Biotechnology Companies; Contract Research Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Reagents: Small Interfering Ribonucleic Acid Reagents; Micro Ribonucleic Acid Reagents; Short Hairpin Ribonucleic Acid Reagents; Transfection Reagents; Gene Silencing Reagents; Ribonucleic Acid Delivery Reagents; Ribonuclease Protection Reagents; Control Reagents

2) By Kits: Small Interfering Ribonucleic Acid Isolation Kits; Micro Ribonucleic Acid Extraction Kits; Gene Silencing Assay Kits; Transfection Kits; Complementary Deoxyribonucleic Acid Synthesis Kits; Ribonucleic Acid Purification Kits; Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction Kits; Ribonucleic Acid Interference Screening Kits

3) By Services: Ribonucleic Acid Interference Screening Services; Gene Silencing Validation Services; Assay Development Services; Transfection Optimization Services; Custom Small Interfering Ribonucleic Acid Design Services; Bioinformatics Analysis Services; Target Identification Services; Drug Discovery Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Roche Diagnostics International AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Silence Therapeutics plc

Revvity Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Takara Bio Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bioneer Corporation

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Integrated DNA Technologies GeneCopoeia Inc.

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