Global Structural Steel Fabrication Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2035 Capitalize On Automation And Modular Construction With Nucor, Canam, Schuff Steel And Steelfab
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|426
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$178.78 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$322.53 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Nucor Corporation Canam Group Schuff Steel Company William Hare Group Ltd SteelFab, Inc. SME Steel BTD Manufacturing Inc. Severfield plc O'Neal Manufacturing Services Inc. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. Salasar Techno Engineering Limited China Steel Structure Co., Ltd. Hebei Baofeng Steel Structure Co., Ltd. Eversendai Corporation Berhad Qingdao Xinguangzheng Steel Structure Co., Ltd. Daming International Holdings Limited Qingdao Havit Steel Structure Co., Ltd. Qingdao Tailong Steel Structure Co., Ltd. Wuxi Chuxin Steel Structure Engineering Co., Ltd. Samjin Steel Structure Co., Ltd. LancerFab Tech Private Limited SKV Engineering India Private Limited Vin-Metal Corporation ATAD Steel Structure Corporation Zamil Steel Buildings Vietnam Co., Ltd. Universal Vietnam Steel Buildings Co., Ltd. PEB Steel Myanmar Ltd. HG Metal Manufacturing Limited SJEC Corporation Sdn. Bhd. Kam Poh Engineering Sdn. Bhd. Choong Ngai Engineering Works Sdn. Bhd. SEB Group Berhad ESC Steel Structures Corporation EEI Corporation Crystal Steel Fabricators Philippines, Inc. SteelMech Pte Ltd Meranti Steel Construction Sdn. Bhd. Hytex Engineering Works Sdn. Bhd. B & K Steelwork Fabrications Limited Midland Structures Ltd Rose Engineering Limited Snashall Steel Fabrications Co. Ltd. Steelgram Fabrications Ltd Fencor London Steel Ltd. Harnam Engineering Ltd MAH Steel Ltd Eiffage Metal SAS Matiere SAS Cimolai S.p.A. Gatta S.r.l. Metal's S.p.A. EXCON, a.s. ZRUP Pribram a.s. Promstal Engineering s.r.o. TMETAL s.r.o. RosMar s.r.o. Skela Industries S.R.L. Dual Man S.R.L. Rom Service Structuri Metalice S.R.L. Variant Profile S.R.L. Mostostal Krakow S.A. ARF Sp. z o.o. Ramstal Sp. z o.o. BTD Manufacturing, Inc. O'Neal Manufacturing Services, Inc. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Sureway Construction Group Ltd. Standard Iron & Wire Works, Inc. Smith Steel & Fabrication Inc. Canam Group Inc. W&W | AFCO Steel, LLC Schuff Steel Company Steelfab, Inc. Graycor Industrial Constructors Inc. Steelcon Group of Companies C&A Steel (C&A Group) Hans Steel Canada Inc. Pioneer Steel Manufacturers Limited JC Steel Fabrication Inc. Cherubini Metal Works Limited Southland Steel Fabricators, Inc. Lainco Inc. TechFab, LLC Cinter S.R.L. Proyectos Metalurgicos S.A. MMETAL S.R.L. Grupo Salvatore CPC Estruturas Metalicas Ltda. Metasa S.A. Industria Metalurgica Alufer Industria e Comercio Ltda. Cemprotec S.A.C. MEPAR S.A.C. Steel Engil S.A.C. FGA Ingenieros S.A.C. RTW Steel Fabrication and Construction LLC Aran Steel Company Taghbist Steel Structure Company Sadid Industrial Group Sepahan Steel Structure Company ISAKHOURY Metal Industry Ltd. Hod Assaf Industries Ltd. Brand Industries Limited Malma Metal Works Limited Industrial Manufacturing Systems (Pty) Ltd African Welding Company (Pty) Ltd Swegypt Mina International S.A.E. Egyptian Steel Fabrication Co. LEMCO Engineering S.A.E. Viva Engineering (Pty) Ltd Fabcon Steel (Pty) Ltd Leita Steel (Pty) Ltd Betterect (Pty) Ltd
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