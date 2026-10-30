Global Structural Steel Fabrication Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2035 Capitalize On Automation And Modular Construction With Nucor, Canam, Schuff Steel And Steelfab

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Structural Steel Fabrication Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global structural steel fabrication market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2035, supported by infrastructure investment, urban development, construction activity and rising demand from the energy sector. A comprehensive market assessment covering the historic period from 2020 to 2025 and forecasts through 2030 and 2035 evaluates industry performance across major regions and economies.

The structural steel fabrication market reached approximately $178.78 billion in 2025 after recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2020. The market is forecast to increase to $242.7 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 6.3% between 2025 and 2030. Growth is expected to continue at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2030, taking the global market value to approximately $322.53 billion by 2035.

Historic market growth was driven by increasing residential construction activity, expanding investment in infrastructure development, funding for smart city projects and capital expenditure across the energy and power sector. These factors strengthened demand for fabricated structural steel components across a wide range of building, industrial and infrastructure applications. However, elevated raw material costs and environmental concerns created challenges for manufacturers and affected profitability during the period.

Looking ahead, government funding for bridges, highways and urban development is expected to support structural steel fabrication market growth. Accelerating urbanization and the continued expansion of metropolitan areas will also increase demand for durable structural solutions. The growing adoption of prefabricated and modular construction methods is anticipated to create further opportunities by improving project efficiency and supporting faster construction schedules. In addition, renewable energy projects are expected to generate demand for fabricated steel used in energy infrastructure.

Potential market restraints include shortages of skilled labor, complex supply chain requirements and the effects of trade disputes and tariffs. These challenges may increase operating costs, disrupt material availability and place pressure on project schedules. Fabricators that strengthen workforce capabilities, improve supply chain visibility and invest in efficient production technologies will be better positioned to manage these risks.

Key structural steel fabrication market trends include increased emphasis on sustainability, climate-conscious operations and circular economy principles throughout design and manufacturing. Producers are also adopting autonomous systems, robotics and smart mobility technologies across production, material handling and logistics. Internet of Things technologies, connected infrastructure, cloud computing, big data analytics and cybersecurity are becoming increasingly important as the industry advances toward Industry 4.0 and intelligent manufacturing.

By service, the market includes metal welding, machining, metal forming, metal cutting, metal shearing, metal folding, metal rolling, metal punching and metal stamping. Metal welding was the largest service segment in 2025, accounting for 30.8% of the market, or $55.11 billion. Metal cutting is projected to be the fastest-growing service segment from 2025 to 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8% as demand increases for precise and efficient fabrication processes.

By product, the structural steel fabrication market is segmented into carbon steel, alloy steel, stainless steel and tool steel. Carbon steel led the market in 2025 with a 60.9% share valued at $108.83 billion. Stainless steel is expected to record the fastest product-segment growth through 2030, with a projected CAGR of 6.9%.

Major end-user industries include aerospace, automotive, construction, defense, electronics, energy and power, manufacturing and mining. Construction was the largest end-user segment in 2025, representing 36.9% of the market, or $65.92 billion. It is also forecast to be the fastest-growing segment through 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional structural steel fabrication market in 2025, accounting for 40.9% of global revenue, or $73.18 billion, followed by North America and Western Europe. Asia-Pacific is forecast to remain the fastest-growing region through 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5%, while Eastern Europe is expected to grow at 6%. The Middle East and Western Europe are projected to expand at CAGRs of 5.8% and 5.7%, respectively.

Markets Covered:

1) By Service: Metal Welding; Machining; Metal Forming; Metal Cutting; Metal Shearing; Metal Folding; Metal Rolling; Metal Punching; Metal Stamping

2) By Product: Carbon Steel; Alloy Steel; Stainless Steel; Tool Steel

3) By End-Users: Aerospace; Automotive; Construction; Defense and Aerospace; Electronics; Energy and Power; Manufacturing; Mining; Other End-Users

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; structural steel fabrication indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Key Attributes:

