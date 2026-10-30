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Global Structural Steel Fabrication Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2035 Capitalize On Automation And Modular Construction With Nucor, Canam, Schuff Steel And Steelfab


Date: 2026-10-30 10:46:38

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI via automation, plasma cutting, low-VOC primers, precision and stainless-steel capacity, cost-optimized pricing, wider distribution and long-term construction contracts.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Structural Steel Fabrication Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global structural steel fabrication market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2035, supported by infrastructure investment, urban development, construction activity and rising demand from the energy sector. A comprehensive market assessment covering the historic period from 2020 to 2025 and forecasts through 2030 and 2035 evaluates industry performance across major regions and economies.

The structural steel fabrication market reached approximately $178.78 billion in 2025 after recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2020. The market is forecast to increase to $242.7 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 6.3% between 2025 and 2030. Growth is expected to continue at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2030, taking the global market value to approximately $322.53 billion by 2035.

Historic market growth was driven by increasing residential construction activity, expanding investment in infrastructure development, funding for smart city projects and capital expenditure across the energy and power sector. These factors strengthened demand for fabricated structural steel components across a wide range of building, industrial and infrastructure applications. However, elevated raw material costs and environmental concerns created challenges for manufacturers and affected profitability during the period.

Looking ahead, government funding for bridges, highways and urban development is expected to support structural steel fabrication market growth. Accelerating urbanization and the continued expansion of metropolitan areas will also increase demand for durable structural solutions. The growing adoption of prefabricated and modular construction methods is anticipated to create further opportunities by improving project efficiency and supporting faster construction schedules. In addition, renewable energy projects are expected to generate demand for fabricated steel used in energy infrastructure.

Potential market restraints include shortages of skilled labor, complex supply chain requirements and the effects of trade disputes and tariffs. These challenges may increase operating costs, disrupt material availability and place pressure on project schedules. Fabricators that strengthen workforce capabilities, improve supply chain visibility and invest in efficient production technologies will be better positioned to manage these risks.

Key structural steel fabrication market trends include increased emphasis on sustainability, climate-conscious operations and circular economy principles throughout design and manufacturing. Producers are also adopting autonomous systems, robotics and smart mobility technologies across production, material handling and logistics. Internet of Things technologies, connected infrastructure, cloud computing, big data analytics and cybersecurity are becoming increasingly important as the industry advances toward Industry 4.0 and intelligent manufacturing.

By service, the market includes metal welding, machining, metal forming, metal cutting, metal shearing, metal folding, metal rolling, metal punching and metal stamping. Metal welding was the largest service segment in 2025, accounting for 30.8% of the market, or $55.11 billion. Metal cutting is projected to be the fastest-growing service segment from 2025 to 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8% as demand increases for precise and efficient fabrication processes.

By product, the structural steel fabrication market is segmented into carbon steel, alloy steel, stainless steel and tool steel. Carbon steel led the market in 2025 with a 60.9% share valued at $108.83 billion. Stainless steel is expected to record the fastest product-segment growth through 2030, with a projected CAGR of 6.9%.

Major end-user industries include aerospace, automotive, construction, defense, electronics, energy and power, manufacturing and mining. Construction was the largest end-user segment in 2025, representing 36.9% of the market, or $65.92 billion. It is also forecast to be the fastest-growing segment through 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional structural steel fabrication market in 2025, accounting for 40.9% of global revenue, or $73.18 billion, followed by North America and Western Europe. Asia-Pacific is forecast to remain the fastest-growing region through 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5%, while Eastern Europe is expected to grow at 6%. The Middle East and Western Europe are projected to expand at CAGRs of 5.8% and 5.7%, respectively.

Markets Covered:

1) By Service: Metal Welding; Machining; Metal Forming; Metal Cutting; Metal Shearing; Metal Folding; Metal Rolling; Metal Punching; Metal Stamping

2) By Product: Carbon Steel; Alloy Steel; Stainless Steel; Tool Steel

3) By End-Users: Aerospace; Automotive; Construction; Defense and Aerospace; Electronics; Energy and Power; Manufacturing; Mining; Other End-Users

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; structural steel fabrication indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 426
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $178.78 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $322.53 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1%
Regions Covered Global


Companies Featured

  • Nucor Corporation
  • Canam Group
  • Schuff Steel Company
  • William Hare Group Ltd
  • SteelFab, Inc.
  • SME Steel
  • BTD Manufacturing Inc.
  • Severfield plc
  • O'Neal Manufacturing Services Inc.
  • Mayville Engineering Company Inc.
  • Salasar Techno Engineering Limited
  • China Steel Structure Co., Ltd.
  • Hebei Baofeng Steel Structure Co., Ltd.
  • Eversendai Corporation Berhad
  • Qingdao Xinguangzheng Steel Structure Co., Ltd.
  • Daming International Holdings Limited
  • Qingdao Havit Steel Structure Co., Ltd.
  • Qingdao Tailong Steel Structure Co., Ltd.
  • Wuxi Chuxin Steel Structure Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Samjin Steel Structure Co., Ltd.
  • LancerFab Tech Private Limited
  • SKV Engineering India Private Limited
  • Vin-Metal Corporation
  • ATAD Steel Structure Corporation
  • Zamil Steel Buildings Vietnam Co., Ltd.
  • Universal Vietnam Steel Buildings Co., Ltd.
  • PEB Steel Myanmar Ltd.
  • HG Metal Manufacturing Limited
  • SJEC Corporation Sdn. Bhd.
  • Kam Poh Engineering Sdn. Bhd.
  • Choong Ngai Engineering Works Sdn. Bhd.
  • SEB Group Berhad
  • ESC Steel Structures Corporation
  • EEI Corporation
  • Crystal Steel Fabricators Philippines, Inc.
  • SteelMech Pte Ltd
  • Meranti Steel Construction Sdn. Bhd.
  • Hytex Engineering Works Sdn. Bhd.
  • B & K Steelwork Fabrications Limited
  • Midland Structures Ltd
  • Rose Engineering Limited
  • Snashall Steel Fabrications Co. Ltd.
  • Steelgram Fabrications Ltd
  • Fencor London Steel Ltd.
  • Harnam Engineering Ltd
  • MAH Steel Ltd
  • Eiffage Metal SAS
  • Matiere SAS
  • Cimolai S.p.A.
  • Gatta S.r.l.
  • Metal's S.p.A.
  • EXCON, a.s.
  • ZRUP Pribram a.s.
  • Promstal Engineering s.r.o.
  • TMETAL s.r.o.
  • RosMar s.r.o.
  • Skela Industries S.R.L.
  • Dual Man S.R.L.
  • Rom Service Structuri Metalice S.R.L.
  • Variant Profile S.R.L.
  • Mostostal Krakow S.A.
  • ARF Sp. z o.o.
  • Ramstal Sp. z o.o.
  • BTD Manufacturing, Inc.
  • O'Neal Manufacturing Services, Inc.
  • Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.
  • Sureway Construction Group Ltd.
  • Standard Iron & Wire Works, Inc.
  • Smith Steel & Fabrication Inc.
  • Canam Group Inc.
  • W&W | AFCO Steel, LLC
  • Schuff Steel Company
  • Steelfab, Inc.
  • Graycor Industrial Constructors Inc.
  • Steelcon Group of Companies
  • C&A Steel (C&A Group)
  • Hans Steel Canada Inc.
  • Pioneer Steel Manufacturers Limited
  • JC Steel Fabrication Inc.
  • Cherubini Metal Works Limited
  • Southland Steel Fabricators, Inc.
  • Lainco Inc.
  • TechFab, LLC
  • Cinter S.R.L.
  • Proyectos Metalurgicos S.A.
  • MMETAL S.R.L.
  • Grupo Salvatore
  • CPC Estruturas Metalicas Ltda.
  • Metasa S.A. Industria Metalurgica
  • Alufer Industria e Comercio Ltda.
  • Cemprotec S.A.C.
  • MEPAR S.A.C.
  • Steel Engil S.A.C.
  • FGA Ingenieros S.A.C.
  • RTW Steel Fabrication and Construction LLC
  • Aran Steel Company
  • Taghbist Steel Structure Company
  • Sadid Industrial Group
  • Sepahan Steel Structure Company
  • ISAKHOURY Metal Industry Ltd.
  • Hod Assaf Industries Ltd.
  • Brand Industries Limited
  • Malma Metal Works Limited
  • Industrial Manufacturing Systems (Pty) Ltd
  • African Welding Company (Pty) Ltd
  • Swegypt Mina International S.A.E.
  • Egyptian Steel Fabrication Co.
  • LEMCO Engineering S.A.E.
  • Viva Engineering (Pty) Ltd
  • Fabcon Steel (Pty) Ltd
  • Leita Steel (Pty) Ltd
  • Betterect (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit

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