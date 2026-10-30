Global Ventilation System Market Size, Share, Trends And Strategies To 2035 Capitalize On $78.4 Billion Smart Ventilation Demand With Daikin, Carrier, Johnson Controls And Trane

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with energy-efficient smart ventilation; target recovery, wall-mount and residential segments; expand channels, emerging markets and value-based pricing.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ventilation System Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ventilation system market report analyzes industry performance across the historic period from 2020 to 2025 and provides forecasts for 2025 to 2030 and through 2035. The research assesses market conditions across major regions and economies, offering insights into growth drivers, constraints, technology trends, product categories, mounting types and applications.

The global ventilation system market reached approximately $35.12 billion in 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% since 2020. The market is projected to increase to $53.52 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 8.8% between 2025 and 2030. Continued investment in efficient indoor climate solutions is expected to support further growth at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2030, taking the market to approximately $78.4 billion by 2035.

Historic ventilation system market growth was supported by increasing awareness of indoor air quality, rising levels of smoking-related pollution and broader concerns about air contaminants. The adoption of green building certifications and government initiatives promoting sustainable infrastructure also strengthened demand. However, high equipment and installation costs limited adoption in some markets, while shortages of skilled technicians and installers created operational challenges.

During the forecast period, global construction activity is expected to generate significant demand for ventilation equipment across residential, commercial and industrial buildings. The expansion of industrial infrastructure, increasing frequency of extreme weather events and growing climate variability will further encourage investment in reliable air management systems. A stronger focus on energy-efficient, low-carbon buildings will also support market expansion. Potential restraints include high maintenance and servicing expenses, volatility in raw material prices, tariffs and the effects of international trade disputes.

Key ventilation system market trends include the integration of Internet of Things technologies, smart infrastructure and connected building ecosystems. Industry 4.0 adoption and intelligent manufacturing are reshaping product development and production processes, while cloud computing, big data analytics and cybersecurity are becoming increasingly important. Artificial intelligence and autonomous system capabilities are also influencing ventilation controls and performance optimization. In parallel, sustainability, climate technology and circular economy principles are guiding innovation across the industry.

By product, the ventilation system market is segmented into axial and centrifugal fans, recovery ventilation systems and other product types. Recovery ventilation systems represented the largest product segment in 2025, accounting for 46.6% of the global market, or approximately $16.38 billion. This category is also forecast to record the fastest growth between 2025 and 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.8% as demand rises for energy-efficient ventilation solutions.

By mounting type, the market includes wall-mounted, ceiling-mounted and cabinet-mounted systems. Ceiling-mounted systems led the market in 2025, generating 49.6% of total revenue, equivalent to approximately $17.41 billion. Wall-mounted ventilation systems are anticipated to become the fastest-growing mounting category through 2030, with a projected CAGR of 10.4%, supported by their growing use across space-conscious residential and commercial applications.

By application, the ventilation system market is divided into residential and non-residential segments. Non-residential applications accounted for the largest share in 2025 at 68.3%, representing approximately $23.98 billion. The residential segment is expected to grow more rapidly through 2030, recording a projected CAGR of 10% as households place greater emphasis on indoor air quality, energy performance and effective climate control.

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional ventilation system market in 2025, accounting for 42% of global revenue, or approximately $14.76 billion. North America and Western Europe followed, ahead of the remaining regions. Asia-Pacific and Africa are forecast to be the fastest-growing regional markets through 2030, with respective CAGRs of 10.8% and 8.1%. Western Europe and South America are expected to follow, expanding at CAGRs of 7.8% and 7.4%, respectively.

Markets Covered:

By Product: Axial and Centrifugal Fans; Recovery Ventilation Systems; Other ProductsBy Mounting Type: Wall-Mount Type; Ceiling-Mount Type; Cabinet-Mount TypeBy Application: Residential; Non-Residential

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; ventilation system indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Companies Featured



Daikin Industries Ltd.

Carrier Global Corporation

Johnson Controls International plc

Trane Technologies plc

Systemair AB

Greenheck Fan Corporation

FlaktGroup Holding GmbH

EBM-Papst Group

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Zhejiang Shuntong Electric Co., Ltd

Zhaoqing Haihui Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

Quietaire Corporation

System Fan Global

Alfa Fans

Continental Fan

Chuan Fan Electric Co., Ltd.

Pelonis Technologies, Inc.

Sunon

Paul's Fan Company

Midea Group

Zhongshan Aden Environmental Technology Co., Ltd

Suzhou Mia Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd

Beijing Holtop Air Conditioning Co., Ltd.

Shandong Beideli HVAC Equipment Co. Ltd

Eco Air Systems

Praan

DNAir

Sudha Ventilating Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Himpel Co., Ltd

Daehan Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Chungwoo C&T

Fanzic

Samsung Electronics

Prihoda

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group

Kruger Ventilation

ebm-papst SEA Pte. Ltd

Rosenberg East Asia Pte Ltd

Riseecovent

Blauberg

Temperzone

Ziehl-Abegg J

ohnson Controls (S) Pte Ltd

Panasonic

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Enertech Global

Vaillant Group

Stiebel Eltron International

Honeywell International, Inc.

CaptiveAire Systems

Nortek Air Solutions

Ortech Industries Inc.

Nu-Air Ventilation Systems Inc

Reversomatic Manufacturing Ltd.

Canadian Blower

Lennox International

Canarm Ltd

S&P Canada Ventilation Products, INC.

RenewAire LLC

Broan-NuTone

ALNOR Ventilation Systems Ltd

Bluevent Air Systems Sp. Z O.o

Vent-Ex Sp. Z O.o.

Entalpia Europe Sp. z o. o

KOMFOVENT

Zamil Air Conditioners

Al Salem Johnson Controls

Zitron South Africa

Howden Group Luft Industries

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