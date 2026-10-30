The Chosen Star Jonathan Roumie Opens Up About The Crucifixion In CCM Magazine's November Cover Story

CCM Magazine (November 2026)

Exclusive cover package also celebrates "The Songs Inspired by The Chosen: Seasons 1-5" with performances from Franni Cash and Blessing Offor

- Jonathan RoumieNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CCM Magazine reveals Jonathan Roumie, star of the global series The Chosen, as its November 2026 cover artist in a deeply personal conversation about the music that shaped him, the extraordinary responsibility of portraying Jesus and the emotional toll of bringing the crucifixion to the screen for Season 6, debuting exclusively on Prime Video on November 15.The November cover package arrives alongside today's release of The Songs Inspired by The Chosen: Seasons 1-5, a new album featuring artists and songwriters responding to the series through music. CCM Magazine will present the first live performance of Franni Cash's“Beautiful Faith” from the album, with Blessing Offor set to debut his song later in November exclusively at CCM's YouTube Channel.For Roumie, seeing the world of The Chosen inspire a full musical project is both moving and unexpected.“To see an entire album full of these fantastic, amazingly talented musicians, artists, singers and writers being inspired by the show to create their own music and put their own stamp on their experience of our art is humbling and exciting,” says Roumie.The interview also looks ahead to the first three episodes of The Chosen Season 6. Roumie describes the crucifixion storyline as the most demanding work of his career, and an experience that followed him far beyond the set.“Season 6, about the crucifixion, for me was the most amount of sacrificing of my own identity in a role than anything I've ever done previously in The Chosen or anything else in my life. And it extended beyond work, beyond filming and playing a character. I'd be in church and I'd look at a crucifix and I'd just start weeping, because I've been at that vantage point trying to convince my brain that that was happening to me. And then now it's like, how do I let go of that? There's an element of PTSD that is very, very real.”On November 15, CCM Magazine will release a second portion of the interview in a full-spoiler, after-show-style segment in which Roumie breaks down the season's first three episodes.“There are very few actors who have the experience of portraying a character that audiences don't simply admire, but have a deeply personal relationship with,” says Logan Sekulow, co-owner and co-editor of CCM Magazine.“What fascinated me about sitting down with Jonathan was discovering the person behind one of the most recognizable portrayals of Jesus in modern history. He's a lifelong rock music fan who once played CBGB and is about to play Carnegie Hall, he's a filmmaker who spent years working behind the scenes, and an artist who has given nearly a decade of his life to this extraordinary role. We talked about the music that shaped him, the personal sacrifices of bringing the crucifixion to the screen, and what happens when you finally have to say goodbye to a character who has changed your life. It was one of the most fascinating and genuinely moving conversations we've had since relaunching CCM Magazine.”“One of the most important things for us creatively was finding a way to celebrate Jonathan Roumie as an artist while honoring the extraordinary role he has played in bringing Jesus to life for millions of people,” says Amanda Sekulow, co-owner and co-editor of CCM Magazine.“From the design of our set to the photography and the overall visual direction, we wanted to reflect the beauty and artistry of The Chosen while giving Jonathan the space to simply be Jonathan. Music is such an important part of his personal story, so it was especially meaningful to bring that connection full circle with exclusive performances from The Songs Inspired by The Chosen from CCM cover artist Franni Cash and our friend Blessing Offor. It's a celebration of faith, music, and storytelling, and exactly the kind of creative experience we envisioned when we brought CCM Magazine back.”The November cover story will be available on November 2, 2026 at .Watch for CCM Magazine's spoiler-filled follow-up interview on November 15 at .ABOUT CCM MAGAZINEWith each new cover story, CCM Magazine continues its mission of honoring the artists who laid the groundwork for Contemporary Christian Music while shining a spotlight on the next generation carrying it forward. New content is released daily on the website and social media. Originally founded in 1978, CCM Magazine was the first publication to coin the phrase“CCM” for Contemporary Christian Music, covering the Jesus Music movement and the rise of artists who would go on to define a billion-dollar industry. Under new ownership by Logan and Amanda Sekulow as of August 2025, CCM is reimagined for the digital age, building an interactive network of stories, interviews, performances, podcasts and exclusive content for today's Christian music audience. For more information, visit .###Journalist: Logan SekulowCreative Director: Amanda SekulowCover Photographer: Alicia St GelaisDirector of Photography: Patrick JohnsonMusic Engineer: Mark Lee Townsend

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The Chosen Star Jonathan Roumie Opens Up About the Crucifixion in CCM Magazine's November Cover Story News Provided By Nashville Publicity Group October 30, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Religion



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