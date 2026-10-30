First Avenue Dental Offers Same-Day Permanent Dental Crowns In Knightdale, NC

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Knightdale dental practice uses 3D scanning and in-house ceramic crown milling to complete most eligible same-day crown procedures in under two hours.

- Dr. Faisal Shaikh, DDS, First Avenue DentalKNIGHTDALE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KNIGHTDALE, N.C., October 28, 2026 - First Avenue Dental offers same-day dental crowns for eligible patients in Knightdale, allowing them to receive a custom permanent crown in a single visit. Using a 3D intraoral scanner and in-house milling technology, the practice completes most crown procedures in under two hours.Digital Scanning and In-House Crown MillingThe process begins with a 3D digital scan of the patient's teeth. The scanner creates a digital model that guides the design of the custom crown without the need for traditional impression trays.The crown is designed using digital software and milled in the office from high-quality ceramic. The milling process typically takes about 30 minutes. Once the crown is ready, the dentist checks its fit and color, makes any necessary adjustments, and bonds it in place.For suitable cases, this in-office process allows First Avenue Dental to place a permanent crown in one appointment, eliminating the need for a temporary crown and a separate visit to place the final restoration.Payment OptionsFirst Avenue Dental is in-network with most PPO dental plans and offers financing through CareCredit and Cherry. For patients without insurance, the practice's in-house membership plan includes preventive care and 20% off additional treatment, including crowns. Patients should contact the office to confirm insurance coverage, eligibility, and payment terms.Learn More About Same-Day Dental CrownsWhether a crown is needed, and whether same-day treatment is suitable, is determined during a dental examination. To learn more, visit the Same-Day Dental Crowns page or call (919) 266-9286 to schedule an appointment.About First Avenue DentalFirst Avenue Dental is a dental practice located at 106 N First Avenue, Knightdale, NC 27545. Led by Dr. Faisal Shaikh, DDS, the practice provides dental care using digital technology and individualized treatment planning. The practice serves patients in Knightdale, Wendell, Garner, Raleigh, and the surrounding Wake County area.Learn more at .Media ContactFirst Avenue DentalEmail:...Phone: (919) 266-9286Address: 106 N First Avenue Knightdale, NC 27545Website:

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First Avenue Dental Offers Same-Day Permanent Dental Crowns in Knightdale, NC News Provided By dojo design and development October 30, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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