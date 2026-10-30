Law Firm Consulting Firm Best Era Launches AI Training For Paralegals

Best Era Team

Para Era's three-hour live workshop teaches a firm's whole paralegal team to use AI on real work. $4,375 per firm, whether the team is five or fifty.

- Ryan McKeen, Co-Founder, Best EraWEST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Best Era, a law firm consulting firm based in West Hartford, Connecticut, and founded in 2024 by Ryan McKeen, Allison McKeen, Brittany Green, and Marisa Rua, today launched AI Training for Paralegals. It is a three-hour live workshop that teaches a law firm's entire paralegal team to use AI on the firm's real work, for one flat price per firm.The workshop is part of Para Era, Best Era's paralegal training line. It costs $4,375 per firm. Five paralegals or fifty, the price is the same.Why do law firms need AI training for paralegals?Most firms now pay for AI. Many paralegals are not using it. Others use it badly, and quietly. Best Era sees the same pattern across the firms it works with:- The software went live. The team got a demo. That was the training.- A strong paralegal tried it, got a mediocre answer, and went back to doing the work herself.- Someone is pasting client information into a tool the firm never approved.- Part of the team is afraid AI will end their job.The real cost isn't the subscription. It's the seats nobody opens, the hour spent redoing a bad draft, and the client file pasted where it shouldn't be."Firms bought the drill. Nobody taught the crew how to use it," said Ryan McKeen, co-founder of Best Era. "The firms we see winning with AI didn't buy better tools. They trained their people."What happens in the workshop?The workshop runs in three steps.1. Assess. Before the session, every paralegal takes a 10-minute AI Readiness Assessment. The owner gets a gap report for the team.2. Build. From the results and the firm's workflows, Best Era builds a custom kit of prompts and templates for the team's most time-consuming tasks. The kit is made with AI and reviewed by Marisa Rua before it reaches the firm.3. Teach. Three hours live on Zoom. Each paralegal takes a task off her own desk and runs it through the kit, live, with Rua in the room.The three hours split two to one. Two hours cover AI. One hour covers client service.The AI portion teaches four moves for working with AI: context, example, constraint, and feedback. It names the three ways AI output fails: wrong information in, the wrong question asked, and good output dismissed. It covers verification: what always gets checked, what never leaves the firm unread, and what never goes into an unapproved tool. A draft stays a draft until the attorney signs off.The client service hour covers response windows, holding messages, explaining the process instead of reciting a status, and where a paralegal's answer ends and the attorney's begins.The training is platform-agnostic. It applies whether a firm runs Filevine, Clio, Litify, SmartAdvocate, Claude, or ChatGPT. Firms keep the custom kit, the recording, and a one-page owner's summary of what the team committed to change."A paralegal doesn't feel stuck because AI is hard. She feels stuck because nobody taught her how to talk to it," said Marisa Rua, co-founder of Best Era, who teaches the workshop. "In one morning, on her own work, she learns it. Then she builds with it."Why are paralegals becoming managers?Best Era's position is that AI turns every paralegal into a manager. She decides what to hand over. She writes the brief. She sets the standard up front. She reviews like an editor, not a reader. She owns what goes out the door.Those are management skills, and most paralegals have never been taught them. "The paralegal who learns to direct AI this year is learning to lead people, too," McKeen said. "For an owner, that's more than a return on software. It's how you build a bench."How much does AI training for paralegals cost?Para Era offers three options, each priced per firm:- The Suite, $1,247. Self-serve. The Paralegal Fundamentals Playbook, the AI Basecamp on-demand video, a team skills self-assessment, and The AI Prompt Pack for Paralegals, with 23 worked prompts.- The Team Workshop, $4,375. Everything in The Suite, plus the readiness assessment, the custom kit, and three hours of live teaching.- The Program, starting at $25,000. A bespoke AI training program built from interviews with the firm's people, including workflow mapping, prompt libraries fitted to the firm's case management system, and role definitions.Firms can buy in 2026 and schedule the workshop for December or January.Who is it for?The workshop fits firms with two or more paralegals that already pay for AI or case management software. It is built for personal injury and litigation practices, where chronologies, discovery, and client contact fill the day. It does not offer CLE credit. It is not a click-by-click course on a single product.Who teaches it?Marisa Rua spent a decade as a personal injury paralegal before she began training them. She teaches the person doing the work, not the person who bought the software.Learn more about AI Training for Paralegals at bestera/ai-paralegal-training.About Best EraBest Era is a law firm consulting firm based in West Hartford, Connecticut. Founded in 2024 by Ryan McKeen, Allison McKeen, Brittany Green, and Marisa Rua, it provides bespoke business strategy for law firms, attorneys, and legal companies, covering marketing, operations, finance, hiring, intake, and technology. Services include private consulting, The Way weekly leadership coaching, two-day intensives, paralegal training, online courses, and the Best Era Community. The firm also hosts the AI ERA 2.0 and AI PARA ERA conferences. Its tagline is "Taking Your Business To Its Best Era." Learn more at bestera.

Ryan McKeen

Best Era

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Law Firm Consulting Firm Best Era Launches AI Training for Paralegals News Provided By Best Era, LLC October 30, 2026, 14:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Law, Technology



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