Sisters In Music: Vanessa Wong Guides Alyssa Wong As Her Vocal Coach

Vanessa and Alyssa Wong share a lifelong bond shaped by family, music and performance. Their new collaboration connects Alyssa's dance foundation with her emerging career as a recording artist.

The Wong sisters bring their individual artistic paths together as Alyssa develops original music and Vanessa shares her experience as a vocalist, songwriter and coach.

Alyssa Wong with her older sister, singer and recording artist Vanessa Wong, who is guiding Alyssa's development as her vocal coach.

As Alyssa develops original music, her older sister Vanessa brings experience as a recording artist and vocal coach to the next stage of her artistic growth.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As 14-year-old performer Alyssa Wong begins a new chapter in her artistic career, her older sister, singer and recording artist Vanessa Wong, will serve as her vocal coach. Vanessa brings professional experience, personal understanding, and a lifelong sisterly bond to Alyssa's development.

The announcement follows Alyssa Wong's signing with NI Music Group under the management of music executive and producer Eric T. Johnson. The Miami-based dancer, performer, and digital creator released her debut original single,“Good Enough,” on October 23 through a direct-to-fan platform created exclusively for her Virtual Besties. The song introduces Alyssa's voice and artistic perspective while bringing together her talents in music, dance, performance, and visual storytelling. In a personal post on her official blog, Alyssa shares what this new chapter means to her and why having her sister Vanessa beside her as her vocal coach makes it especially meaningful.

A SISTERLY BOND ADDS A PERSONAL DIMENSION TO ALYSSA'S VOCAL DEVELOPMENT

For Alyssa and her family, Vanessa's role represents more than a professional collaboration. It continues a relationship shaped by music, shared experiences, and the sisters' enduring support for one another.

Long before Alyssa entered a recording studio, she watched Vanessa pursue her own path as a vocalist. At age 14, Vanessa appeared on the fourth season of Telemundo's La Voz Kids, joining the team of international recording artist Natalia Jiménez. She later competed on ABC's American Idol.

Now, Vanessa will draw on her experience to help Alyssa develop her voice with confidence, care, and authenticity.

“Being part of Alyssa's journey as her vocal coach is incredibly meaningful to me,” said Vanessa Wong.“I have watched her grow from a little girl who expressed herself through movement into a young artist discovering the power of her own voice. My role is to help her strengthen that voice while protecting everything that makes it uniquely hers. As her sister, I could not be prouder of her courage, discipline, and willingness to grow.”

Alyssa brings a strong artistic foundation to the collaboration. Years of dance training, competition, and performance have taught her to interpret music, communicate emotion through movement, and connect with an audience. Developing as a vocalist will build on that foundation and give her a new way to tell stories.

“Vanessa has always been someone I admire, not only because of her voice, but because she understands what it takes to grow as an artist,” said Alyssa Wong.“Having my sister beside me during this new chapter makes the experience even more special. I trust her completely. She knows when to challenge me, when to encourage me, and how to help me find the confidence to express what I truly want to say through music.”

Vanessa's coaching will focus on vocal technique, artistic interpretation, confidence, and Alyssa's ability to communicate emotion through song. Their work is grounded in the trust they share as sisters, giving Vanessa a deep understanding of Alyssa's strengths, sensitivities, and creative aspirations.

VANESSA WONG BRINGS RECORDING AND VOCAL COACHING EXPERIENCE TO ALYSSA'S DEVELOPMENT

Vanessa went on to establish her own identity as a recording artist and songwriter, releasing original music in English and Spanish. Her catalog includes“Pura Candela,”“Moviéndote Así,”“Aprovecha,”“Buy My Love,”“No Soy de Esas,”“No Quiero Nada,” and“Cuando Te Vas.” Her professional journey also included a music publishing agreement with Warner Chappell Music.

Today, Vanessa serves as a vocal coach at Motiv8 Dance Movement (MDM), where her work also spans musical theatre, fitness, social media, and marketing. Her experience in music, performance, and creative development gives her a valuable understanding of the preparation, discipline, and versatility expected of contemporary artists.

FAMILY SUPPORT SHAPES ALYSSA'S NEXT CHAPTER

Although each sister has developed her own artistic identity, they share a deep connection to music and performance. Their collaboration is a natural evolution of a relationship in which they have consistently encouraged one another to pursue their individual talents.

For their parents, Sergio Wong and Monique Tablada, seeing their daughters enter this new phase together is both a proud family moment and an important professional milestone.

“Vanessa and Alyssa have always had a very special relationship, and seeing them enter this chapter together fills me with pride,” said Sergio Wong, their father.“Alyssa is taking an important step toward becoming the artist she wants to be, while Vanessa is bringing the knowledge and perspective she has gained through her own career. They respect one another, they understand the work this requires, and, above all, they genuinely want to see each other succeed.”

Their mother, Monique Tablada, sees the collaboration as a natural continuation of the encouragement the sisters have shared throughout their lives.

“Each of our daughters has her own gifts, personality, and artistic voice,” said Monique Tablada, their mother.“Vanessa has walked her own path through music, and Alyssa has built hers through dance and performance. Watching those paths come together is incredibly emotional for us. Vanessa can guide Alyssa with professional knowledge, but also with the honesty, patience, and love that only a sister can provide.”

Together, the sisters bring distinct but complementary experiences to the process. Alyssa is entering music with the discipline, musicality, and expressive abilities she developed through dance. Vanessa brings the perspective of an artist who has experienced vocal training, television competition, songwriting, recording, music releases, and live performance.

TWO ARTISTIC PATHS COME TOGETHER AT MOTIV8 DANCE MOVEMENT

Motiv8 Dance Movement has played an important role in the Wong family's commitment to artistic education and the development of young performers.

At MDM, Vanessa helps students develop their voices and expand their abilities beyond dance through vocal coaching and musical theatre. Alyssa's artistic foundation has been shaped by dance training, competition, and performance, experiences that have helped her develop discipline, musicality, and an understanding of how movement can tell a story.

Their collaboration reflects MDM's broader creative vision, where dance, music, and performance work together to help young artists become more confident and versatile.

For Alyssa, expanding into music does not mean leaving dance behind. Her long-term artistic vision includes performances that combine original songs, live vocals, choreography, and visual storytelling.

For Vanessa, guiding Alyssa is an opportunity to bring her experience as a singer, recording artist, and coach into a relationship grounded in family and shared artistic purpose.

ALYSSA WONG DEVELOPS ORIGINAL MUSIC WITH NI MUSIC GROUP

Alyssa is signed to NI Music Group under the management of music executive and producer Eric T. Johnson. She is participating in a structured period of artistic development with the company.

Johnson discovered Alyssa at the Passport to Discovery showcase in Orlando, Florida. Beyond her accomplishments as a dancer, he recognized her potential to translate her understanding of movement, performance, and audience connection into a broader music career.

Under Johnson's direction, Alyssa is developing her sound, strengthening her performance abilities, and building an artistic identity that reflects who she is. NI Music Group is taking a long-term approach centered on original music, performance development, audience growth, and a sustainable artistic foundation.

Alyssa is working with a creative team based in Florida and Los Angeles. Her first original single,“Good Enough,” is being developed as an introduction to her voice and perspective as a recording artist.

Written collaboratively by Alyssa, Johnson, and songwriter and producer Daniel Jacobson, professionally known as Danny Jay,“Good Enough” explores the pressure to appear perfect and the emotional impact of comparison, particularly among young people growing up in the social media era. The song encourages listeners to choose passion, authenticity, and personal growth over the pursuit of perfection.

Alyssa's development has included recording sessions at Plush Recording Studios and production work involving Studio City Sound. The creative team contributing to the project includes three-time GRAMMY-nominated, Diamond-certified mixing engineer, producer, and songwriter Edwin“Ed The Engineer” Diaz; co-producer Simon Eric; and Mike Johnson, Tom Weir, and Marcus Colbert.

The current process is focused on creating strong original music, refining Alyssa's vocal and performance abilities, and establishing an identity that is distinctly her own. Within that professional structure, Vanessa's guidance will help connect Alyssa's foundation as a dancer with the recording artist she is becoming.

Additional original material is also in development as Alyssa, Vanessa, Johnson, and the broader creative team continue to define Alyssa's sound and artistic vision.

For Alyssa and Vanessa, this moment is about more than a new music project. It is the story of two sisters bringing their experiences together, learning from one another, and beginning a professional collaboration rooted in the bond they have shared throughout their lives.

ABOUT ALYSSA WONG

Alyssa Wong is a 14-year-old dancer, performer, digital creator, and emerging recording artist from Miami, Florida. Known online as“Your Virtual Dance Bestie,” she has developed a growing audience through dance, performance, and uplifting creative content. Alyssa is signed to NI Music Group under the management of music executive and producer Eric T. Johnson. She is developing her debut original single,“Good Enough,” along with additional original music.

Instagram: m

TikTok: m

Youtube: @alyssa_m_wong @alyssa_m_wong

ABOUT VANESSA WONG

Vanessa Wong is a recording artist, songwriter, performer, and vocal coach at Motiv8 Dance Movement. She gained national recognition as a contestant on Telemundo's La Voz Kids and later appeared on ABC's American Idol. Her original catalog includes music in English and Spanish, and her professional experience includes a music publishing agreement with Warner Chappell Music.

At Motiv8 Dance Movement, Vanessa contributes to vocal coaching, musical theatre, fitness, social media, and marketing. She is now guiding Alyssa's vocal development as her younger sister begins creating original music.

Spotify: Vanessa Wong

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ABOUT Motiv8 DANCE MOVEMENT

Motiv8 Dance Movement is a dance and performing arts studio in Hialeah, Florida, dedicated to helping students grow technically, artistically, and personally. Through professional instruction and a supportive creative environment, MDM provides opportunities for young performers to develop confidence, discipline, creativity, and a meaningful connection to the arts.

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Maria Eugenia Pardo (Press Contact)

Alyssa and Vanessa Wong

+1 561-890-3591

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