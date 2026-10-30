Rinat Akhmetov Makes Young Musician Roman Oleksiv's Dream Come True

Rinat Akhmetov makes the dream of Roman Oleksiv, a survivor of a missile strike, come true by gifting him an exclusive Italian PIGINI accordion

- Ksenia Sukhova, Director General of the Rinat Akhmetov FoundationKYIV, UKRAINE, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For Roman Olexiv, who survived a russian missile strike on Vinnytsia and returned to music despite his severe injuries, an exclusive professional PIGINI accordion – the best accordion in the world – will be made in Italy. Rinat Akhmetov is making the young musician's dream come true by giving him a unique instrument.“Rinat Akhmetov personally decided to support Roman and give him the best professional accordion in the world. This is a unique instrument that will be made especially for him. Roman has extraordinary talent, works hard, and has already proved that even after the most difficult ordeals, it is possible to keep pursuing your dream. It is important to Rinat Akhmetov that children affected by the war have opportunities to realise their potential, reach new heights, and build their future,” said Ksenia Sukhova, Director General of the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation.The manufacturing process will take around a year. During his visit to the factory, Roman saw Italian craftspeople making professional accordions by hand, learned about the distinctive qualities of their sound, and spoke with PIGINI representatives. For a boy who dreams of becoming a world-class accordionist, the trip was an opportunity to move closer to fulfilling one of his most important professional dreams.Roman was born into a family of accordionists, and music has been part of his life since early childhood. His mother, Halyna, who was killed in the russian missile strike on Vinnytsia in 2022, was an accordionist and teacher. His father, Yaroslav Olexiv, is a professor, a Candidate of Art History, and a Merited Artist of Ukraine. Roman is continuing his family's musical tradition.Returning to playing his favourite instrument was not easy. As a result of the russian strike on Vinnytsia, the boy suffered burns covering 45% of his body and underwent several operations. Doctors were particularly concerned about his hands. However, thanks to lengthy rehabilitation and persistent practice, Roman was able to regain mobility in his hands and return to music.In 2025, he won the international bayan and accordion competition InterSvitiaz Accomusic. Roman now aims to refine his skills, perform on the world's leading stages, and become a world-class accordionist. The professional PIGINI accordion will be an important step on this journey.Earlier, Rinat Akhmetov gave Roman an apartment in Lviv. Its location makes it easier for Roman to get to his place of study and attend rehabilitation sessions.

Iana Kotyk

Rinat Akhmetov Foundation

+380 99 437 6671

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Rinat Akhmetov Makes Young Musician Roman Oleksiv's Dream Come True News Provided By Rinat Akhmetov Foundation October 30, 2026, 14:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Politics, Telecommunications



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