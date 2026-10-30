Palmetto Moon Announces Grand Opening Celebration At Crossroads Plaza In Cary On November 21

- Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing ManagerCARY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Palmetto Moon is gearing up to celebrate the Grand Opening of its newest North Carolina location at Crossroads Plaza (300 Crossroads Blvd, Cary, NC 27518) with a full day of festivities on Saturday, November 21, 2026, inviting the community to experience its signature mix of brands, gifts and everyday favorites.The Cary opening marks Palmetto Moon's sixth location in North Carolina and its second in the Research Triangle, further cementing the brand's presence in one of the fastest-growing regions in the Southeast. With a vibrant mix of locals, young professionals, students, and families, the Triangle is exactly the kind of community Palmetto Moon was built for.The Grand Opening Celebration will be an all-day event packed with exclusive offers, giveaways, and in-store experiences. Doors open at 10:00 a.m., and the first 200 shoppers who make a qualifying $50 purchase will receive a custom YETI 20 oz. tumbler. Guests can spin to win prizes every 30 minutes throughout the day, with hourly grand prize drawings featuring items such as the coveted YETI Tundra Haul cooler. The celebration continues from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. with free sweet treats, additional giveaways, and a special in-store activation with Local Boy Outfitters.Guests are encouraged to RSVP and follow all updates on the official Facebook Event Page, where Palmetto Moon will share event reminders, sneak peeks, and Grand Opening details leading up to the celebration."Cary and the Research Triangle have been on our radar for a long time, and we couldn't be more excited to finally be here," said Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager at Palmetto Moon. "This is exactly the kind of market we love, a strong, growing community with people who appreciate great brands and a locally inspired shopping experience. We can't wait to welcome Cary through our doors."Inside the new Cary store, shoppers will find a bright and welcoming space stocked with popular brands including Local Boy/Local Girl, FP Movement, Dirty Marsh, Lulu Mac, YETI, and Burlebo, along with Palmetto Moon's popular 2-for-$30 graphic tees and locally inspired gifts. The Cary location will also feature collegiate apparel for the University of North Carolina and NC State University, giving Tar Heels and Wolfpack fans plenty of ways to show their school spirit year-round.Founded in Charleston, South Carolina in 2002, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single mall kiosk into a locally inspired retailer with locations across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Virginia, and Missouri. The brand is known for its community-first approach, friendly service, and carefully selected mix of regional and national brands.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the Cary location and is seeking enthusiastic team members who are passionate about customer service, community connection, and Southern hospitality.To apply, visit:

Kelsi Gannon

Palmetto Moon

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Palmetto Moon Announces Grand Opening Celebration at Crossroads Plaza in Cary on November 21 News Provided By Squeeze Marketing October 30, 2026, 14:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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