From Studio To Campus: Salsa Kings® Returns To FIU With Free Salsa Classes For Students

Miami-based Salsa Kings® returns to Florida International University, offering free salsa classes to help students connect through Latin dance.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Salsa Kings®, one of the first salsa dance studios in Miami, is bringing free salsa classes to Florida International University (FIU) students as the studio returns to the university campus. The program gives students a no-cost entry point into Latin dance through the same instruction the studio has offered across South Florida since 1998.

The classes welcome students at every level - no prior dance experience and no partner required. Group sessions are structured to build confidence from the first day, while private lessons offer one-on-one attention for students who want personalized feedback. Both formats follow the studio's mission: to help people build relationships and exercise interpersonal connection through Latin dance.

That approach to teaching has earned recognition from the studio's students. Aselya A., who takes classes at Salsa Kings®, described the instruction she received from one of the studio's teachers: "Ralph is truly the best! He knows Salsa better than anyone else I've learned from. He's so much more than a teacher, he's like a mentor who genuinely cares about your growth. He has such a gift for explaining even the trickiest footwork in a way that just makes sense, and he's endlessly patient no matter where you're starting from. You can feel how much love and passion he has for what he does, and it makes every class feel special. If you want to really learn Salsa, not just get by, I couldn't recommend him more."

Cost is one of the most common barriers for college students trying a new activity. Salsa Kings® removes it entirely for FIU students: participants can create a free account at salsakings to receive their first group class and a salsa video course for beginners at no charge. The video course gives new dancers a way to practice foundational steps on their own schedule before or alongside attending in-person classes. The classes at FIU are also open to the general public, including existing Salsa Kings® members, who can participate at the studio's regular rates.

Students with busy schedules have also found the studio's class options easy to work around. Kayla M., a Salsa Kings student, said: "I just love that if Im not able to make it class on the days I normally go, I do have the option of going on other days too. If you want to learn how to dance salsa, and have fun doing it-one thing Salsa Kings will do is get you right!"

Tanya S. described what she found when she arrived at one of the studio's locations: "Atmosphere and instructors are amazing! Great location for those coming from parts of Hialeah, like myself! Thank you!"

Salsa Kings® has been building that kind of environment since 1998, when founder Elba - originally from Cuba - opened one of the first salsa academies in Miami after recognizing that the city lacked dedicated studios where people could learn to dance. The studio has since grown to serve communities in Doral, Homestead, Kendall, Cooper City, Cutler Bay, Weston, Miami, and Miami Lakes across Miami-Dade County and Broward County.

The FIU program extends that reach to a university campus. Beyond regular classes, Salsa Kings® also offers workshops, VIP events, dance groups, and a full-charter cruise for salsa aficionados through SalsaCruise - a community that FIU students can now join. The studio's motto, #BetterTogether, reflects a core belief: growth happens through connection with others.

The studio operates under the direction of Andres Fernandez, owner of Salsa Kings®, who brings more than 20 years of experience in salsa and the dance industry. Fernandez has focused on making salsa accessible to beginners and creating environments where new dancers feel welcome. The leadership team supporting the studio also includes Rafael Valle, Tanya Soto, Mike Osborne, Cassandra Malanche, Pablo Peña, and Galo Paredes.

FIU students can learn more about the free salsa classes and create a free account at salsakings, or call +1 305-553-0555. The studio's blog at salsakings/blog also offers resources for students getting started with salsa.

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About Salsa Kings®

Founded in 1998, Salsa Kings® mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

Kendall

10549 SW 109th Ct,

Miami, FL 33176

United States



Weston

16646 Saddle Club Rd.

Weston, FL 33326

United States



Miami Lakes

14018 NW 82nd Ave

Miami Lakes, FL 33016

United States



Homestead

112 N Krome Ave.

Homestead, FL 33030

United States



Doral

8260 NW 27th St. #408

Doral, FL 33122

United States



Cooper City

12330 SW 53rd St. #702

Cooper City, FL 33330

United States



Cutler Bay

20505 S Dixie Hwy, 1315

Cutler Bay, FL 33189

United States



Notes to Editors:

.All testimonials included are direct quotes from real clients.

.The company currently serves clients in Miami, Cooper City, Cutler Bay, Doral, Homestead, Kendall, Miami Lakes, and Weston, within Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

.For further validation on the health benefits of dance, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): CDC

END OF PRESS RELEASE.

Andres

Salsa Kings®

+1 305-553-0555

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From Studio to Campus: Salsa Kings® Returns to FIU with Free Salsa Classes for Students News Provided By PR Kings October 30, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Music Industry



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